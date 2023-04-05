The City of Burnaby is hiring a wide variety of really well-paying jobs

The City of Burnaby is hiring for various well-paying jobs, from city clerks to lifeguards to tennis instructors.

Some jobs include upcoming summer roles that Burnaby is recruiting for, like recreation leaders and programming.

Burnaby is also looking for people in customer and custodial services, so the gigs appeal to various backgrounds and qualifications.

All the jobs being offered pay well above minimum wage, and some of the auxiliary and seasonal positions, like the recreational leader roles, provide an additional 12% pay in lieu of benefits.

If you have the necessary tennis skills, Burnaby is hiring a tennis instructor which pays $23 per hour. There’s also a position up for grabs for anyone interested in golf, as the City of Burnaby is seeking a general golf labourer responsible for maintaining greens, sand trap maintenance, golf course setup, and more. This position pays $29.40 per hour +12%.

Burnaby is hiring a customer service supervisor, and the pay range goes between $4,709 to $5,538 per month. There’s also a recreational clerk position up for grabs, and pay scales between $24.39 to $28.56 per hour.

If you have custodial and maintenance experience, Burnaby is hiring a custodian for its city hall complex. It’s an auxiliary position that plays $25.78 +12%.

For anyone with lifeguarding experience, Burnaby is seeking auxiliary lifeguards, and the position pays $24.39 +12%.

Most, if not all, positions require applicants to consent to a police information check.

For a complete list of all current openings, click here.