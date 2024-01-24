11 tumblers and travel mugs that might actually be better than the viral Stanley cup

If you’ve been online recently, you’ve likely seen the meteoric rise of one surprising accessory: Stanley cups. The travel mugs have dominated social media, to the point where they’re upstaging the arguably more famous NHL Stanley Cup.

Its popularity has come with a rise in price as well as a drop in availability, with people travelling far and wide to get their hands on the trendy accessory. But if you’re not down to fork over big bucks or drive to god knows where to get one, here’s a piece of good news: we’ve found all the best alternatives that *might* actually be better than the OG.

Loaded with cool features (like a special spout you can swing or sip from), this TikTok-fave bottle will keep your bev icy-cold for up to 24 hours, while being leakproof to boot. The cap even has a built-in straw, a locking mechanism, and a carrying loop.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $33.86+. Available in 16 colours and three sizes.

Aesthetically, it’s the option most similar to a Stanley on this list. With the requisite handle and straw, you’ll be able to tote it from car to class to chores (and yes, it’ll fit neatly into standard cupholders). Reviewers love that it’s light as a feather and say it’s more than durable enough to hold up to bumps, bonks, scratches, and drops.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $35.61+. Available in several colours.

No matter how cold your drink is, the bottle will never get frosty or slippery, so you can safely grab it even with wet or sweaty hands. It’ll also keep things nice and chilled for up to 24 hours, which is great if tepid water is not your idea of a good time. What makes this version unique is the trio of swappable tops: one for cold drinks, another for hot ones, and a wide-mouth style for sippables with fruit or ice.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $19.59+ (originally $34.99+). Available in 17 colours and four sizes.

With a mouth wide enough to toss in ice cubes and a two-in-one lid that has both a carrying handle *and* a pop-down straw, this is the workhorse tumbler you didn’t know you needed. Reviewers are especially fond of the grippy rubber base will helps keep things upright (instead of spilled all over your desk or front seat). And yes, it’s dishwasher-safe!

Get it from Amazon Canada for $27.99+. Available in nine colours.

Another option that maintains the Stanley-esque style, this version has an ambidextrous handle, no-sweat outer layer, and comes with a pair of straws (a bent one, and a slightly larger iteration for smoothies and such). I’m loving the straw cap, which prevents debris from falling into your drink and keeps things nice and sanitized for when you’re ready to take a swig.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $26.99+. Available in 14 colours.

Reviewers were surprised both by just how leakproof this baby is and also how well it insulates (ice stayed solid and un-melted inside it for hours). Its two lids will let you choose between sipping and swigging, with both having a handy carrying handle built right in.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $23.19+. Available in several colours and four sizes.

Though this version also comes with a straw, what makes it unique is the fact that you can a) choose to remove it whenever you want and b) actually give it a good scrubbing (there’s a straw-cleaning brush included!). Reviewers love this option for kids because it’s easy to carry, made of durable powder-coated stainless steel, and is completely leakproof.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $20.19+. Available in nine colours.

You’ll get not one, not two, but three different lids with this bad boy, with reviewers attesting to their serious leakproof powers (even after rolling around in their bags all day). It’s also got all the standard fixins, like double-walled insulation and a sweat-free finish. This one’s not dishwasher-safe, though, so make sure you’ve got a bottle-cleaning brush on hand.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $21.45+. Available in several colours and sizes.

Equipped with vacuum insulation, this bottle will keep drinks seriously cold all day long. It also has a locking lid (that you can open at the push of a button, btw) and a fold-down carrying loop you can pop up when you want to attach it to your bag. It’s also slim enough to fit not just your car cupholder, but the ones in gym equipment, too.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $24.31+. Available in four colours.

The base mug is pretty awesome already, with the double-walled insulation, slim base, and grippy exterior we’ve come to expect from travel tumblers. But what really kicks this style up a notch are all the add-ons, like dual swappable lids, a pair of straws (with a cleaning brush, obvi) and a handle you can take on and off depending on your mood. Reviewers like how lightweight it is, too, saying it’s the best option for those with mobility issues.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $24.99+. Available in 16 colours and three sizes.

We love a tonal moment, and this sleek and simple option de👏liv👏ers👏. But if you’re looking for something that’s more than just cute, you’ll be glad to know this one’s decked out in a massive silicone sleeve for better grip, a wide mouth, and a straw with a nifty silicone sleeve to keep it protected when you’re out and about.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $29.99. Available in five colours.