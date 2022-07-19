The terminal building of Vancouver International Airport (YVR) — the single largest building in British Columbia — has received a new certification for its highly optimal indoor air quality and water quality.

YVR is now the first airport in the world to receive the UL Verified Healthy Building Mark designation by UL Solutions, a not-for-profit organization that conducts global safety certification.

“As passenger travel rebounds, it is a critical time for airports to demonstrate a commitment to travellers, employees, and the indoor environment by leading with science to help validate quality and cleanliness,” said Sean McCrady, director of Asset and Sustainability Performance, Real Estate Properties at UL Solutions, in a statement.

“By being the first ever to earn the UL Verified Healthy Building Mark for Indoor Air and Water for an airport, the Vancouver Airport Authority has taken a significant step in advancing indoor environmental health. Their bold action demonstrates a commitment to putting the health and well-being of YVR passengers and employees first, and we’re pleased they are placing their trust in UL Solutions to help them deliver on that promise.”

UL Solutions confirmed its certification of YVR after visual inspections, performance testing, assessments, and recommendations for improved management of all building systems.

This technical evaluation specifically focuses on ventilation, filtration, and hygiene of HVAC systems, and establishing water quality for both human consumption and the prevention of waterborne pathogens.

“YVR is a global connection hub, and we have a responsibility to provide a safe, clean, and efficient space for employees, travellers, and the general community to move through,” said Arran McAteer, director of Facilities Maintenance for Vancouver Airport Authority.

“While the highest environmental health and wellness standards have always been a priority for us, becoming the first airport to earn the UL Verified Healthy Building designation further demonstrates our commitment to providing a best-in-class experience for all who move through YVR.”

For its 2022 ranking, Skytrax deemed YVR to be North America’s second cleanest airport — just behind Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA), and ahead of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG).

YVR’s terminal building spans a total floor area of approximately 4.1 million sq ft — equivalent to the size of 53 full-sized soccer fields. This includes the recent completion and opening of the Pier D international terminal wing expansion, which added about 300,000 sq ft.