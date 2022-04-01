23 companies hiring over 361 positions in Vancouver this April

Just a short floatplane ride away from the mainland city of Vancouver. Victoria’s sunny climate — Canada’s mildest — means any time of year is pleasant. Fairmont Empress is the perfect setting to ignite an exciting career in hospitality.

Benefits and Perks:

Fairmont Empress provides a competitive and comprehensive benefits package – group Benefits include medical, vision, dental, short-term disability, basic life insurance, supplemental life insurance, and the employee assistance program available to full-time permanent employees. Fairmont Hotels Pension Plan is a defined contribution plan administered through Sun Life Assurance. Fairmont Hotels & Resorts also offers Registered Retirement Savings as well as a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA). One complimentary meal per working day is offered in our staff cafeteria. The employee Discount Travel program is available to all regular full-time and part-time employees within the NCA region. Colleagues are eligible to receive a 50% discount on F&B in any of our outlets for them and up to four guests. Colleagues are eligible to receive 20% off products and treatments at Willow Stream Spa (Some restrictions apply, and it is based on availability).

Temporary housing for those employees coming to Victoria may be arranged. Although we do not have permanent housing facilities like some of our other resorts, we are committed to ensuring that this is not a challenge that will prevent great talents from applying to work with us. Based on your individual situation, the eligibility of housing options will be assessed.

A well-rounded Island lifestyle: year-round access to the ocean, mountains, beaches and parks.