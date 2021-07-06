30 Vancouver-area restaurants hiring for positions in July
Looking for new restaurant career opportunities in July?
There are Vancouver restaurants on the Dished Restaurant Guide hiring this month, and to make it easier for you, we’ve compiled a list of positions you can start applying for right now.
So, what are you waiting for? Polish up that resume and apply today.
TTOP 花雕雞 (Taiwan Taipei Original Pot)
Who: TTOP 花雕雞 in the heart of Richmond’s food district has been serving a taste and an experience of Taiwanese cuisine since 2014.
Jobs: TTOP 花雕雞 is hiring servers on PT / FT basis. Apply by emailing [email protected]
Address: 8580 Alexandra Road, 1160, Richmond
Phone: 778- 297-9777
East Side Craft House
Who: East Side Craft House is South Vancouver’s neighbourhood pub. They serve a rotating lineup of beer as well as cocktails, burgers, wings, and more in their cozy dining room and on the patio.
Jobs: East Side Craft House is hiring a serving assistant, line cook and kitchen manager. Apply by emailing [email protected]
Address: 1445 E 41st Ave, Vancouver
Phone: 604-324-1400
BAAN LAO Fine Thai Cuisine
Who: BAAN LAO believes that fresh and natural always tastes best. Visitors will enjoy their Signature Dinner Experience of Thai food, inventive cocktails and carefully curated wine and tea lists.
Jobs: BAAN LAO is looking to hire a restaurant general manager as well as fine dining servers. Apply online.
Address: 4100 Bayview Street, Richmond
Phone: 778-839-5675
Raven Pub
Who: The Raven Pub in North Vancouver is a great place to enjoy a cold beverage after hiking quarry rock, a light lunch after a day of kayaking in Deep Cove, pizza before a night of dancing, or if you need a liquor delivery.
Jobs: The Raven Pub is looking to hire a manager as well as line cooks and kitchen staff. Apply by emailing [email protected]
Address: 1052 Deep Cove Road, North Vancouver
Phone: 604-929-3834
Deep Cove Brewing
Who: Deep Cove Brewers and Distillers is proud to call themselves “craft certified” with beers and spirits using sustainable BC ingredients to tell their own unique story.
Jobs: The Deep Cove is hiring a line cook. Apply by emailing [email protected]
Address: 2270 Dollarton Hwy, 170, North Vancouver
Phone: 604-770-1136
Winston
Who: Winston is a food-forward coffee shop offering eats like elevated avocado toast, classic breakfast staples, bowls, sandwiches, and a selection of baked goods.
Jobs: Winston is looking to hire a front-of-house server, an assistant manager, and a natural wine sommelier. Apply by emailing [email protected]
Address: 228 Lonsdale Avenue, North Vancouver
Phone: 778-340-6393
Street Auntie Aperitivo House
Who: Street Auntie Aperitivo House is an innovative concept that focuses on adding a contemporary twist to steamed fresh seafood, modern northern dim-sum, and ever-changing internationally inspired spicy Chinese tapas dishes.
Jobs: Street Auntie is hiring cooks of all levels. Apply by emailing [email protected]
Address: 1039 Grandville Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-345-9667
Tacomio Pick Up Window
Who: Tacomio is a family-run Mexican eatery serving fresh, authentic Mexican food and some modern twists.
Jobs: Tacomio Pick Up Window is looking to hire service staff, an assistant manager, and a kitchen manager. Apply by emailing [email protected]
Address: 1245 Glen Drive, Vancouver
Phone: 778- 868-7041
Sopra Sotto Pizzeria
Who: All of Sopra Sotto’s menu items are prepared with care in the traditional Italian fashion with handmade pizzas from their woodfire ovens.
Jobs: Sopra Sotto is hiring FT/PT servers, prep cooks and Line Cooks. Apply by emailing [email protected]
Address: 1510 Commercial Drive, Vancouver
Phone: 604-251-7586
Dockside
Who: Visitors can take in the sights and sounds of the False Creek inlet while indulging in Dockside’s extensive breakfast, lunch, dinner, and drink menus.
Jobs: Dockside is looking to hire bussers, bartenders, servers, and a manager. Apply by emailing [email protected]
Address: 1253 Johnston Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-685-7070
Ancora Waterfront Dining
Who: Ancora Waterfront Dining is known for its sophisticated Peruvian and Japanese fare made with sustainable ingredients and bright, vibrant flavours.
Jobs: Ancora is looking to hire line cooks, chef de partie, sous chef, sushi chef, chef de partie, and servers. Apply by emailing [email protected]
Address: 1600 Howe Street #2, Vancouver (False Creek), 1351 Bellevue Avenue, West Vancouver (Ambleside)
Phone: 604-681-1164 (False Creek), 604-926-0287 (Ambleside)
Cibo Trattoria
Who: Rustic and authentic, Cibo Trattoria offers a delicious array of Italian food for patrons in the downtown Vancouver area.
Jobs: Cibo Trattoria is hiring line cooks. Apply by emailing [email protected]
Address: 900 Seymour Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-602-9570
Red Card Sports Bar + Eatery
Who: Located in the heart of downtown, Red Card is a classic sports bar where you can watch the game while enjoying good food and drinks.
Jobs: Red Card is looking to hire line cooks, servers and bartenders. Apply by emailing [email protected]
Address: 560 Smithe Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-689-4460
Papi’s Seafood and Oyster Bar
Who: Diners can look forward to an array of casual sharables and a killer cocktail and wine selection at this English Bay gem.
Jobs: Papi’s is hiring a head chef and line cooks. Apply by emailing [email protected]
Address: 1193 Denman Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-685-7337
Uva Wine, Cocktail Bar and Cafe
Who: Uva Wine & Cocktail Bar is downtown Vancouver’s enclave for connoisseurs of wines and spirits seeking a sanctuary that caresses the eye as well as the palate.
Jobs: Uva is looking to hire bartenders. Apply by emailing [email protected]
Address: 900 Seymour Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-632-9560
Farmhouse
Who: Farmhouse is a new 2,000-square-foot farm-to-table eatery that will feature an open kitchen and seats for 60, including four spots at a short serve bar.
Jobs: Farmhouse is hiring a head chef and a sous chef. Apply by emailing [email protected]
Address: 352 East 10th Avenue, Vancouver
Whiskey Six BBQ
Who: Whiskey Six BBQ serves traditional barbecue made with organic ingredients from local farmers and suppliers. The West Coast BBQ joint also offers an array of brown liquor from Vancouver’s small-batch distilleries and local craft beers, plus a variety of fine whiskies from around the world.
Jobs: Whiskey Six BBQ is looking to hire a P/T line cook. Apply by emailing [email protected]
Address: 826 Renfrew Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-428-4050
Per Se Social Corner
Who: Per Se Social Corner is a hybrid of the classic Italian Kitchen and modern Spanish Tapas & Wine Bar, complete with local and international music and with a clean and modern decor.
Jobs: Per Se Social Corner is hiring a chef de cuisine (fine dining European chef), chef de partie (line cook), sous chef (Spanish-Mediterranean), pizzaiolo/pizza chef (prep cook), server, and dishwasher. Apply online.
Address: 891 Homer Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-428-6111
H Tasting Lounge
Who: Raise a glass and unwind seaside with H Tasting Lounge’s creative cocktails and tasting plates at The Westin Bayshore.
Jobs: H Tasting Lounge is looking to hire full-time servers. Apply online.
Where: 1601 Bayshore Drive, Vancouver
Phone: 604- 691-6962
Pür & Simple
Who: Pür & Simple is known for its modern design, inviting atmosphere, and crave-able menu. The brunch spot has reinvented breakfast by bringing a modern twist to the classic diner experience.
Jobs: Pür & Simple is hiring line cooks, servers and juicers. Apply by emailing [email protected]
Address: 299 East 10th Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-558-3100
Cold Tea Restaurant
Who: Cold Tea is a modern Chinese-Vietnamese restaurant that serves all-day dim sum, Chinese BBQ, and Vietnamese family-style food.
Jobs: Cold Tea is looking to hire a sous chef. Apply by emailing [email protected]
Address: 1193 Granville Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-423-2653
Chef Hung Taiwanese Beef Noodle – Kerrisdale and Aberdeen
Who: Chef Hung uses his 30 years of experience, unrivalled techniques, and secret recipes to craft the perfect meal for all to enjoy at Chef Hung Taiwanese Beef Noodle.
Jobs: Chef Hung Taiwanese Beef Noodle is hiring a kitchen helper and server for their Kerrisdale and Aberdeen locations. Chinese language is an asset. Apply by emailing [email protected]
Address: 2082 W 41st Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 778-379-8865
Address: 4151 Hazelbridge Way, 2800, Richmond
Phone: 604-295-9357
Chef Hung Taiwanese Beef Noodle EXPRESS – Brentwood
Who: An express concept of the original Chef Hung Taiwanese Beef Noodle restaurant, where Chef Hung uses his 30 years of experience, unrivalled techniques, and secret recipes to craft the perfect meal for all to enjoy.
Jobs: Chef Hung Taiwanese Beef Noodle Express is hiring a line cook/cook, a kitchen helper, and a server/cashier for the Express location in Brentwood. Chinese language is an asset. Apply by emailing [email protected]
Address: 4567 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby
Phone: 604-255-9111
Saboten – Brentwood
Who: Saboten was founded in 1966 in the neighbourhood of Shinjuku in Tokyo with a dedication to serving the best Tonkatsu, Saboten has grown to over 500 locations in Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, Thailand, Hong Kong, and Canada.
Jobs: Saboten is looking to hire a line cook/cook, a kitchen helper, and a server/cashier. Apply by emailing [email protected]
Address: 4567 Lougheed Highway, F15, Burnaby
Phone: 604-292-6363
The Ramen Butcher
Who: The Ramen Butcher serves fresh noodles, gyoza, and rice bowls to Vancouverites. Visitors will enjoy an authentic and savoury experience of the Japanese Tonkotsu Ramen.
Jobs: The Ramen Butcher is hiring a line cook. Japanese language is an asset. Apply by emailing [email protected] .
Address: 223 East Georgia Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-806-4646
Ramen Gojiro
Who: Ramen Gojiro specializes in jiro-style, also known as gatsuri-style, ramen. Jiro-style ramen is made with voluminous amounts of noodles and toppings and is very popular in Japan.
Jobs: Ramen Gojiro is hiring a line cook. Japanese language is an asset. Apply by emailing [email protected]
Address: 501 Dunsmuir Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-673-0918
Ramen Gaoh
Who: Ramen Gaoh is the newest restaurant of the Menya Kouji Group and it is focused on bringing an authentic miso ramen experience to its customers.
Jobs: Ramen Gaoh is hiring a line cook. Japanese language is an asset. Apply by emailing [email protected] .
Address: 4518 E Hastings Street, Burnaby
Phone: 604-299-5407
Koerner’s Pub
Who: Koerner’s Pub strives to bring quality, comfort food made with fresh, local, ethically sourced ingredients to the UBC campus.
Jobs: Koerner’s Pub is looking to hire bartenders as well as a line cook. Apply by emailing [email protected]
Address: 1758 West Mall, Vancouver
Phone: 604-827-1443
Loafe Café
Who: Loafe Café serves the UBC community fresh-baked pastries, handcrafted sandwiches, local Pallet Roasters coffee, and more from the Robert H. Lee Alumni Centre.
Jobs: Loafe Café is hiring baristas as well as a line cook. Apply by emailing [email protected]
Address: 6163 University Boulevard, Vancouver
Mary’s on Davie
Who: Visitors can enjoy a great meal with their favourite beverage in the beautifully-designed Mary’s on Davie in the heart of Davie Village.
Jobs: Mary’s on Davie is hiring a part-time cook and a part-time dishwasher. Apply by emailing [email protected]
Address: 1202 Davie Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-687-1293