What folks are buying ahead of a blast of hot weather in Vancouver

In case you missed it, Vancouver is in for some hot weather later this week, according to the forecast from Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).

Humidex values for Wednesday could reach 28˚C inland, and that’s not as hot as it might get, with Thursday and Friday expected to heat up even more.

If consumer spending habits are any indication, it appears as though people are getting ready for the weather.

A heatwave is a prolonged period of abnormal heat. According to weather data from ECCC, the average high for this time of June is 19.6˚C. With temperatures expected to feel nearly 10˚C higher for a few days, it’s safe to say we’re in for a little heatwave.

Amazon Canada has a best sellers page, and various departments suggest people are getting ready for hotter weather.

Three of the four top sellers in the home category are related to cooling.

The top sellers are queen-size cooling sheets, a Honeywell fan, and a stainless steel Stanley tumbler, which are selling like hotcakes regardless of the weather.

Among the top 10 best-sellers are more cooling bedding-related products, another room fan, and a portable air conditioner or evaporative cooler. Blackout curtains are also among the top sellers as people look for ways to block out the sun in their bedrooms and living areas.

It’s no surprise that sunscreen is popular right now in the beauty and personal care department.

How long will the hot weather last for Vancouver?

The hot weather is coming in after a fairly cool June. This weekend’s June 16 was actually the coldest June 16 in 60 years.

After a few days of heat, we’re getting back to the wet weather and slightly cooler temps.

If you don’t have an air conditioning unit, here’s a hot tip (pun intended): Best Buy is offering a massive discount on all portable AC units until June 20, so there’s no better time to get one. Also, don’t forget that you might qualify for a free AC unit from the BC government.

How are you preparing for the blast of hot weather in Vancouver? Or do you not care? Let us know in the comments.