19 Vancouver companies hiring over 120 positions this July

Looking for new career opportunities in July?

There are Vancouver companies hiring this month, and to make it easier for you, we’ve compiled a list of positions you can start applying for right now.

So, what are you waiting for? Polish up that resume and apply for that dream job you’ve always wanted.

Who : When you join Rival Technologies, you’re joining a high-growth startup solving a massive problem for the $76-billion research industry. We’re developing voice, video, and chat solutions that allow global brands to get richer and more accurate insights on the attitudes, opinions, and preferences of their customers.

: When you join Rival Technologies, you’re joining a high-growth startup solving a massive problem for the $76-billion research industry. We’re developing voice, video, and chat solutions that allow global brands to get richer and more accurate insights on the attitudes, opinions, and preferences of their customers. Jobs : Rival Technologies is growing and currently looking for: DevOps Engineer, Junior DevOps Engineer, People & Culture Specialist, Talent Acquisition Specialist, Business Development Representation (all located in Vancouver, BC), and Business Development Associate (in Toronto, ON)

: Rival Technologies is growing and currently looking for: DevOps Engineer, Junior DevOps Engineer, People & Culture Specialist, Talent Acquisition Specialist, Business Development Representation (all located in Vancouver, BC), and Business Development Associate (in Toronto, ON) Perks : Competitive base salary, stock options, 100% employer paid benefits plan, generous vacation allowance, self-managed approach to sick, personal, and mental health days, $1,000 mental health support, company paid cell phone and internet stipend, and parental leave top just to name a few!

: Competitive base salary, stock options, 100% employer paid benefits plan, generous vacation allowance, self-managed approach to sick, personal, and mental health days, $1,000 mental health support, company paid cell phone and internet stipend, and parental leave top just to name a few! More: To learn more about Rival Technologies, visit their job page.

Who: Galvanize, a Diligent brand, is the leading provider of award-winning, cloud-based security, risk management, compliance, and audit software for some of the world’s largest organizations. Sure, they’re a software company, but they don’t just make technology—they provide the tools that strengthen individuals and entire organizations to achieve great things and change the world in the process.

Jobs: Current openings include Manager, Advisory & Consulting Services; Specialist / Sr. Specialist, R&D Manager, Senior Software Engineer (Backend) (Remote Friendly), Senior Software Engineer (Cloud Infrastructure) (Remote Friendly), Senior Software Engineer (Fullstack) (Remote Friendly), Senior Software Engineer (NLP) (Remote Friendly), Senior Software Engineer (Python) (Remote Friendly), Senior Software Engineer (Scala/Java) (Remote Friendly), Senior Software Engineer in Test (Remote Friendly), Senior Software Engineer in Test (Scala/Java) (Remote Friendly), Software Engineer (Backend) (Remote Friendly), Software Engineer (Fullstack) (Remote Friendly), Executive Assistant, Corporate Counsel, Paralegal, Marketing Programs Manager, Senior Demand Generation Manager, Vice President, Marketing, Sales Development Representative, Instructional Designer, Technical Writer, Human Resources Coordinator, Talent Acquisition Specialist, Manager, Product Design; Product Designer (remote friendly North America), Senior Product Designer (remote friendly North America), Product Manager, Senior Product Manager, Front-end Developer, Senior Front-end Developer, Account Development Manager, Director, Sales & Customer Advocacy; Solutions Consultant (Sales Engineer), Senior Consultant, Product Consulting

Perks: Employees enjoy industry-leading extended health benefits and competitive salary, paid days off to volunteer in your community, relocation opportunities to Galvanize’s international offices, and other perks to keep your mind and body healthy. Galvanize prides itself on offering employees endless growth and mentorship opportunities at all levels, from professional development to job shadowing, to make their career goals happen.

More: You can learn more about Galvanize openings on their careers page.

Who : One of Canada’s fastest-growing companies, online car purchasing, and delivery platform, Canada Drives allows customers to find and choose their vehicle, pay in full or finance, sign all documents, and have their vehicle delivered to their doorstep, as quickly as the same day.

: One of Canada’s fastest-growing companies, online car purchasing, and delivery platform, Canada Drives allows customers to find and choose their vehicle, pay in full or finance, sign all documents, and have their vehicle delivered to their doorstep, as quickly as the same day. Jobs : Current openings include Consumer Finance Analyst, Sales Associate, HR Generalist, Recruiting Coordinator, Digital Marketing Specialist, Marketing Director (eCommerce), Pricing Analyst, Backend Developer, Enterprise Architect, Frontend Developer, System Analyst – E-commerce, and more.

: Current openings include Consumer Finance Analyst, Sales Associate, HR Generalist, Recruiting Coordinator, Digital Marketing Specialist, Marketing Director (eCommerce), Pricing Analyst, Backend Developer, Enterprise Architect, Frontend Developer, System Analyst – E-commerce, and more. Perks : Employees enjoy full MSP and benefits, a fully stocked kitchen, subsidized transit pass, and monthly team events.

: Employees enjoy full MSP and benefits, a fully stocked kitchen, subsidized transit pass, and monthly team events. More: Check out Canada Drives’ job board for current opportunities.

Who: VidCruiter is a popular web-based recruitment software that is focused on modernizing hiring practices with a full suite of digital screening tools for all stages of the recruitment process, specialized in video interviewing. VidCruiter’s software helps talent acquisition teams save time, money, and headspace while improving the overall quality of their hires. With unlimited versatility and customization choices, VidCruiter is a complete online recruitment solution that’s built for hiring professionals by hiring professionals.

VidCruiter is a popular web-based recruitment software that is focused on modernizing hiring practices with a full suite of digital screening tools for all stages of the recruitment process, specialized in video interviewing. VidCruiter’s software helps talent acquisition teams save time, money, and headspace while improving the overall quality of their hires. With unlimited versatility and customization choices, VidCruiter is a complete online recruitment solution that’s built for hiring professionals by hiring professionals. Jobs: VP of Client Implementations, Account Executive / Sales Representative, AWS DevOps Engineer – Remote, Marketing Data Analyst

VP of Client Implementations, Account Executive / Sales Representative, AWS DevOps Engineer – Remote, Marketing Data Analyst Perks: VidCruirter offers flexible work arrangements so employees can enjoy work/life balance. There are lots of opportunities for professional development and advancement as the company is fast-growing with no signs of slowing down. Employees feel right at home working at VidCruiter thanks to a welcoming, collaborative company culture!

VidCruirter offers flexible work arrangements so employees can enjoy work/life balance. There are lots of opportunities for professional development and advancement as the company is fast-growing with no signs of slowing down. Employees feel right at home working at VidCruiter thanks to a welcoming, collaborative company culture! More: To learn more about VidCruiter and available jobs, visit the careers page.

Who : At Ready, we connect guests directly to hospitality venues on their phones so they can view the menu, order, pay, review, and redeem rewards with no sign-up or app download required. We’re redefining on-premise dining, removing outdated friction for both venues and their guests with category-leading, cost-efficient, contactless BYOD technology. Based in Canada and available in a growing number of locations all over North America, Ready is a flexible solution for venues looking to streamline operations and provide an unrivalled guest experience.

: At Ready, we connect guests directly to hospitality venues on their phones so they can view the menu, order, pay, review, and redeem rewards with no sign-up or app download required. We’re redefining on-premise dining, removing outdated friction for both venues and their guests with category-leading, cost-efficient, contactless BYOD technology. Based in Canada and available in a growing number of locations all over North America, Ready is a flexible solution for venues looking to streamline operations and provide an unrivalled guest experience. Jobs : Current job openings at Ready include two Full Stack Developer positions

: Current job openings at Ready include two Full Stack Developer positions Perks : Join an industry-leading product team during a time of growth. Enjoy twice-yearly hackathons, flexibility, and autonomy in your role, your birthday off, plus all of the benefits of an exciting start up with the backing of established parent company iQMetrix, an award-winning employer.

: Join an industry-leading product team during a time of growth. Enjoy twice-yearly hackathons, flexibility, and autonomy in your role, your birthday off, plus all of the benefits of an exciting start up with the backing of established parent company iQMetrix, an award-winning employer. More: To learn more about Ready’s open positions, visit Ready’s career page.

Who : Lighthouse Labs was created in 2013 by a team of software developers with a passion for code, mentorship, and education. Their mission: to transform the way that tech education is delivered.

: Lighthouse Labs was created in 2013 by a team of software developers with a passion for code, mentorship, and education. Their mission: to transform the way that tech education is delivered. Jobs : Lighthouse Labs is looking for a Career Services Advisor, Cyber Security Instructor, Mentor (Development, Data Science, or Cyber Security), Student Success Coordinator, Full time and Part Time Web Instructors, Senior Manager – Content and Communications, Sr. Brand and Community Relations Manager, Senior Project Manager, Casual Learning Experience Designer, Product Manager, Business Development Manager, and a Senior Software Developer to join their clan of gritty, ambitious, and quirky humans.

: Lighthouse Labs is looking for a Career Services Advisor, Cyber Security Instructor, Mentor (Development, Data Science, or Cyber Security), Student Success Coordinator, Full time and Part Time Web Instructors, Senior Manager – Content and Communications, Sr. Brand and Community Relations Manager, Senior Project Manager, Casual Learning Experience Designer, Product Manager, Business Development Manager, and a Senior Software Developer to join their clan of gritty, ambitious, and quirky humans. Perks : Lighthouse Labs is an inclusive employer, and welcomes remote workers from anywhere across Canada. Employees enjoy continued remote flexibility, employee benefits, and additional time off over the holiday season.

: Lighthouse Labs is an inclusive employer, and welcomes remote workers from anywhere across Canada. Employees enjoy continued remote flexibility, employee benefits, and additional time off over the holiday season. More: You can learn more about Lighthouse Labs openings on their careers page.

Who : Traction on Demand is North America’s largest Salesforce consulting partner and app development firm. The company has consistently been recognized as one of the fastest growing, best managed ,and happiest workplaces in North America. Traction on Demand also hosts business and tech focused conferences throughout the year.

: Traction on Demand is North America’s largest Salesforce consulting partner and app development firm. The company has consistently been recognized as one of the fastest growing, best managed ,and happiest workplaces in North America. Traction on Demand also hosts business and tech focused conferences throughout the year. Jobs : Traction on Demand is growing and currently looking for a Business Development Manager, People & Culture Business Partner, Project Manager – Salesforce, Talent Acquisition Specialist, and a Business Solutions Consultant.

: Traction on Demand is growing and currently looking for a Business Development Manager, People & Culture Business Partner, Project Manager – Salesforce, Talent Acquisition Specialist, and a Business Solutions Consultant. Perks : Flexible hours, monthly community events, fitness allowance, remote office set-up allowance, paid volunteer days away, an employee stock ownership plan, and more.

: Flexible hours, monthly community events, fitness allowance, remote office set-up allowance, paid volunteer days away, an employee stock ownership plan, and more. More: To learn more about Traction on Demand, visit their jobs page.

Who: Dr. Bill is on a mission to make healthcare better by eliminating traditional process friction points experienced by physicians in Canada. Acquired by RBC Ventures in October 2019, Dr. Bill is backed by the resources of one of Canada’s largest businesses, yet moves nimbly like a startup as a part of the RBC Ventures portfolio. Dr. Bill is headquartered in Vancouver, but the team prioritizes remote work, enabling team members to work from anywhere in Canada.

Dr. Bill is on a mission to make healthcare better by eliminating traditional process friction points experienced by physicians in Canada. Acquired by RBC Ventures in October 2019, Dr. Bill is backed by the resources of one of Canada’s largest businesses, yet moves nimbly like a startup as a part of the RBC Ventures portfolio. Dr. Bill is headquartered in Vancouver, but the team prioritizes remote work, enabling team members to work from anywhere in Canada. Jobs: Dr.Bill is growing quickly and currently hiring for a Software Engineer – Rails/ReactJS, Senior Software Engineer – Rails/ReactJS, and a Senior Software Engineer – Android.

Dr.Bill is growing quickly and currently hiring for a Software Engineer – Rails/ReactJS, Senior Software Engineer – Rails/ReactJS, and a Senior Software Engineer – Android. Perks: As a startup in one of Canada’s largest companies, working at Dr. Bill offers the unique opportunity to innovate and move quickly while also offering stability, competitive compensation, and strong benefits. Having been a proponent of remote work from its founding, Dr. Bill has created a work culture and environment that empowers team members to work remotely. Continuously fostering and growing diversity is deeply-rooted in the company ethos with practices that include teamwork and collaboration to support belonging, flexible work arrangements to accommodate various needs, inclusive and transparent communication to ensure open dialogue about issues, and growth opportunities tied to merit and achievement to foster equality.

As a startup in one of Canada’s largest companies, working at Dr. Bill offers the unique opportunity to innovate and move quickly while also offering stability, competitive compensation, and strong benefits. Having been a proponent of remote work from its founding, Dr. Bill has created a work culture and environment that empowers team members to work remotely. Continuously fostering and growing diversity is deeply-rooted in the company ethos with practices that include teamwork and collaboration to support belonging, flexible work arrangements to accommodate various needs, inclusive and transparent communication to ensure open dialogue about issues, and growth opportunities tied to merit and achievement to foster equality. More: You can learn more about Dr.Bill and its current openings by heading over to its careers page.

Who: Machobear Studios is a newsworthy Vancouver-based tech start-up and their liv.rent platform is changing the way Canadians rent. A safe and trusted community of renters and landlords has been connecting through the platform online and in-app since 2018. After expanding into Ontario and adding a “Pay by Bitcoin” feature just this year, renting might never be the same again.

Jobs: Current openings include UX/UI Designer, Senior Front-End Developer, Intermediate Front-End Developer, Sales Development Representative, QA Engineer, Project/Product Manager, and Blockchain Developer

Current openings include UX/UI Designer, Senior Front-End Developer, Intermediate Front-End Developer, Sales Development Representative, QA Engineer, Project/Product Manager, and Blockchain Developer Perks: Work-life balance and employee well-being are priority number one at Machobear Studios. In addition to a comprehensive benefits package (health, vision, dental), you will also enjoy a flexible Health Spending Account and generous parental leave coverage for those who are starting/adding to their family. We also have one paid “cheat day” each quarter where you can either volunteer within the community or do something for yourself like train for that 10K you’ve always wanted! Plus, we’re transitioning to a flexible hybrid work model. If you choose to come into the office, then take advantage of our fully stocked kitchen, beer on tap, and stunning patio right on the Seawall.

Work-life balance and employee well-being are priority number one at Machobear Studios. In addition to a comprehensive benefits package (health, vision, dental), you will also enjoy a flexible Health Spending Account and generous parental leave coverage for those who are starting/adding to their family. We also have one paid “cheat day” each quarter where you can either volunteer within the community or do something for yourself like train for that 10K you’ve always wanted! Plus, we’re transitioning to a flexible hybrid work model. If you choose to come into the office, then take advantage of our fully stocked kitchen, beer on tap, and stunning patio right on the Seawall. More: To learn more about Machobear Studios’ job openings, check out their career page.

Who: Push Operations is a SaaS based People Management Solution (HR/Workforce/Payroll) tailored for the hospitality and retail industry. They service some of the top restaurants in the city, including Hawksworth, Blue Water Café, Tacofino, Earls, and more. Recently, Push expanded to the Cannabis industry by partnering with the best retail dispensaries across Canada and the US. At Push, they are on a mission to help your team and clients do more of what they love.

Jobs: Current job openings at Push include Sr. Software Engineer, Product Manager, Product Designer, Customer Support, Marketing Campaign Manager, and Business Development Rep

Perks: Work from home, competitive compensation package, monthly cultural events (cocktail classes, virtual escape rooms, Push Sun Run), complete health care package, and learning and development credits.

More: You can learn more about Push Operations’ openings on their careers page

Who: Island Health is a regional health authority in British Columbia. With more than 24,500 employees, 1,900 physician partners, and 3,000 volunteers, Island Health is the largest employer on Vancouver Island, providing a comprehensive range of progressive health services to the 765,000 residents of Vancouver Island and adjacent coastal communities.

Island Health is a regional health authority in British Columbia. With more than 24,500 employees, 1,900 physician partners, and 3,000 volunteers, Island Health is the largest employer on Vancouver Island, providing a comprehensive range of progressive health services to the 765,000 residents of Vancouver Island and adjacent coastal communities. Jobs: Available positions include environmental services worker, records associate, and patient ambassador.

Available positions include environmental services worker, records associate, and patient ambassador. Perks: Positions may be eligible for an attractive employer-paid benefits package, including dental and prescription coverage, group life, long-term disability, and extensive extended health plan, plus paid time off after your first year.

Positions may be eligible for an attractive employer-paid benefits package, including dental and prescription coverage, group life, long-term disability, and extensive extended health plan, plus paid time off after your first year. More: To learn more about Island Health’s positions visit their company page on Indeed here.

Who: Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH) is a world-class innovator in medical care, research, and teaching. VCH provides a full range of direct and contracted health services including primary, secondary, and tertiary care, home and community care, mental health services, population and preventive health, and addictions services. VCH is one of six publicly-funded healthcare regions within British Columbia.

Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH) is a world-class innovator in medical care, research, and teaching. VCH provides a full range of direct and contracted health services including primary, secondary, and tertiary care, home and community care, mental health services, population and preventive health, and addictions services. VCH is one of six publicly-funded healthcare regions within British Columbia. Jobs: Available positions include radiology porter aide, booking clerk and care aide.

Available positions include radiology porter aide, booking clerk and care aide. Perks: VCH offers a competitive compensation and benefits package that may include: Health benefits, vacation, holidays and leave, pension, and relocation assistance. VCH can offer plenty of choices to potential employees, whether it’s a choice in community clinics or hospital settings, large urban centres or small towns, the coast or mountains.

VCH offers a competitive compensation and benefits package that may include: Health benefits, vacation, holidays and leave, pension, and relocation assistance. VCH can offer plenty of choices to potential employees, whether it’s a choice in community clinics or hospital settings, large urban centres or small towns, the coast or mountains. More: To learn more about VCH’s positions visit their company page on Indeed here.

Who: Fraser Health is one of Canada’s largest and fastest-growing health authorities that operates 12 hospitals (including Level 1 and 3 Trauma Centres), the province’s first state-of-the-art outpatient centre, and other facilities. Over 26,000 employees, 2,900 physicians, and 6,000 volunteers provide services that range from acute care to community-based residential, home, mental, and public health to 1.8 million people – over 1/3 of B.C.’s population.

Fraser Health is one of Canada’s largest and fastest-growing health authorities that operates 12 hospitals (including Level 1 and 3 Trauma Centres), the province’s first state-of-the-art outpatient centre, and other facilities. Over 26,000 employees, 2,900 physicians, and 6,000 volunteers provide services that range from acute care to community-based residential, home, mental, and public health to 1.8 million people – over 1/3 of B.C.’s population. Jobs: Available positions include licensed practical nurse, health care assistant, and engineer.

Available positions include licensed practical nurse, health care assistant, and engineer. Perks: Fraser Health offers a good pension and compensation package, and flexible work options.

Fraser Health offers a good pension and compensation package, and flexible work options. More: To learn more about Fraser Health’s positions visit their company page on Indeed here.

Who: PHSA plans, manages, and evaluates selected specialty and province-wide health care services across BC, working with the five geographic health authorities to deliver province-wide solutions that improve the health of British Columbians. Our values reflect our commitment to excellence and include: Respect people – Be compassionate – Dare to innovate – Cultivate partnerships – Serve with purpose.

PHSA plans, manages, and evaluates selected specialty and province-wide health care services across BC, working with the five geographic health authorities to deliver province-wide solutions that improve the health of British Columbians. Our values reflect our commitment to excellence and include: Respect people – Be compassionate – Dare to innovate – Cultivate partnerships – Serve with purpose. Jobs: Available positions include forensic services officer, health care worker, and research assistant.

Available positions include forensic services officer, health care worker, and research assistant. Perks: Perks include onsite fitness classes and discounts to 350 BC-wide recreational programs, travel, technology, car, and bike-sharing; 12 annual statutory holidays with generous vacation entitlement and accruement; a comprehensive benefits package, including a municipal pension plan; and access to more than 2,000 in-house training programs.

Perks include onsite fitness classes and discounts to 350 BC-wide recreational programs, travel, technology, car, and bike-sharing; 12 annual statutory holidays with generous vacation entitlement and accruement; a comprehensive benefits package, including a municipal pension plan; and access to more than 2,000 in-house training programs. More: To learn more about PHSA’s positions visit their company page on Indeed here.

Who: Northern Health leads the way in promoting health and providing health services for Northern and rural populations. Our vision of building a strong primary health care system for all Northerners will create a dynamic work environment that challenges all of your skills. We are also dedicated to optimizing the expertise of our staff and relationships with regional educational institutions for training opportunities such as new physicians, nurses, and paramedical professionals.

Northern Health leads the way in promoting health and providing health services for Northern and rural populations. Our vision of building a strong primary health care system for all Northerners will create a dynamic work environment that challenges all of your skills. We are also dedicated to optimizing the expertise of our staff and relationships with regional educational institutions for training opportunities such as new physicians, nurses, and paramedical professionals. Jobs: Available positions include Aboriginal patient liaison worker and rehab assistant.

Available positions include Aboriginal patient liaison worker and rehab assistant. More: To learn more about Norther Health’s positions visit their company page on Indeed here.

Who: The University of British Columbia (UBC) is a public research university in BC. Founded in 1908 as the McGill University College of British Columbia, the university became independent and adopted its current name in 1915.

The University of British Columbia (UBC) is a public research university in BC. Founded in 1908 as the McGill University College of British Columbia, the university became independent and adopted its current name in 1915. Jobs: Available positions include event coordinator, research assistant, and project coordinator.

Available positions include event coordinator, research assistant, and project coordinator. Perks: UBC offers a wide range of perks that may include vacation benefits, access to online learning and professional development resources, a competitive compensation package, and onsite amenities.

UBC offers a wide range of perks that may include vacation benefits, access to online learning and professional development resources, a competitive compensation package, and onsite amenities. More: To learn more about UBC’s positions visit their company page on Indeed here.

Who: Sandman Hotel Group is the fastest growing Canadian hospitality company, with over 50 Hotels, Resorts, Inns, and Suites, with career opportunities from British Columbia to Newfoundland and Labrador, the USA, and the UK.

Sandman Hotel Group is the fastest growing Canadian hospitality company, with over 50 Hotels, Resorts, Inns, and Suites, with career opportunities from British Columbia to Newfoundland and Labrador, the USA, and the UK. Jobs: Available positions include manager, registration agent, and maintenance worker.

Available positions include manager, registration agent, and maintenance worker. Perks: Perks may include hotel and restaurant discounts, a full benefits plan, and a strong RRSP program.

Perks may include hotel and restaurant discounts, a full benefits plan, and a strong RRSP program. More: To learn more about Sandman Hotel Group’s positions visit their company page on Indeed here.