From Disney to Sony: Hollywood North jobs with great pay

Everyone knows Vancouver is a film and TV production hub, and lots of jobs are always available in Hollywood North.

Some major players, including Disney and Sony Pictures Imageworks, are hiring right now.

But beyond those big studios, plenty of smaller studios are hiring for work in TV, film, and commercial production, and they all pay above a living wage.

Vancouver and BC have been home to some of the biggest productions on the planet, including the soon-to-be-released second season of The Last of Us.

The jobs being offered represent a variety of positions, some of which require a bit more education and certification than others, particularly if you’re looking for work in special effects.

Sony Pictures Imageworks has dozens of roles available, and its offices are on Granville Street.

One of the positions Sony is hiring for is a compositor. The salary ranges from $26.44 to $36.32 per hour. Intermediate compositor positions pay up to $53.80 per hour. Perks include tuition reimbursement and healthcare. Applicants require in-depth knowledge of Nuke and a two-year diploma or a one-year certificate.

Sony is also looking for a lighter, and the job requirements are a little higher. The pay is the same as that of a compositor position, but applicants require knowledge of software like Katana, Maya, Linux, and Unix.

If you have any experience in graphic design, Sony has a position that pays up to $59.16 per hour and requires knowledge of Autodesk Maya. A slightly higher-paying position is the experienced matte painter role, which pays up to $65.10 per hour.

Then there’s Disney. Between the main company and Industrial Light & Magic (ILM), there are tons of jobs available in Vancouver.

ILM is looking for an environmental artist, and the role pays up to $107,700 per year. Artists need three or more years of VFX experience and knowledge of software, including Photoshop, Houdini, Solaris, and Katana.

If you don’t have the technical expertise, Disney is also looking for a talent coordinator. A bachelor’s degree in film production or equivalent work experience is preferred. The job pays up to $66,200 per year.

Another company, Mainframe Studios, is also hiring. They’ve been behind several popular kids’ productions, such as Unicorn Academy and The Guava Juice Show.

Mainframe is currently looking for a Storyboard Artist, and the position pays up to $93,600 a year. Applicants need to be familiar with Storyboard Pro, Photoshop, and Blender.

Beyond these jobs, another way to get a foot in the door in Hollywood North is to become a background actor, and there are always casting calls for extras. This website can get you started.