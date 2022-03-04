According to a post on Facebook Marketplace, a seller is looking for a buyer for their two-bedroom, one-bathroom house boat in North Vancouver.

While the interior is in great condition, the seller admits that the exterior is in need of a little TLC. But, with a sanding and a fresh coat of paint, it could be in ship shape.

Take a look inside and see what it’s like aboard this wee nautical home.

If the plentiful windows, rich wood interior, and boho-stylings haven’t already captured your heart, then you still have more of the boat to see.

It is deceptively spacious inside the home, with separate spaces for cooking, sleeping, chilling, and even working. It has a bathroom and a tiny balcony space.

Inside, there is a tankless propane water heater, mini fridge, and a propane stove, so you do get most of the fixing of a regular home aboard this house boat.

Full of plants and boho-home decor, the space has all the makings of a romantic home that you could live in or rent out.

Why is this listing so cheap? According to the seller, the hull has rot damage, and they’re not sure how extensive it is. Also, you will have to pay for your own moorage.

Depending on which marina you dock your boat at, moorage is typically around $20,000 per year in and around Vancouver.

Daily Hive reached out to the seller for more information on this unique listing and will update this story.

Whether you want to live in a unique houseboat or buy one to start your own Airbnb side hustle, this whimsical vessel could be perfect for you.