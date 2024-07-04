$109 an hour?! The highest-paying jobs in Vancouver on Indeed

Living in Vancouver is expensive, mainly thanks to the cost of housing, but do the highest-paying jobs offered in the city alleviate the financial crunch?

These Indeed job listings don’t represent all the highest-paying jobs offered in Vancouver, as not every job is listed on platforms like this. But the listings are a sampling of what’s out there on the higher end of the pay spectrum.

From jobs in Hollywood North to civic positions and jobs at educational institutions, these are some of the highest-paying jobs you can apply for on Indeed.

Speaking of Hollywood North, Disney’s Industrial Light and Magic (ILM) offers one of the highest-paying jobs listed on Indeed in Vancouver. ILM is currently recruiting a senior generalist, and the position pays up to $138,000 per year.

Folks who apply would need five years of professional VFX experience and proficiency in various software. In the past, Disney has offered many jobs with magical salaries in Vancouver.

Are there any musicians out there? Vancouver Community College is offering a position for a classical guitar instructor, and the pay is up to a whopping $109.58 an hour! The range starts at $68.39 per hour, which is also nothing to scoff at and is more than double the living wage. Applicants need a master of music or equivalent degree.

City jobs tend to pay well, as made evident by a position offered by the City of Richmond. The City is currently hiring a program manager for its aquatics and facility operations, and the pay range is between $109,787 and $137,234 per year.

People with a gaming background should consider the associate producer position at Electronic Arts. The position offers up to $147,100 per year and involves working on the UFC games.

Jobs in the construction industry are always in demand in Vancouver as the City races to curb demand with more supply. Heidelberg Materials is currently hiring an area manager in concrete who can earn up to $223,888 a year based on experience.

Job seekers with a background in dentistry will want to look at a job posting from S.Daher Professional Dental Corporation. It’s seeking a full-time associate dentist, and the position pays up to $337,045.76 a year.

If you want to work for one of the most valuable companies in the world, Apple, it’s currently hiring a senior backend software engineer, and the position can pay up to $207,000 per year.

This is just a small sampling of some of the highest-paying jobs in Vancouver based on Indeed listings. Do you qualify for any of them?