EventsConcerts

Rifflandia Festival just dropped an epic expanded lineup for Summer 2023

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
May 16 2023, 5:08 pm
Rifflandia Festival just dropped an epic expanded lineup for Summer 2023
Rifflandia Festival/Instagram
FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Making Space: Asian Heritage Month

Thu, May 18, 6:30pm

Making Space: Asian Heritage Month
Pool Party on a Farm

Sat, May 27, 3:00pm

Pool Party on a Farm
Big Night Out - Magic and Gameshow Night

Fri, June 2, 7:00pm

Big Night Out - Magic and Gameshow Night
LIVE DANCE SHOW: La Forêt Ébouriffée

Tue, June 6, 7:00pm

LIVE DANCE SHOW: La Forêt Ébouriffée
Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

One of BC’s most popular music festivals will be bigger than ever this summer!

Rifflandia Festival in downtown Victoria has announced that it will expand to six days of programming over two full weekends. And it has also unveiled this year’s headliners.

Tens of thousands of music fans will fill The Arts & Innovation District from September 7 to 9 and Royal Athletic Park from September 15 to 17 to enjoy performances by Iggy Pop, Diplo, Salt-N-Pepa, and more.

Tickets will go on sale starting on Thursday, May 18 at 10 am.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rifflandia Festival (@rifflandia)

“We are extremely excited to present our most high-profile and eclectic collection of artists to date,” said Nick Blasko, president and CEO of Rifflandia, in a release. “Two weekends will allow both of our flagship event sites to grow into the best versions of themselves, offering two distinct festival experiences under the Rifflandia Festival umbrella. September Forever and Ever!”

Other performers set for Rifflandia 2023 include Chris Lake, Run The Jewels, Herbie Hancock, Paris Hilton, and Stephen Marley. The full lineup can be found online.

Rifflandia

Rifflandia/Instagram

Festival attendees will also be able to enjoy performances by Marc Rebillet, Mavis Staples, Chet Faker, KALEO, Paul Oakenfold, and Chromeo. More acts are to be announced.

Rifflandia took a four-year hiatus before returning in 2022 to the biggest audiences in the festival’s history. Organizers are hoping for more of the same in September when some of the biggest names in hip-hop, electronic, punk, and more take to the various stages.

Rifflandia Festival

Rifflandia Festival/Facebook

Electric Avenue at The Arts & Innovation District is a 19+ venue with a dedicated VIP area. Fans can check out the multiple stages on-site including the return of The Dome and a larger Main Stage.

The Park at Royal Athletic Park is licensed and open to all ages, with two Main Stages and a variety of festival activities including RiffCity, Kidlandia, vendors, and activations.

Rifflandia

When: September 7 to 9 and September 15 to 17, 2023
Where: The Arts & Innovation District (September 7 to 9), Royal Athletic Park (September 15 to 17), Victoria
Tickets: Various prices. Tickets will go on sale starting on Thursday, May 18 at 10 am

Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
+ Listed
+ Concerts
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.