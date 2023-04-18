Some of the best Vancouver hotels are hiring, and the jobs pay pretty well

BC is home to some of the best hotels in the world, and some are hiring for well-paying jobs.

The hotels that are hiring include Fairmont Vancouver, the Sheraton Wall Center, and Shangri-La Hotels.

On top of some good wages, some of the hotels that have job openings have some fantastic perks.

Fairmont Pacific Rim

The Fairmont Pacific Rim currently has a few openings available.

If you’re a people person, Fairmont is looking for a full-time Front Desk Agent. The position pays $28.40 per hour, plus all those perks.

The successful applicant would be offered a complimentary meal through the Colleague Dining Program, a travel reimbursement program for a TransLink monthly pass, access to a discount program that offers 50% off at dining destinations around the province, and extensive benefits. New hires also get a complimentary hotel stay, and all applicants get discounted rates at Accor worldwide.

Fairmont Pacific Rim is also looking for a full-time Lobby Lounge Bartender and a bartender for the Botanist. However, it doesn’t list the wages for these positions. Glassdoor suggests with all bonuses on top of base wages, a bartender at Fairmont can expect to make around $55,000 on average per year.

Shangri-La Vancouver

The iconic Shangri-La in Vancouver has several Vancouver job openings.

Shangri-La is looking for a full-time Houseperson, and Glassdoor says applicants can expect to make over $50,000.

Once again, the perks are abundant. Successful applicants can get complimentary stays at over 100 Shangri-La hotels and resorts. Employees also get specialty pricing on linens, access to cinema, theatre and retailers discounts, and food and beverage discounts.

Shangri-La also needs a part-time Bell Person and Valet. Glassdoor says the successful applicant can earn $20.01 per hour, plus bonuses and all perks.

Sheraton Vancouver Wall Centre

The Sheraton Wall Centre in Vancouver has several gigs available, all of which pay well.

A Reservations Associate can earn up to $27.25 per hour. Perks include the Explore Travel Program and ongoing associate appreciation events.

Sheraton is also seeking a Night Auditor, and the role pays up to $29.85 per hour.

These Vancouver hotel jobs merely scratch the surface of the opportunities available in the city. A quick search on Indeed or the job listing website of your choice will reveal plenty more.