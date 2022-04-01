23 companies hiring over 361 positions in Vancouver this April

April brings a fresh season of spring with it. Is it time to freshen up your career?
There are always new opportunities, just a cover letter away.
Here’s a list of companies that are looking for the perfect fit right now:
Companies hiring in Vancouver
1. Fairmont Empress
- Who: Live, Work & Play in Victoria. Do what you love in an awe-inspiring place. Fairmont Empress opened its doors on January 20, 1908. Designed by architect Francis Rattenbury and commissioned and owned by Canadian Pacific Rail and Steam Co. (later CP Hotels), the Empress Hotel has been welcoming guests from around the world ever since! For the past 113 years, this grand lady has played host to royalty, celebrities, millions of hotel guests and incredible colleagues from around the globe. Just a short floatplane ride away from the mainland city of Vancouver. Victoria’s sunny climate — Canada’s mildest — means any time of year is pleasant. Fairmont Empress is the perfect setting to ignite an exciting career in hospitality.
- Jobs: Fairmont Empress is hiring for a Director of Public Relations, Director of Food & Beverage, Events Manager, Chef de Partie, Housekeepers, Summer Seasonal Servers and hosts, Housekeeping Manager, Night Bellperson, Chief Steward, Event Porters, Spa Attendant, Aestheticians, and Royal Service Agents.
- Benefits and Perks: Fairmont Empress provides a competitive and comprehensive benefits package – group Benefits include medical, vision, dental, short-term disability, basic life insurance, supplemental life insurance, and the employee assistance program available to full-time permanent employees. Fairmont Hotels Pension Plan is a defined contribution plan administered through Sun Life Assurance. Fairmont Hotels & Resorts also offers Registered Retirement Savings as well as a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA). One complimentary meal per working day is offered in our staff cafeteria. The employee Discount Travel program is available to all regular full-time and part-time employees within the NCA region. Colleagues are eligible to receive a 50% discount on F&B in any of our outlets for them and up to four guests. Colleagues are eligible to receive 20% off products and treatments at Willow Stream Spa (Some restrictions apply, and it is based on availability). Temporary housing for those employees coming to Victoria may be arranged. Although we do not have permanent housing facilities like some of our other resorts, we are committed to ensuring that this is not a challenge that will prevent great talents from applying to work with us. Based on your individual situation, the eligibility of housing options will be assessed. A well-rounded Island lifestyle: year-round access to the ocean, mountains, beaches and parks.
- More: Visit their website to view and apply to open roles in Victoria.
2. Trulioo
- Who: Trulioo (Truly You) was founded in 2011 to help reduce fraud, mitigate risk, and increase trust and safety online. Trulioo provides real-time verification of five billion consumers and 330 million business entities worldwide — all through single API integration. Its clients include some of the world’s most prominent tech companies, banks, crypto platforms, payment processors, money transfer companies, major online marketplaces, financial institutions, and gaming companies. Its mission matters — for billions of people everywhere. Trulioo truly believes that everyone is someone and invites you to join its mission and celebrate the positive change the company is making in the world.
- Jobs: Truiloo is hiring for more than 40 positions, including Senior Software Engineer, Senior UX/UI Web Designer, Account Executive (Customer Expansion), Implementation Specialist, Digital Marketing Analyst, Senior Talent Acquisition Partner, Lead Auditor, Product Manager – DocV, and Product Manager – Platform.
- Perks: Trulioo offers competitive compensation along with great extended health and dental benefits, a Health & Wellness Spending Account and RRSP matching. Learning opportunities include Education, Training & Certification Policy and professional development programs. The company hosts various sports and wellness activities, social events, birthday celebrations, lunch and learns, and encourages friendly (but often competitive!) games of ping-pong and foosball. The Vancouver offices have spectacular waterfront views and are next to some of the city’s best restaurants. The offices are conveniently located within walking distance of transit, and employees have access to gym facilities and free bike lockers. Trulioo values its employees and has created a flexible and friendly work environment where everyone can succeed and grow with the company!
- More: Trulioo is proud to be an equal opportunity employer, and its commitment to inclusion across race, gender, age, religion, identity and experience connects the company with the customers and communities it serves, attracting top talent and passionate changemakers across the globe. For more information, visit Trulioo’s career page.
3. Brex
- Who: Brex is a US-based financial technology company building software and services engineered for fast-growing companies. They are growing quickly in Canada and looking to hire significantly in the coming months. They were recently named the #7 overall employer on Forbes Best Startup Employers 2022 list.
- Jobs: Brex currently has 11+ job openings across customer experience, engineering, and operations.
- Perks: Helping customers reach their full potential starts with helping the Brex team reach theirs. Brex is a remote-first company that supports its employees in doing their best work wherever they work best – our Vancouver office, a WeWork, or from the comfort of their own homes. But working from home doesn’t mean working alone. Brex recognizes the value of connection and supports team offsites (from snowboarding in Utah to hot air ballooning in New Mexico!) and connecting as a full company during our One Brex offsite. If getting together isn’t your thing, Brex also offers a one-time office setup budget, a monthly stipend, company weeks off, competitive compensation with a biannual merit cycle and so much more!
- More: To learn more about our open roles, what it’s like to work at Brex, and to apply please visit Brex’s career page.
4. Pixieset
- Who: Over 600,000+ photographers use Pixieset’s suite of tools to run their business. Pixieset is a growing team that is passionate about crafting beautiful and simple software solutions for today’s modern photographers. What started off as a beautiful photo gallery, has since evolved into a platform that allows photographers to build a website and sell their services, send contracts and invoices, get paid, and of course deliver images easily, all in the same place. Pixieset aims to be the all-in-one platform that helps photographers and creative professionals manage their business from end to end.
- Jobs: Pixieset is currently hiring: Full Stack Developers, Senior Full Stack Developers, Senior Front End Developers, a Software Engineer in Test, an Engineering Manager, a Senior Technical Product Manager, a Customer Support Manager, a Senior Recruiter and a Controller
- Perks: Four weeks of vacation to start, generous wellness and education stipends, home office budget, Macbook and any tools you need to be successful, flexible work options, charitable donation matching and more. Working at Pixieset means you get to collaborate with other talented individuals in an environment that is positive, supportive, challenges you to do your best and have fun while at it. Being fast-growing also means you will have plenty of opportunities for growth and work on projects that make a difference.
- More: To learn more about Pixieset’s open roles, please visit their careers page.
5. Onni Group
- Who: Onni Group is a one-stop shop for real estate development. This diverse company has 13 departments responsible for the entire building life cycle. Everything from development, construction, property management, accounting, finance, as well as leasing, sales, marketing, and more. Onni Group has a passion for building world-class urban communities, quality design, innovation, and sustainability. The company yields exceptional communities and experiences where our customers live, work, and play. Onni Group’s growing portfolio across North America is opening the doors to many more amazing opportunities for career growth.
- Jobs: Executive Assistant, Office Manager, Commercial Property Manager, Civil Project Manager, Safety Manager, Site Superintendent, Warranty Coordinator, Construction Labourer, and more.
- Perks: Onni Group provides competitive salaries, a comprehensive benefits package, an annual education allowance of $1000.00, a wellness program, WFH flexibility, various employee discounts, including Level Hotels & Furnished Suites (Vancouver, Los Angeles, Seattle, and Chicago), rooftop patio, and employees finish at 3:00 PM the Friday before a long weekend!
- More: Check out their jobs page for the most up-to-date openings.
6. Lighthouse Labs
- Who: Lighthouse Labs was created in 2013 by a team of software developers with a passion for code, mentorship, and education. Its mission: to transform the way that tech education is delivered.
- Jobs: Lighthouse Labs is looking for a Corporate Accountant; Manager, Employer Relations; Web Instructor (Remote Full-Time and Part-Time Needed); Cyber Security Lead Instructor; Data Science Instructors; Casual Learning Experience Designer; Product Manager; Workforce Development Officer – Western Canada and APAC; Account Manager – Government; Career Services Advisor (East Coast); Career Services Advisor (West Coast); Career Services Coordinator (West Coast); Designer & Production Artist; Intermediate Project Manager; Lead Ruby on Rails Developer; Learning Design Manager; Product Designer; Product Marketing Manager; Sr. Manager, Student Recruitment; and a Sr. Manager, Workforce Development to join their clan of gritty, ambitious and quirky humans.
- Perks: Lighthouse Labs is an inclusive employer and welcomes remote workers from anywhere across Canada. Employees enjoy continued remote flexibility, employee benefits, and additional time off over the holiday season.
- More: You can learn more about Lighthouse Labs openings on their careers page.
7. Diligent
- Who: Diligent is the leading governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) SaaS company, serving one million users from over 25,000 customers around the world. Its innovative technology gives leaders a connected view of governance, risk, compliance, and ESG across their organizations, sparking the insights they need to make better decisions and lead with purpose.
- Jobs: Senior Software Engineer (Backend), Senior Software Engineer (Cloud Infrastructure), Senior Software Engineer (Frontend), Senior Software Engineer (Fullstack), Senior Software Engineer in Test, Senior Software Engineer in Test (Scala/Java), Software Engineer (Frontend), Sales Development Representative, and more.
- Perks: Employees enjoy industry-leading extended health benefits and competitive salaries, paid days off to volunteer in their community, relocation opportunities to Diligent’s international offices, and other perks to keep their minds and bodies healthy. Diligent prides itself on offering employees endless growth and mentorship opportunities at all levels, from professional development to job shadowing, to make their career goals happen.
- More: You can learn more about Diligent openings on their careers page.
8. Ready
- Who: Ready connects guests directly to hospitality venues on their phones so they can view the menu, order, pay, review, and redeem rewards with no sign-up or app download required. Ready is redefining on-premise dining, removing outdated friction for both venues and guests with category-leading, cost-efficient contactless BYOD technology. Based in Canada, and available in a growing number of locations all over North America, Ready is a flexible solution for venues looking to streamline operations and provide an unrivalled guest experience.
- Jobs: Current job openings at Ready include a Quality Assurance Analyst; Graphic Designer; Senior Developer, DevOps; and a Software Developer, Backend.
- Perks: Join an industry-leading product team during a time of growth, twice-yearly hackathons, flexibility and autonomy in your role, birthdays off, plus all of the benefits of an exciting start-up with the backing of an established parent company iQmetrix, an award-winning employer.
- More: To learn more about Ready’s open positions, visit Ready’s career page.
9. Givex
- Who: Givex is an end-to-end customer engagement solution that provides POS, gift card and loyalty solutions to Canada’s restaurant industry.
- Jobs: Givex is currently hiring a Python Applications Developer.
- Perks: You’ll get to work in a high-energy open office environment, right downtown when restrictions lift, with a fast-growing, global technology company. Givex offers long-term career growth with promotions from within the company and the opportunity to relocate internationally.
- More: You can learn more about Givex and its current openings by heading over to its careers page.
10. HomeStars
- Who: HomeStars is Canada’s largest network of verified and community-reviewed home service professionals. They connect project-ready homeowners with the best pros in their area to help them hire right the first time.
- Jobs: HomeStars is actively hiring across their Sales and Engineering teams. Current job openings include Front End Engineer and Sales Representative.
- Perks: Some of the many employee perks at HomeStars include remote and hybrid work, RRSP matching, a competitive benefits plan, a GoodLife fitness membership discount, weeklong office closure in December, and health and wellness lunch & learns.
- More: To learn more about HomeStars and to check out their current openings, visit their careers page.
11. Commit
- Who: Commit is the first professional network founded by software developers that put the career needs of Startup Engineers first. It’s a collaborative, remote community with life-long peer-to-peer support, personalized career development, and unique access to startup opportunities. Until now, your growth as a Startup Engineer has been dependent on where you lived. Commit changed that. Come help build the future of distributed work today.
- Jobs: Full time remote: Engineering Partner
- Perks: Commit is a completely remote company (no offices), and distributed (coast-to-coast). The remote-first model enables Commit to offer flexible hours and provide leading benefits and compensation packages. Commit’s culture is product-led, and the team is passionate about doing what’s right for the engineer.
- More: To learn more about Commit and available jobs, visit the careers page – or – if you’re a software engineer looking for a new startup role, learn more about Commit’s Engineering Partner Program at commit.dev.
12. Traction on Demand
- Who: Traction on Demand is North America’s largest Salesforce consulting partner and app development firm. The company has consistently been recognized as one of the fastest-growing, best managed, and happiest workplaces in North America. Traction on Demand also hosts online and in-person business, recruitment and tech-focused conferences throughout the year.
- Jobs: Traction on Demand is growing and currently looking for a Solution Architect (openings for FINS, MFG, High Tech, MA, FSL, CPQ and Service Cloud), Technical Architect (openings for FINS, HLS, and MFG), Data Architect, Nonprofit, Director, Salesforce Industries, and Principal Strategist, Financial Services (other openings for Education, Insurance, Nonprofit, MA).
- Perks: Extensive flexible work options; monthly community events; fitness allowance; remote office set-up allowance; lunch program; two paid volunteer days per year; quarterly profit sharing; health, dental and vision; personal and health spending accounts; employee assistance program; fully paid 12-week Traction baby benefit; employee stock ownership plan; continued learning opportunities and more.
- More: To learn more about Traction on Demand, visit their jobs page.
13. WFHomie
- Who: WFHomie is a leading Canadian employee engagement and distributed team culture platform that makes building real human connections between employees easier by analyzing employee engagement and identifying gaps in team behaviour. Based on this data, WFHomie provides curated recommendations on actions to take, leveraging the platform’s unique set of virtual experiences, team-building activities and employee appreciation opportunities. This helps companies attract and retain top talent, boost their employer brand, and keep culture alive, even in the remote workplace.
- Jobs: Full Stack Developer (Remote), Senior Backend Developer (Remote)
- Perks: 100% remote and flexible work, with regular online team social; Competitive compensation and equity plan, opportunities to grow with the company; Education & learning stipend for personal growth and development; Flexible vacation time to promote a healthy work-life blend; Paid parental leave; Company-wide recharge days each quarter; Home office & technology stipend; Optional access to flexible office space in your location.
- More: To learn more about WFHomie’s open positions, visit WFHomie’s career page.
14. NDAX
- Who: NDAX is a leading innovative cryptocurrency trading platform in compliance with Canadian banking regulations, created with retail, institutional, early-investors, and crypto traders in mind. NDAX is a simple, compliant, and easy-to-use trading platform setting the standard for the Canadian cryptocurrency industry. With a mission to empower more Canadians to unlock the full potential of digital finance and address various needs in Canada’s cryptocurrency space, the NDAX team has multidisciplinary and diverse backgrounds, including finance, technology, engineering, compliance, marketing and more.
- Jobs: NDAX is currently hiring for a Creative Marketing Designer, Graphic Designer / UI/ UX Designer, Front-End Developer Senior React Native Developer, Key Account Manager at NDAX, Senior Full Stack Developer, Director of Finance, Product Manager, Software Security Engineer and a Quality Assurance Engineer.
- Perks: NDAX offers flexible remote work hours, paid time off benefits, a stock option plan, bonus awards and gifts, employee discounts, training and development and an extended healthcare plan (medical, disability, dental and vision), Group Life AD&D critical illness insurance
- More: To learn more, visit NDAX’s workable site and website.
15. Jane
- Who: Jane offers healthcare practitioners online booking, charting, scheduling, video and invoicing on one secure, beautifully designed system. Jane was founded by Trevor Johnston and Alison Taylor, a product-person and a customer-person, who are the Co-CEOs. This means the two main teams at Jane (the product and the customer team) are both led by doers who understand the job. There are no suits at Jane. There isn’t even a sales team! Jane is growing and has an exciting future ahead, 2022 is going to be a big year for Jane as it invests heavily into patient experience with its first patient-facing mobile app, enhancing the tele health experience, building a (J)analytics platform, working on global insurance integrations, and introducing new features like HIPAA compliant chat, all *without* putting in 60+ hour work weeks.
- Jobs: Software Developer – Ruby on Rails, Staff Software Developer, Data Engineer, Senior People Partner (Product Development), Senior People Partner (Customer Support), Product Design Manager, Import Specialist, Engineering Manager, Product Manager – Invoicing, Senior Ruby Developer – Customer Response, Senior TPM – DevOps, Senior Software Developer – Ruby, Product Designer, Principal Developer (Architect), Staff Data Engineer, Senior Agile Coach, and more.
- Perks: Perks are nice, and Jane has plenty, but more important is the way the company works. Read Jane’s values to see if our mission-based team and customer-centric company is something you’d like to be a part of building. But still, we take care of our staff through providing three all staff Jane-cation days and your birthday off every year on top of generous vacation time and a company-wide winter holiday break, extended health care from day one, participation in Jane’s Employee Stock purchase plan (JSOP), a remote-first workplace, $500 annual wellness fund, a no-fixed-limit sick leave policy, an opportunity to “help the helpers” and serve a vast community of healthcare practitioners making the world a better, healthier place.
- More: To learn more or check out available jobs, visit Jane’s website.
16. Canada Drives
- Who: One of Canada’s fastest-growing companies, online car purchasing and delivery platform Canada Drives allows customers to find and choose their vehicle, pay in full or finance, sign all documents and have their vehicle delivered to their doorstep, as quickly as the same day.
- Jobs: Current openings include, Digital Marketing Analyst, Customer Service Representative (Remote), Credit Analyst, Senior UX/UI Designer, Administrative Assistant – Finance (Remote), Digital Marketing Specialist, Ecommerce Marketing Specialist, Email Marketing and Automation Manager, Marketing Director (eCommerce), Senior SEO Manager (Remote), Senior Search Engine Marketing Specialist, Engineering Manager – Backend,Engineering Manager – Frontend, Engineering Manager – Salesforce, Facilities Manager, Lead Backend Engineer, Lead Frontend Engineer, Lead Salesforce Engineer, Network and Security Engineer, Senior QA Automation Engineer, and more.
- Perks: Employees enjoy full MSP & benefits, a fully stocked kitchen, subsidized transit pass, and monthly team events.
- More: Check out Canada Drives’ job board for current opportunities.
17. Impact Recruitment
- Who: Ranked by The Globe and Mail’s Report on Business as one of Canada’s Top Growing Companies in 2020 and 2021, and by Canadian Business’ Growth List as one of Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies from 2016-2020, Impact Recruitment is recognized as a leading staffing firm for experienced professionals. Impact’s partnership approach to recruitment has set them apart in the industry for more than a decade.
- Jobs: Senior Recruitment Specialist – Public Practice, Senior Recruitment Specialist – Building – Vancouver, Senior Recruitment Specialist – Building – Toronto, Senior Recruitment Specialist – Legal – Vancouver, Senior Recruitment Specialist – Legal – Toronto, Client Services Coordinator, Junior Recruiter – Vancouver, Junior Recruiter – Toronto, Senior Recruitment Specialist – Alberta, Business Development Manager – Operations, Business Development Manager – Public Practice, Senior Recruitment Specialist – Insurance, Talent Acquisition Specialist, Training Director
- Perks: 26 weeks of paid parental leave, 3 weeks vacation to start, WFH and remote work options, flexible schedules, never work on your birthday (automatic paid day off every year), PTO to volunteer.
- More: For more information, visit their careers page.
18. AmbiMi
- Who: AmbiMi is a modern, skills-based job matching app that brings an innovative and simplified approach to job hunting and hiring. By leaving traditional job boards behind and embracing technology, AmbiMi reduces the recruitment process to a fraction of the time by matching businesses directly with pre-qualified professionals.
- Jobs: Customer Experience Manager.
- Perks: Flexible schedules with the ability to remotely and personal time off to volunteer, 3 weeks of vacation to start, 26 weeks of paid parental leave and an automatic day off on your birthday.
- More: For more information, visit Ambimi’s website.
19. Xero
- Who: Xero is a cloud-based accounting software platform for small businesses with over 3 million subscribers globally. Through Xero, small business owners and their advisors have access to real-time financial data any time, anywhere and on any device. Xero offers an ecosystem of over 1,000 third-party apps and 300 plus connections to banks and other financial partners. In 2021, Xero was included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), powered by the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment. In 2020 and 2021, Xero was included in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, and in 2020, Xero was recognized by IDC MarketScape as a leader in its worldwide SaaS and cloud-enabled small business finance and accounting applications vendor assessment.
- Jobs: Talent Specialist – Product/Tech, Business Development Representative, Senior Account Manager, Partner Success Manager, Account Manager, Design research operations coordinator, Senior software engineer – Workflow, Senior product content designer, Security operations analyst, Intermediate Software Developer – X-files, and more.
- Perks: Xero offers a number of great perks including Health and Wellness benefits coverage, a generous employee share scheme, leave allowance, a flexible work environment, and parental leave benefits. At Xero, team members are given 10 annual Wellbeing days to be used for things like mental health, caring for sick family or one’s own sickness. On top of that, compassionate leave is a tool that People leaders can utilize to grant employees additional time off (beyond Wellbeing and PTO) when anyone is dealing with a challenging circumstance — such as having kids home while schools are closed.
- More: To learn more about Xero and check out the current openings, visit their careers page.
20. Fresh Tracks Canada
- Who: Fresh Tracks Canada is Canada’s leading and only travel service specializing in exclusively-Canadian travel. Creating personalized vacations in Canada, Fresh Tracks offers customizable trip packages meant to encourage travellers to experience all Canada has to offer. From the minute you reach the country, your entire trip is handled. With over 20 years of experience and over 15,000 personalized vacations, Fresh Tracks Canada is the leading Canadian Travel Insider.
- Jobs: Business Intelligence & Insights Manager, Conversion Rate Optimization Specialist, Junior UX Designer, Marketing and Design Intern, Product Coordinator, Experienced Sales Specialist.
- Perks: 3 weeks vacation to start, extended health benefits package, applauz recognition, comprehensive employee assistance program, flexible health and wellbeing days, paid anniversary day off, pawternity leave days for new furry family members, remote and hybrid working options, flexible working hours, stylish office locations in Calgary and Vancouver that is close to public transit, company celebrations and social events, access to Canadian travel industry discounts, and more.
- More: To learn more about Fresh Tracks Canada and to check out their current openings, visit their careers page.
21. Merchant Growth
- Who: Merchant Growth is Canada’s fastest and most friendly alternative financier. Their innovative approach blends thoughtful customer care, complete transparency, and the latest technology to provide fast, accessible financing to small businesses in Canada. Its mission is to bring business owners the most convenient and accessible financing experience.
- Jobs: Merchant Growth is currently hiring for a Product Manager, Applications and IT Director, Full Stack Software Developer, and more.
- Perks: Merchant Growth offers flexible work options, competitive salaries, comprehensive group health benefits, education and learning benefits, and company-wide lunch and learns.
- More: For more information, visit their careers page.
22. Modern Niagara
- Who: Modern Niagara is one of Canada’s largest Mechanical Contractors with operations in 6 major markets – Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Toronto, Southwestern Ontario, and Ottawa. Modern Niagara Vancouver combines more than a hundred years of local market knowledge and service excellence with the buying power, scale, advanced technology and project management capabilities of a national contractor. Due to its fantastic reputation within the industry, Modern Niagara’s trusted team has been involved in some of the biggest construction projects in British Columbia.
- Jobs: We currently have 15 open opportunities within British Columbia. These job opportunities range across the area of Project Managers, Project Coordinators, Mechanical Estimators, Mechanical Design Engineers, VDC Designers, Piping Forepersons, and many more. The levels of experience required within these roles range from senior personnel to recent and upcoming graduates.
- Perks: Modern Niagara boasts competitive salaries and a comprehensive benefits package, including an attractive pension program, health and dental plans, a profit-sharing program, further educational assistance, extensive internal training schedules, Goodlife fitness membership discounts, along with opportunities for career development and professional advancement. In addition to this, you will also be given every opportunity to succeed whilst also working on some of Vancouver’s most significant projects that will change the landscape of the region for many years to come.
- More: View all the exciting opportunities Modern Niagara has available.
23. Visier
- Who: Visier is the global leader in People Analytics and Workforce Intelligence, trusted by a third of the Fortune 500 employers. Our solutions give customers valuable insight into their people because people are a business’s most important asset. Every day Visier employees work to help create better, fairer workplaces through leveraging data. Recently closing a successful Series E funding round and a landmark $1B valuation, Visier is embarking on an incredible phase of its 11-year growth journey.
- Jobs: We are hiring 100+ positions in 2022 in all disciplines, including software developers, tech sales, marketing, product, and more.
- Benefits and Perks: Visier is voted Canada’s 2021 Top Small & Medium Employer. Visier offers comprehensive employee benefits in wellness, learning, and compensation.
- More: Explore how we care for our team here. Experience career-defining moments here.