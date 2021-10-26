Full house: Indoor event capacity limits now lifted across most of BC

Capacity limits at indoor events in parts of BC have been increased from 50% to 100%.

The changes for event capacity limits coincide with the requirement for BC residents to be fully vaccinated to attend certain events.

If you’ve missed the feeling of being part of a large crowd at a concert or a sports game, or even a wedding, things are going to look a little more normal the next time you attend one of these events.

The new rules apply to all indoor sporting events, as well as indoor concert, theatre, movie theatre, dance, and symphony events.

Organized events like weddings, funeral receptions, and parties can also now operate at full capacity.

Timing couldn’t be better for Vancouver Canucks fans, as they’re set to have their home opener in front of a jam packed crowd at Rogers Arena, against the Minnesota Wild, on Tuesday night.

Mask mandates are here to stay, at least for the near future, so you’ll still need to be wearing yours when not consuming food or drink.

For parts of the province where there are regional health orders, like Fraser East, Northern Health, and Interior Health, capacity limits will remain at 50%.