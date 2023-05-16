A huge Francophone summer fest is happening in Vancouver next month

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

One of the most important cultural and musical francophone events in Western Canada is saying, “bonjour” to Vancouver next month.

The Festival d’été francophone de Vancouver (Vancouver Francophone Summer Festival) is taking place from June 14 to 25 in venues across the city.

Now in its 34th year, Vancouver Francophone Summer Festival is hosting a huge lineup of concerts featuring acclaimed artists from across Canada and around the world. And you don’t have to be a Francophone enthusiast to attend, either.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Le Centre culturel francophone (@le_centre)





Vancouverites and tourists to the city are invited to attend a variety of events as a way to help abolish language barriers while promoting multiculturalism.

A highlight of the Vancouver Francophone Summer Festival is the joint headlining concert by Corneille and Isabelle Boulay on the United TV Outdoor Stage at 1551 West 7th Avenue in Vancouver.

Corneille is an R&B singer-songwriter of Rwandan origin who has won over fans on both sides of the Atlantic. The multi-platinum, multi-award-winning artist’s latest album is Encre Rose, and he will be performing hits from across his discography during the concert.

Isabelle Boulay is a 19-time Félix Award winner, recognized by the Association du disque, de l’industrie du spectacle québécois (ADISQ) for her accomplishments in music. Boulay has sold more than 5 million copies of her albums, has performed with Kenny Rodgers and Dolly Parton, and was a coach on La Voix in Quebec for seasons two and three.

Vancouver Francophone Summer Festival is also showcasing performances by Andrea Superstein, Véranda, Malika Tirolien, Nazih Borish, Silk Road/Joutou, and Mimi O’bonsawin throughout the 11-day celebration.

A full list of artists and concerts can be found online.

When: June 14 to 25, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Tickets: Purchase online