YVR Airport suspends runway construction after Indigenous artifacts found

Construction work on upgrading Vancouver International Airport’s South Airfield has been temporarily suspended after crews discovered what are believed to be First Nation artifacts on the site.

In a statement Wednesday afternoon, Vancouver Airport Authority states it has voluntarily suspended construction activities on the southern half of Sea Island. The Musqueam Indian Band has been notified, and the artifacts have been sent to a certified archaeology and heritage lab for technical assessment.

“YVR is located on Sea Island, which is the traditional, unceded, and continuously occupied territory of Musqueam. This archaeological discovery demonstrates the longstanding and continued tie between Musqueam people and their ancestral territories. For this reason, finding these artifacts is not unexpected and something we plan for together with Musqueam,” said Tamara Vrooman, president and CEO of Vancouver Airport Authority, in a statement.

“We are committed to the protection of these artifacts and will continue to work with Musqueam to inform our current and future actions.”

Musqueam Chief Wayne Sparrow says they “recognize this is an importance process and are committed to continuing to walk this path together with YVR.”

Since April, YVR has been undergoing a major upgrade project of its South Airfield, which involves a months-long closure of the South Runway and supporting taxiways through early November. Additional closures spanning several weeks at a time were also planned for November and December.

To enable this prolonged closure, the North Runway has seen more use for both takeoffs and landings, including nighttime traffic.

The work entails replacing concrete panels, a full-length overlay of the main taxiway linking the main apron to the South Runway, rehabilitation and upgrades at several taxiway and runway intersections, electrical work to improve safety and energy efficiency, and other upgrades of the taxiway system, including some components that date back over 50 years.

The South Runway is used significantly more than the North Runway, especially for takeoffs. The North Runway is typically mainly used for landings, and its overnight operations are limited.