A goaltender who plays for the Toronto Maple Leafs but hails from North Vancouver is selling his penthouse.

Martin Jones, who is currently the Leafs’ backup goalie, recently listed his North Vancouver luxury suite.

He joined the Leafs in 2023 and was previously the netminder for the Seattle Kraken. Jones has also won a Stanley Cup with the LA Kings and made it to the finals with the San Jose Sharks. He last started on February 22 in a win against the Vegas Golden Knights.

His penthouse, located at 168 East Esplanade, Lower Lonsdale, North Vancouver, has been listed for $4,198,000.

Listed by Jono Ceci with Angell Hasman and Associates Realty, the penthouse features 2,082 sq ft of space.

“The home offers three full-size bedrooms and four bathrooms, including a true principal bedroom suite with spacious walk-in California Closet, Scandinave-inspired double vanity en-suite with Nuvolato marble counters and tub, and glass-bodied soaker shower,” the listing states.

It doesn’t end there. The listing continues, “Experience a truly incredible indoor-outdoor lifestyle with three terraces highlighted by the 1250 sq ft rooftop terrace with 270-degree spectacular views of downtown Vancouver, Burrard Inlet, Lion’s Gate Bridge, Burnaby skyline, Mount Baker, and the North Shore mountains. Custom astroturf and patio tile, natural gas fire pit and barbeque, private garden, outdoor media area with five speakers and 4K laser short throw projector screen give you an incomparable entertainer’s dream backyard in the sky.”

It would be a perfect spot for hosting, as the rooftop lounge features a wet bar, powder room, and a huge outdoor deck.

The penthouse also features stainless steel appliances, a gas cooktop, and an electric fireplace. It is steps away from the SeaBus terminal and the Lonsdale Quay market.

The home has undergone an award-winning renovation since it was last purchased in 2017.

