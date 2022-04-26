Langley is hiring so many jobs and some pay up to $46 per hour

This spring, why not *spring* into a new role?
There are many open positions in Langley hiring right now, and you could make up to $46 an hour if you land a job.
From engineering and office jobs to roles at recreational facilities, there’s something for everyone on this list.
And just a reminder: there’s both a City of Langley and a Township of Langley in Metro Vancouver, so keep them straight as you’re applying.
Here are some jobs you can apply for in Langley that will look great on your resume.
View this post on Instagram
1. Engineering Technologist
Salary: $43.54 to $46.30 per hour
Who Should Apply: People with five years of experience in municipal engineering and knowledge of engineering principles, specifically around transportation and traffic. Note: this job is posted by the City of Langley.
2. Bylaw Enforcement Officer
Salary: $32.90 to $38.73 per hour
Who Should Apply: Applicants with Grade 12 education, a valid Class 5 licence, and training in bylaw enforcement. You’ll want to know municipal bylaws and regulations like the back of your hand and be comfortable working “tactfully” with the public.
3. Parks Service Coordinator
Salary: $30.33 to $35.68 per hour
Who Should Apply: Calling all sports lovers! This role is ideal for folks with a diploma in community recreation or a similar field with experience and/or training related to synthetic and turfgrass management so you can help maintain and operate the local parks.
4. Recreation Programmer
Salary: $31.60 to $37.18 per hour
Who Should Apply: People with education and several years’ experience in developing and administering recreation and fitness programs and events will be a good fit for this role, where you’ll have to work with a team to build recreational programming for the community.
5. Recreation Attendant
Salary: $22.93 to $26.89 per hour
Who Should Apply: Applicants should be excited to work with the public, helping out at municipal facilities like the Langley Centennial Museum. There are few specific qualifications, so this is a good role for someone without a ton of experience.
6. Recreation Worker III – General Instructors
Salary: $22.09 to $25.82 per hour
Who Should Apply: If you have skills related to sports, arts and crafts, dance, gymnastics, and skating, you can teach what you know at a community recreation centre.
7. Clerical Relief Pool
Salary: $23.91 to $28.00 per hour
Who Should Apply: You have to be a decent typer, know your way around the Microsoft programs, and have a bit of office experience for this role where you’ll be responsible for responding to requests, complaints, and inquiries from the public and permit applications.
Didn’t see the right fit? You can check out all open roles with the City of Langley and the Township of Langley online.