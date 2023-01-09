Proposed consolidated arrivals flight paths at Vancouver International Airport (YVR), arriving from the east, for RNP AR-enabled aircraft. The consolidated flight paths are overlaid on historical flight paths. (NAV Canada)

With long-term growth in Vancouver International Airport’s (YVR) air traffic in sight, there is a need to address the impact of aircraft noise on residential neighbourhoods.

NAV Canada, the entity that provides air traffic control to Canadian airspace, is proposing to consolidate the flight paths for arriving at YVR. Under existing procedures, there is a high degree of variability for where aircraft fly over the region.

The modernization of the airspace over Metro Vancouver would be achieved for aircraft with the latest technology — the use of an aircraft’s flight management system and Required Navigation Performance Authorization Required (RNP AR) satellite-based positioning to fly a precise “three-dimensional path,” which is deemed to be “safe, efficient, and predictable.”

The changes apply to the arrivals routes for both the north and south runways, with consolidated arrivals paths for westward and eastward approaches. No changes are proposed for departure paths.

Due to the region’s small geography, it is not possible to create new flight paths that completely avoid residential areas, but the new arrivals routes have been placed over industrial and commercial areas, bodies of water, and less populated areas where technically possible.

It is estimated the consolidation of flight paths will result in aircraft with noise levels above 60 dbA flying over 61,000 fewer homes within Metro Vancouver, western Vancouver Island, and the Sunshine Coast, compared to existing approach procedures.

Landing aircraft will be able to line up with the runway sooner than existing typical procedures, effectively flying shorter distances, reducing noise, and consuming less fuel.

It is emphasized that the new procedures will only be used by aircraft equipped with satellite-based technology — currently, only a certain percentage of aircraft have such technology. Aircraft without the RNP AR will continue to use conventional procedures that lead to a high variability for where aircraft will fly over the region.

It is also not expected that all RNP AR-equipped aircraft will use the consolidated curved approach paths to YVR due to factors such as air traffic levels, aircraft sequencing, and weather.

With RNP AR, these aircraft will also be able to use the “continuous descent” method for landing, which uses less fuel and is quieter when aircraft are operating on a reduced engine setting, instead of the conventional method requiring more thrust, which is noisier and uses more fuel.

NAV Canada is conducting public consultation on the proposed changes through early February 2023. The last time changes were implemented to Metro Vancouver’s airspace was in 2007.

According to YVR’s noise management report for 2019, the last normal year for air traffic, there were about 331,000 aircraft movements throughout the year, including 289,500 on runways (excluding helicopters and float planes) and about 9,385 runway movements during overnight hours between midnight and 6 am. More than half (52%) of these overnight runway movements were arrivals, which are generally quieter than departures, due to the need for significant engine power to take flight.

When possible, the preferred method for arrivals and departures is to keep aircraft over the Strait of Georgia — away from communities.

It is also noted that the north runway, which has a greater impact on residential areas, is not used between the hours of 10 pm and 7 am, except for emergencies or maintenance. When operational between 7 am and 10 pm, it is mainly used for landings.

The north runway was built in 1996 as part of YVR’s modernization project, which also resulted in the terminal building that exists today. The south runway is used significantly more than the north runway, especially for departures.

In 2019, YVR received a total of 2,546 noise complaints from 239 residents across Metro Vancouver, including 1,638 concerns (64%) from just three individuals — two residents in Richmond within seven km from the airport, and one resident in Surrey about 31 km away.

Passenger volumes at YVR saw significant recovery in 2022, rising to over 17 million passengers — up from about 7 million in each of the hard-hit pandemic years of 2020 and 2021. YVR is forecasting 22 million passengers for 2023, closing in on the all-time record of 26.4 million in 2019.

While passenger volumes are still below pre-pandemic levels, air cargo volumes (based on tonnage) have recovered, and aircraft movements reached 85% of pre-pandemic levels in late 2019.