SFU is hiring for a wide variety of well-paying jobs

If you’re looking for work, SFU has a bunch of jobs available that might fit your background or experience.

Positions are available in many departments, including Human Resources, Facilities Services, Student Services, Faculty Relations, and Information Security.

There are also some managerial and executive positions up for grabs. Some positions are temporary or part-time, and others are permanent.

For those qualified who enjoy working with their hands, SFU is currently seeking a carpenter. The position pays $30.89 per hour and requires Red Seal Carpenter Qualification and/or Trade Qualification. SFU is looking for someone with five years of related experience on top of those qualifications.

If handy work isn’t your forte, SFU is also seeking a grants and awards specialist. The position pays up to $83,473 annually.

For anyone with a bachelor’s degree or a diploma in the Arts, Business Administration or Communications and two years of relevant experience, SFU is hiring a coordinator for alumni relations. The position pays up to $72,137 annually.

For tech-savvy folks, SFU is hiring a director for research computing. The position pays up to $141,371, and the successful applicant would need a master’s degree in computing science or a related discipline.

SFU offers generous vacation packages and, for eligible positions, also provides a hybrid-work program. The university offers an on-campus tuition waiver for employees and immediate family members, off-campus tuition reimbursements, and professional development funds.

For a full list of the jobs being offered, click here.

If these SFU jobs don’t sound appealing, UBC is also hiring for a slew of jobs that pay quite well.