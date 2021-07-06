30 Vancouver-area restaurants hiring for positions in July

The Dished Restaurant Guide is the one-stop-shop to find awesome restaurants, breweries, food trucks, bakeries, and more in and around Vancouver. If you’re interested in becoming a part of the Dished Restaurant Guide community, head here to join.

Looking for new restaurant career opportunities in July?

There are Vancouver restaurants on the Dished Restaurant Guide hiring this month, and to make it easier for you, we’ve compiled a list of positions you can start applying for right now.

So, what are you waiting for? Polish up that resume and apply today.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TTOP 花雕雞 (@ttopvancouver)

Who: TTOP 花雕雞 in the heart of Richmond’s food district has been serving a taste and an experience of Taiwanese cuisine since 2014.

Jobs: TTOP 花雕雞 is hiring servers on PT / FT basis. Apply by emailing [email protected]

Address: 8580 Alexandra Road, 1160, Richmond

Phone: 778- 297-9777

View this post on Instagram A post shared by East Side Craft House (@eastsidecrafthouse)

Who: East Side Craft House is South Vancouver’s neighbourhood pub. They serve a rotating lineup of beer as well as cocktails, burgers, wings, and more in their cozy dining room and on the patio.

Jobs: East Side Craft House is hiring a serving assistant, line cook and kitchen manager. Apply by emailing [email protected]

Address: 1445 E 41st Ave, Vancouver

Phone: 604-324-1400

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baan Lao Fine Thai Cuisine (@baanlaosteveston)

Who: BAAN LAO believes that fresh and natural always tastes best. Visitors will enjoy their Signature Dinner Experience of Thai food, inventive cocktails and carefully curated wine and tea lists.

Jobs: BAAN LAO is looking to hire a restaurant general manager as well as fine dining servers. Apply online.

Address: 4100 Bayview Street, Richmond

Phone: 778-839-5675

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raven Pub (@theravenpub1979)

Who: The Raven Pub in North Vancouver is a great place to enjoy a cold beverage after hiking quarry rock, a light lunch after a day of kayaking in Deep Cove, pizza before a night of dancing, or if you need a liquor delivery.

Jobs: The Raven Pub is looking to hire a manager as well as line cooks and kitchen staff. Apply by emailing [email protected]

Address: 1052 Deep Cove Road, North Vancouver

Phone: 604-929-3834

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deep Cove Brewers & Distillers (@deepcovecraft)

Who: Deep Cove Brewers and Distillers is proud to call themselves “craft certified” with beers and spirits using sustainable BC ingredients to tell their own unique story.

Jobs: The Deep Cove is hiring a line cook. Apply by emailing [email protected]

Address: 2270 Dollarton Hwy, 170, North Vancouver

Phone: 604-770-1136

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Winston (@winston.northvan)

Who: Winston is a food-forward coffee shop offering eats like elevated avocado toast, classic breakfast staples, bowls, sandwiches, and a selection of baked goods.

Jobs: Winston is looking to hire a front-of-house server, an assistant manager, and a natural wine sommelier. Apply by emailing [email protected]

Address: 228 Lonsdale Avenue, North Vancouver

Phone: 778-340-6393

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Street Auntie Aperitivo House (@streetauntie_aperitivo)

Who: Street Auntie Aperitivo House is an innovative concept that focuses on adding a contemporary twist to steamed fresh seafood, modern northern dim-sum, and ever-changing internationally inspired spicy Chinese tapas dishes.

Jobs: Street Auntie is hiring cooks of all levels. Apply by emailing [email protected]

Address: 1039 Grandville Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-345-9667

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tacomio (@tacomiovancouver)

Who: Tacomio is a family-run Mexican eatery serving fresh, authentic Mexican food and some modern twists.

Jobs: Tacomio Pick Up Window is looking to hire service staff, an assistant manager, and a kitchen manager. Apply by emailing [email protected]

Address: 1245 Glen Drive, Vancouver

Phone: 778- 868-7041

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sopra Sotto Pizzeria (@soprasotto.vancouver)

Who: All of Sopra Sotto’s menu items are prepared with care in the traditional Italian fashion with handmade pizzas from their woodfire ovens.

Jobs: Sopra Sotto is hiring FT/PT servers, prep cooks and Line Cooks. Apply by emailing [email protected]

Address: 1510 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Phone: 604-251-7586

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dockside Restaurant (@docksidevancouver)

Who: Visitors can take in the sights and sounds of the False Creek inlet while indulging in Dockside’s extensive breakfast, lunch, dinner, and drink menus.

Jobs: Dockside is looking to hire bussers, bartenders, servers, and a manager. Apply by emailing [email protected]

Address: 1253 Johnston Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-685-7070

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ancora Waterfront Dining (@ancoradining)

Who: Ancora Waterfront Dining is known for its sophisticated Peruvian and Japanese fare made with sustainable ingredients and bright, vibrant flavours.

Jobs: Ancora is looking to hire line cooks, chef de partie, sous chef, sushi chef, chef de partie, and servers. Apply by emailing [email protected]

Address: 1600 Howe Street #2, Vancouver (False Creek), ​1351 Bellevue Avenue, West Vancouver (Ambleside)

Phone: 604-681-1164 (False Creek), 604-926-0287 (Ambleside)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cibo Trattoria (@cibotrattoria)

Who: Rustic and authentic, Cibo Trattoria offers a delicious array of Italian food for patrons in the downtown Vancouver area.

Jobs: Cibo Trattoria is hiring line cooks. Apply by emailing [email protected]

Address: 900 Seymour Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-602-9570

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Red Card Sports Bar + Eatery (@redcardsportsbar)

Who: Located in the heart of downtown, Red Card is a classic sports bar where you can watch the game while enjoying good food and drinks.

Jobs: Red Card is looking to hire line cooks, servers and bartenders. Apply by emailing [email protected]

Address: 560 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-689-4460

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Papi’s Seafood and Oyster Bar (@papisoysterbar)

Who: Diners can look forward to an array of casual sharables and a killer cocktail and wine selection at this English Bay gem.

Jobs: Papi’s is hiring a head chef and line cooks. Apply by emailing [email protected]

Address: 1193 Denman Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-685-7337

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uva Wine & Cocktail Bar (@uvavancouver)

Who: Uva Wine & Cocktail Bar is downtown Vancouver’s enclave for connoisseurs of wines and spirits seeking a sanctuary that caresses the eye as well as the palate.

Jobs: Uva is looking to hire bartenders. Apply by emailing [email protected]

Address: 900 Seymour Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-632-9560

Farmhouse

Who: Farmhouse is a new 2,000-square-foot farm-to-table eatery that will feature an open kitchen and seats for 60, including four spots at a short serve bar.

Jobs: Farmhouse is hiring a head chef and a sous chef. Apply by emailing [email protected]

Address: 352 East 10th Avenue, Vancouver

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marc D. Wicks (@whiskeysixbbq)

Who: Whiskey Six BBQ serves traditional barbecue made with organic ingredients from local farmers and suppliers. The West Coast BBQ joint also offers an array of brown liquor from Vancouver’s small-batch distilleries and local craft beers, plus a variety of fine whiskies from around the world.

Jobs: Whiskey Six BBQ is looking to hire a P/T line cook. Apply by emailing [email protected]

Address: 826 Renfrew Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-428-4050

View this post on Instagram A post shared by per se Social Corner (@persesocialcorner)

Who: Per Se Social Corner is a hybrid of the classic Italian Kitchen and modern Spanish Tapas & Wine Bar, complete with local and international music and with a clean and modern decor.

Jobs: Per Se Social Corner is hiring a chef de cuisine (fine dining European chef), chef de partie (line cook), sous chef (Spanish-Mediterranean), pizzaiolo/pizza chef (prep cook), server, and dishwasher. Apply online.

Address: 891 Homer Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-428-6111

View this post on Instagram A post shared by H Tasting Lounge (@htastinglounge)

Who: Raise a glass and unwind seaside with H Tasting Lounge’s creative cocktails and tasting plates at The Westin Bayshore.

Jobs: H Tasting Lounge is looking to hire full-time servers. Apply online.

Where: 1601 Bayshore Drive, Vancouver

Phone: 604- 691-6962

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pür&Simple (@pursimpleca)

Who: Pür & Simple is known for its modern design, inviting atmosphere, and crave-able menu. The brunch spot has reinvented breakfast by bringing a modern twist to the classic diner experience.

Jobs: Pür & Simple is hiring line cooks, servers and juicers. Apply by emailing [email protected]

Address: 299 East 10th Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-558-3100

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cold Tea Restaurant (@coldtearestaurant)

Who: Cold Tea is a modern Chinese-Vietnamese restaurant that serves all-day dim sum, Chinese BBQ, and Vietnamese family-style food.

Jobs: Cold Tea is looking to hire a sous chef. Apply by emailing [email protected]

Address: 1193 Granville Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-423-2653

Chef Hung Taiwanese Beef Noodle – Kerrisdale and Aberdeen

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ChefHung Taiwanese Beef Noodle (@chefhungcanada)

Who: Chef Hung uses his 30 years of experience, unrivalled techniques, and secret recipes to craft the perfect meal for all to enjoy at Chef Hung Taiwanese Beef Noodle.

Jobs: Chef Hung Taiwanese Beef Noodle is hiring a kitchen helper and server for their Kerrisdale and Aberdeen locations. Chinese language is an asset. Apply by emailing [email protected]

Address: 2082 W 41st Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 778-379-8865

Address: 4151 Hazelbridge Way, 2800, Richmond

Phone: 604-295-9357

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ChefHung Taiwanese Beef Noodle (@chefhungcanada)

Who: An express concept of the original Chef Hung Taiwanese Beef Noodle restaurant, where Chef Hung uses his 30 years of experience, unrivalled techniques, and secret recipes to craft the perfect meal for all to enjoy.

Jobs: Chef Hung Taiwanese Beef Noodle Express is hiring a line cook/cook, a kitchen helper, and a server/cashier for the Express location in Brentwood. Chinese language is an asset. Apply by emailing [email protected]

Address: 4567 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby

Phone: 604-255-9111

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saboten Canada (@saboten_canada)

Who: Saboten was founded in 1966 in the neighbourhood of Shinjuku in Tokyo with a dedication to serving the best Tonkatsu, Saboten has grown to over 500 locations in Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, Thailand, Hong Kong, and Canada.

Jobs: Saboten is looking to hire a line cook/cook, a kitchen helper, and a server/cashier. Apply by emailing [email protected]

Address: 4567 Lougheed Highway, F15, Burnaby

Phone: 604-292-6363

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Ramen Butcher (@theramenbutcher)

Who: The Ramen Butcher serves fresh noodles, gyoza, and rice bowls to Vancouverites. Visitors will enjoy an authentic and savoury experience of the Japanese Tonkotsu Ramen.

Jobs: The Ramen Butcher is hiring a line cook. Japanese language is an asset. Apply by emailing [email protected] .

Address: 223 East Georgia Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-806-4646

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ramen Gojiro (@ramengojiro)

Who: Ramen Gojiro specializes in jiro-style, also known as gatsuri-style, ramen. Jiro-style ramen is made with voluminous amounts of noodles and toppings and is very popular in Japan.

Jobs: Ramen Gojiro is hiring a line cook. Japanese language is an asset. Apply by emailing [email protected]

Address: 501 Dunsmuir Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-673-0918

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RAMEN GAOH |Burnaby Restaurant (@ramengaoh)

Who: Ramen Gaoh is the newest restaurant of the Menya Kouji Group and it is focused on bringing an authentic miso ramen experience to its customers.

Jobs: Ramen Gaoh is hiring a line cook. Japanese language is an asset. Apply by emailing [email protected] .

Address: 4518 E Hastings Street, Burnaby

Phone: 604-299-5407

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koerners Pub (@koernerspub)

Who: Koerner’s Pub strives to bring quality, comfort food made with fresh, local, ethically sourced ingredients to the UBC campus.

Jobs: Koerner’s Pub is looking to hire bartenders as well as a line cook. Apply by emailing [email protected]

Address: 1758 West Mall, Vancouver

Phone: 604-827-1443

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Loafe Café (@loafecafe)

Who: Loafe Café serves the UBC community fresh-baked pastries, handcrafted sandwiches, local Pallet Roasters coffee, and more from the Robert H. Lee Alumni Centre.

Jobs: Loafe Café is hiring baristas as well as a line cook. Apply by emailing [email protected]

Address: 6163 University Boulevard, Vancouver

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mary’s on Davie (@marysondavie)

Who: Visitors can enjoy a great meal with their favourite beverage in the beautifully-designed Mary’s on Davie in the heart of Davie Village.

Jobs: Mary’s on Davie is hiring a part-time cook and a part-time dishwasher. Apply by emailing [email protected]

Address: 1202 Davie Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-687-1293