Langley is hiring so many jobs and some pay up to $46 per hour

This spring, why not *spring* into a new role?

There are many open positions in Langley hiring right now, and you could make up to $46 an hour if you land a job.

From engineering and office jobs to roles at recreational facilities, there’s something for everyone on this list.

And just a reminder: there’s both a City of Langley and a Township of Langley in Metro Vancouver, so keep them straight as you’re applying.

You might also like: City of Vancouver is hiring for so many jobs and some pay up to $109K

City of Coquitlam is hiring for plenty of jobs and one pays over $122K

City of Burnaby is hiring for tons of jobs and one pays up to $109K

Here are some jobs you can apply for in Langley that will look great on your resume.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Township of Langley Recreation (@langleytownshiprecreation)

1. Engineering Technologist

Salary: $43.54 to $46.30 per hour

Who Should Apply: People with five years of experience in municipal engineering and knowledge of engineering principles, specifically around transportation and traffic. Note: this job is posted by the City of Langley.

Apply here

2. Bylaw Enforcement Officer

Salary: $32.90 to $38.73 per hour

Who Should Apply: Applicants with Grade 12 education, a valid Class 5 licence, and training in bylaw enforcement. You’ll want to know municipal bylaws and regulations like the back of your hand and be comfortable working “tactfully” with the public.

Apply here

3. Parks Service Coordinator

Salary: $30.33 to $35.68 per hour

Who Should Apply: Calling all sports lovers! This role is ideal for folks with a diploma in community recreation or a similar field with experience and/or training related to synthetic and turfgrass management so you can help maintain and operate the local parks.

Apply here

4. Recreation Programmer

Salary: $31.60 to $37.18 per hour

Who Should Apply: People with education and several years’ experience in developing and administering recreation and fitness programs and events will be a good fit for this role, where you’ll have to work with a team to build recreational programming for the community.

Apply here

5. Recreation Attendant

Salary: $22.93 to $26.89 per hour

Who Should Apply: Applicants should be excited to work with the public, helping out at municipal facilities like the Langley Centennial Museum. There are few specific qualifications, so this is a good role for someone without a ton of experience.

Apply here

6. Recreation Worker III – General Instructors

Salary: $22.09 to $25.82 per hour

Who Should Apply: If you have skills related to sports, arts and crafts, dance, gymnastics, and skating, you can teach what you know at a community recreation centre.

Apply here

7. Clerical Relief Pool

Salary: $23.91 to $28.00 per hour

Who Should Apply: You have to be a decent typer, know your way around the Microsoft programs, and have a bit of office experience for this role where you’ll be responsible for responding to requests, complaints, and inquiries from the public and permit applications.

Apply here

Didn’t see the right fit? You can check out all open roles with the City of Langley and the Township of Langley online.