A Vancouver home registered under the name of a former lululemon CEO and family was listed twice and failed to get a buyer.

This is the second time in just the last six months that the former CEO of the hugely popular Vancouver clothing brand has been involved in the real estate market.

It’s also not the CEO you might be thinking of. It’s former CEO Christine Day.

The home was purchased in 2017 for $5,440,000. It was first listed for sale in February 2024 for $6,998,000, which expired in April. It was re-listed in April for $310,000 less, with an asking price of $6,688,000, and Zealty says that listing expired on July 1 after 69 days on the market.

With seven bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and 4,649 sq ft of space, the spacious home features many luxurious features, like a gourmet kitchen, Caesarstone countertops, dual dishwashers, a wet bar, and a wine fridge.

Large windows allow plenty of natural light to flood the interior.

Outside the main property is a professionally landscaped yard with a BBQ station. Oh, and a gorgeous jacuzzi.

The lower level also features media and recreation rooms.

While it was listed for $6,688,000 million, BC Assessment values it at $5,180,000, the highest in the last nine years.

Attribution of ownership of the Vancouver home to the former lululemon CEO was first suggested on X, which Daily Hive confirmed independently.

Former Lululemon CEO selling another home in Vancouver… https://t.co/Ug9mWo0Rbv pic.twitter.com/MiLPSw1suW — Mortimer (@mortimer_1) June 29, 2024

Day served as the head of lululemon between 2008 and 2013.

Earlier this year, Daily Hive Urbanized reported that a home once belonging to Day in Mackenzie Heights was sold in January. This new home is also in Mackenzie Heights, five blocks away or a 10-minute walk from the previous house.

Do you think this home is worth over a million more than the assessed value?