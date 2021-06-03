Domestic terminal reopened at Vancouver International Airport

As of this morning, the domestic terminal at Vancouver International Airport (YVR) reopened for passengers to check in and drop off their baggage.

The departures level 3 spaces at the domestic terminal have reopened, and once checked in passengers will proceed to the A, B or C gates checkpoint for pre-board screening.

Over the past year, with passenger volumes hovering at just a fraction of normalcy, YVR has consolidated its operations into a smaller footprint of the international terminal to reduce its operating costs.

While essential travel is currently only permitted, the reopening of the domestic terminal is intended to prepare the airport for the relaxation of restrictions on travel.

Last week, health authorities indicated restrictions on recreational travel within BC could be lifted as early as June 15, while restrictions on Canada-wide recreational travel could be lifted as early as July 1.

Vaccination rates across Canada have soared in recent months, and the country has become a global frontrunner in first administered doses.

“At YVR, we are ready to welcome back travellers and connect B.C. proudly to the world once conditions indicate that it is safe to do so. And as BC advances its restart plan, we are re-opening areas of the airport in preparation for easing travel measures,” reads a bulletin by the airport authority.

“As passengers return, we recognize that travel will look different and are working with our many partners to deliver a safe and seamless journey through the airport. Re-opening our domestic terminal is a positive step towards the return to travel and we look forward to helping you navigate the airport and delivering a memorable YVR experience.”