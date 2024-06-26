BC property where '90s thriller was filmed up for sale after facelift

A BC property that was once the setting for a 1996 thriller starring Reese Witherspoon and Mark Wahlberg is up for sale after a stunning facelift.

The new property was built three years ago and likely looks very different from the home featured in the film Fear. The movie grossed around US$20 million at the box office, which is about what the home is listed for now in Canadian dollars.

Built in 2021, the home was listed over two months ago for $19,800,000. This comes after a previous listing in 2023 when it was listed at $30,000,000 before that listing was terminated in 2024 at $23,800,000, according to Zealty. That all falls well below the most recent assessed value of the home, which BC Assessment pegged at $8,349,000.

The property listing even made it on TMZ’s radar.

Located in Lions Bay, the home features five bedrooms and five bathrooms with 4,900 sq ft of space.

This photo shows what this home looked like in the movie:

And here’s what it looks like today:

The Re/Max listing calls this a dream home, with over 400 sq ft of private beaches and appearances by “surprising wildlife.”

One of the most stunning features of the property is this outdoor swimming pool.

The heated swimming pool view looks out onto the islands of the Salish Sea.

“This is a unique magical home made of steel and glass to show the views from every angle,” the listing adds.

The interiors are stunning, with plenty of natural light flowing in due to what seems like an endless amount of windows.

While the film wasn’t a hit at the box office, Wikipedia says it went on to become a cult film and launched both Walhberg and Witherspoon into “teen idol” status.

The film is another example of Hollywood turning a part of BC into Seattle, where the movie takes place. The current assessed value of the BC property for sale is the highest it has been since it was built in 2021.

Have you seen Fear? Let us know how you feel about it in the comments.