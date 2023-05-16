Rifflandia Festival just dropped an epic expanded lineup for Summer 2023

One of BC’s most popular music festivals will be bigger than ever this summer!

Rifflandia Festival in downtown Victoria has announced that it will expand to six days of programming over two full weekends. And it has also unveiled this year’s headliners.

Tens of thousands of music fans will fill The Arts & Innovation District from September 7 to 9 and Royal Athletic Park from September 15 to 17 to enjoy performances by Iggy Pop, Diplo, Salt-N-Pepa, and more.

Tickets will go on sale starting on Thursday, May 18 at 10 am.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rifflandia Festival (@rifflandia)

“We are extremely excited to present our most high-profile and eclectic collection of artists to date,” said Nick Blasko, president and CEO of Rifflandia, in a release. “Two weekends will allow both of our flagship event sites to grow into the best versions of themselves, offering two distinct festival experiences under the Rifflandia Festival umbrella. September Forever and Ever!”

Other performers set for Rifflandia 2023 include Chris Lake, Run The Jewels, Herbie Hancock, Paris Hilton, and Stephen Marley. The full lineup can be found online.

Festival attendees will also be able to enjoy performances by Marc Rebillet, Mavis Staples, Chet Faker, KALEO, Paul Oakenfold, and Chromeo. More acts are to be announced.

Rifflandia took a four-year hiatus before returning in 2022 to the biggest audiences in the festival’s history. Organizers are hoping for more of the same in September when some of the biggest names in hip-hop, electronic, punk, and more take to the various stages.

Electric Avenue at The Arts & Innovation District is a 19+ venue with a dedicated VIP area. Fans can check out the multiple stages on-site including the return of The Dome and a larger Main Stage.

The Park at Royal Athletic Park is licensed and open to all ages, with two Main Stages and a variety of festival activities including RiffCity, Kidlandia, vendors, and activations.

When: September 7 to 9 and September 15 to 17, 2023

Where: The Arts & Innovation District (September 7 to 9), Royal Athletic Park (September 15 to 17), Victoria

Tickets: Various prices. Tickets will go on sale starting on Thursday, May 18 at 10 am