The atrium area of the Pier D expansion of Vancouver International Airport, featuring the enclosed outdoor space, seating areas, and future retail and dining units. (Kenneth Chan/Daily Hive)

Vancouver International Airport (YVR) anticipates its passenger volumes could return to its pre-pandemic figures later this summer, potentially in a matter of just weeks — years earlier than anticipated.

Currently, the airport is experiencing a daily average volume of over 50,000 passengers — and this is visually evident not just in the domestic terminal, but now also in the international and US transborder terminals, and even from the luggage-carrying crowds boarding and disembarking SkyTrain at YVR Airport Station.

Just in time for the biggest travel season in years, the Pier D international terminal building expansion officially fully opened earlier this month, providing significantly more capacity to accommodate the surging passenger loads.

The $300-million expansion reached completion in early 2021, but it was largely unused over the past year and a half due to the lack of demand for it — up until recently.

The Pier D expansion adds 300,000 sq ft of floor area, including eight additional gates — four double bridge gates to accommodate larger planes, and four bus gates — as well as ample new retail and dining services, amenities, and other creature comforts that can be expected for a world-class airport. It is YVR’s single largest terminal building expansion since the modernization of the airport in 1996.

Check out this time-lapse video tour of the newly opened Pier D international terminal expansion of Vancouver International Airport! It's a stunning addition with ample new amenities, including a walkable outdoor space. ✈️ @YVRAirport #YVR #aviationhttps://t.co/Bc22F2GpXU pic.twitter.com/mqnPmgeOhb — Kenneth Chan (@iamkennethchan) June 14, 2022

The expansion was designed by Kasian Architecture, and the construction team was led by PCL Construction. The design expands on and evolves the airport’s well-established West Coast nature-inspired themes and motifs.

Daily Hive Urbanized was provided with a tour of the new expansion last week. Here is what you can expect to find and see:

1. A breath of fresh air

The centrepiece of the Pier D expansion is its one-of-a-kind outdoor enclosure that simulates the natural outdoors of BC. Floor-to-ceiling glass panels enclose an opening in the roof that exposes a forest and coastal-like environment to weather — complete with real trees in real soil that was “blown” into the space during construction.

And the space is fully accessible to passengers, providing them with an opportunity to get some fresh air while waiting for their flight.

2. Immersive digital experiences

Intricate projection and lighting systems have been installed into both the outdoor enclosure and the large indoor atrium space, providing nighttime illumination of the simulated forest environment and on the massive Level 5 finish ceiling, which serves as a giant canvas for projections.

Additionally, glass panels on both the enclosure and along the elevated walkway for arrivals passengers have also been given an added digital layover to display images that further enhance the nature-inspired theming. The elevated walkway above the atrium specifically features a digital ribbon on the glass, which is activated by the walking movements of arrivals passengers.

These state-of-the-art immersive digital experiences, designed by Vancouver-based Eos Lightmedia, are also synchronized with the real weather conditions outside the airport.

3. Tide pools

Wrapping around a portion of the glass enclosure is a rocky formation that simulates the tide pools of BC’s coastline. The water levels inside these pools repeatedly rise and fall throughout the day to simulate the ever-changing tides (but note: the starfish in these pools are not real).

4. New retail and dining options

A handful of retail units that surround the atrium are temporarily boarded up. Work is now commencing to open up these businesses in 2023, which will include retail such as a duty-free shop and a market-style dining establishment, adjacent to ample seating.

5. “Dive under the sea” into the bus gates

The entrance into bus gates 60 and 61, leading to the ground floor of the building, is located adjacent to the atrium. The unmissable entrance is marked by a dramatic “dive under the sea” theme, and the aquatic scheme meanders throughout the ceiling of the bus gate floor below.

6. Upper lounge area

An upper seating area accessible to everyone overlooks the entire atrium space — an optimal lookout for people watching or for some relative solitude from the busy activity below. Another upper space that overlooks the atrium, but is currently completely unfurnished, will be leased to an airline in the future for their own private lounge experience.

7. Yoga space

It wouldn’t be Vancouver’s airport without a dedicated yoga space; a small section of the upper lounge area is specifically set aside for yoga exercise.

8. Prayer room

A multi-faith prayer room — complete with seating and a washing station — is accessible from the upper lounge area.

9. Quiet room

Accessible from the upper lounge area is a dedicated quiet room, with specially designed seating that further helps insulate any noise for users.

10. Dog washrooms

Pier D provides YVR with two additional dedicated pet relief areas. The improved design of these facilities reduces potential odours.

11. Changing places washroom

Pier D provides a “changing places washroom” to support individuals with multiple and complex disabilities who require an overheard hoist system and height-adjustable, adult-sized changing bench to use the washroom safely and comfortably.

12. Nursing room

Additional purpose-built nursing room facilities have been provided in the Pier D expansion.

13. Hot drinking water stations

Due to popular demand, Pier D’s traditional cold drinking water stations are accompanied by adjacent hot drinking water stations.

14. Ample seating and charging

A wide variety of seating options can be found across the Pier D expansion, along with a new style of charing units as part of the seating areas.

Oval-shaped, high-top tables double as not only seating and charging areas, but this furniture also creatively conceals air diffusers below the table.