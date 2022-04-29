18 companies hiring over 209 positions in Vancouver this May

It’s time to take charge of the trajectory of your career by checking out who’s hiring in the city.

Get ready to spruce up your resume if you find the right role for you.

Here’s a round-up of places looking to hire in Vancouver this month:

Companies hiring in Vancouver

Who: Step inside Botanist at Fairmont Pacific Rim, a world where day blurs into night, summer into winter, and food and drink are plenty.

Perks: Competitive wages and extended health benefits are just the beginning. Share our love of travel with hotel, food & beverage, spa, golf, and exclusive partner offerings.

More: Join Fairmont Pacific Rim’s Food & Beverage team! Register for their Open House on May 2, 1 to 4 pm at Botanist restaurant for the opportunity to be hired that same day.

Who: Merchant Growth is Canada’s fastest and most friendly alternative financier. Their innovative approach blends thoughtful customer care, complete transparency, and the latest technology to provide fast accessible financing to small businesses in Canada. Their mission is to bring business owners the most convenient and accessible financing experience.

Perks: Merchant Growth offers flexible work options, competitive salaries, comprehensive group health benefits, education and learning benefits, and company-wide lunch and learns.

More: For more information, visit Merchant Growth's career page.

Who: Dr. Bill is on a mission to make healthcare better by eliminating traditional process friction points experienced by physicians in Canada. Acquired by RBC Ventures in October 2019, Dr. Bill is backed by the resources of one of Canada’s largest businesses yet moves nimbly like a startup as a part of the RBC Ventures portfolio. Dr. Bill is headquartered in Vancouver, but the team prioritizes remote work enabling team members to work from anywhere in Canada.

Perks: As a startup in one of Canada's largest companies, working at Dr. Bill offers the unique opportunity to innovate and move quickly while also offering stability, competitive compensation and strong benefits. Having been a proponent of remote work from its founding, Dr. Bill has created a work culture and environment that empowers team members to work remotely. Continuously fostering and growing diversity is deeply rooted in the company ethos with practices that include teamwork and collaboration to support belonging, flexible work arrangements to accommodate various needs, inclusive and transparent communication to ensure open dialogue about issues, and growth opportunities tied to merit and achievement to foster equality.

More: You can learn more about Dr. Bill and its current openings by heading over to its careers page.

Who: Lighthouse Labs was created in 2013 by a team of software developers with a passion for code, mentorship, and education. Their mission: to transform the way that tech education is delivered.

Perks: Lighthouse Labs is an inclusive employer, and welcomes remote workers from anywhere across Canada. Employees enjoy continued remote flexibility, employee benefits, and additional time off over the holiday season.

More: You can learn more about Lighthouse Labs openings on their careers page.

Who: Talk Shop is a full-service, integrated communications agency and one of Canada’s Top 100 Employers. They value bright ideas and are always looking for smarter ways to work. The Talk Shop team works with diverse clients in technology, consumer goods, lifestyle and real estate, and they believe awesome people are the foundation of greatness.

Perks: Talk Shop understands that anything is possible when you have the social and financial resources needed to be successful inside and outside of work. Perks include flexible schedules, comprehensive health benefits, generous parental and family leave, paid volunteer time, a yearly retreat, access to Sphere (online coaching), professional development and networking opportunities, team-building events and happy hours, and more.

More: You can learn more about Talk Shop openings on their careers page.

Who: Commit is the first professional network founded by software developers that put the career needs of Startup Engineers first. It’s a collaborative, remote community with life-long peer-to-peer support, personalized career development, and unique access to startup opportunities. Until now, your growth as a Startup Engineer was dependent on where you lived. Commit changed that. Come help build the future of distributed work, today.

Perks: Commit is a completely remote company (no offices), and distributed (coast-to-coast). The remote-first model enables Commit to offer flexible hours and provide leading benefits and compensation packages. Commit's culture is product-led and the team is passionate about doing what's right for the engineer.

More: To learn more about Commit and available jobs, visit the careers page – or – if you’re a software engineer looking for a new startup role, learn more about Commit’s Engineering Partner Program at commit.dev.

Who: Humi is Canada’s leading HR, Payroll, and Benefits solution for rapidly scaling small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) across Canada. A company filled with builders and boundary-pushers, Humi is focused on building the tools to help Canadian organizations foster their greatest asset: their employees. Before Humi, there was no truly unified solution that tied together with the intricacies of HR for SMBs.

Perks: Our newest perk features long(er) weekends, every weekend. All operations close at 1 pm on Fridays! We're a remote-first company that offers equity ownership for all full-time employees, virtual onboarding and social events, and a competitive employee benefits package. Humi takes the mental health and wellness of Humigos seriously and offers extended employee and family assistance program (EFAP) services through its partnership with InkBlot Therapy.

More: To learn more about Humi and to check out their current openings, visit their careers page.

Who: Givex is an end-to-end customer engagement solution that provides POS, gift card and loyalty solutions to Canada’s restaurant industry.

Python Applications Developer Perks: You’ll get to work in a high-energy open office environment, right downtown with a fast-growing, global technology company. Givex offers long-term career growth with promotions from within the company and the opportunity to relocate internationally.

More: You can learn more about Givex and its current openings by heading over to its careers page.

Who: AmbiMi is a modern, skills-based job matching app that brings an innovative and simplified approach to job hunting and hiring. By leaving traditional job boards behind and embracing technology, AmbiMi reduces the recruitment process to a fraction of the time by matching businesses directly with pre-qualified professionals.

Director, Content Marketing. Perks: Flexible schedules, remote work options and paid time off to volunteer, three weeks of vacation to start, 26 weeks of paid parental leave and an automatic day off on your birthday.

More: For more information, visit AmbiMi’s website.

Who: Over 600,000+ photographers use Pixieset’s suite of tools to run their business. Pixieset is a growing team that is passionate about crafting beautiful and simple software solutions for today’s modern photographers. What started off as a beautiful photo gallery, has since evolved into a platform that allows photographers to build a website and sell their services, send contracts and invoices, get paid, and of course deliver images easily all in the same place. Pixieset aims to be the all-in-one platform that helps photographers and creative professionals manage their business from end to end.

Perks: Four weeks of vacation to start, generous wellness and education stipends, home office budget, Macbook and any tools you need to be successful, flexible work options, charitable donation matching and more. Working at Pixieset means you get to collaborate with other talented individuals in an environment that is positive, supportive, and challenges you to do your best and have fun while at it. Being fast-growing also means you will have plenty of opportunities for growth and work on projects that make a difference.

More: To learn more about Pixieset's open roles, please visit their careers page.

Who: Founded in Vancouver, Canada in 2003, Plenty of Fish is one of the early pioneers in the online dating industry, with one of the largest and most diverse communities of singles. It is one of the top revenue-driving brands in the Match Group (comprised of Tinder, OkCupid , Hinge and Match.com).

The team at Plenty of Fish loves what they do and they have the ability to profoundly impact millions of people’s lives every single day! Recently named one of BC’s Top Employers, Plenty of Fish is a great place to build friendships, grow your career and collaborate with top talent.

Perks: Plenty of Fish offers competitive compensation packages including paying 100% of all benefit premiums, an annual bonus, Match Group equity (for select roles), employee stock purchase plan, generous vacation and flex days, maternity & parental leave top-up, fertility preservation benefits, RRSP matching, personal & professional development budget and professional development days, unlimited access to Udemy, Match Group-wide mentorship program, a global gift matching program , corporate ClassPass membership, health and wellness benefits and much more!

More: You can learn more about careers at Plenty of Fish and the roles open roles here.