Vancouver and BC transform in "The Last of Us" Season 2 preview

The highly anticipated first look of the second season of The Last of Us has finally been released, and we get to see Vancouver and BC all glammed up spooked up.

We also get a vague release date of 2025.

The second season of The Last of Us began filming in Vancouver and BC earlier this year, and based on the trailer, it appears production has been moving at full speed following the writer’s strike.

Editors and visual effects artists have done a tremendous job making the city look like a grimy, post-apocalyptic mess. Finding Vancouver and parts of BC where the show was filmed in the trailer might not be easy, except for residents who know the region like the back of their hands.

One additional surprise in the trailer is an appearance by Canadian icon Catherine O’Hara.

Neil Druckmann, the writer and director of the game on which season two is based, shared the trailer on X.

If I ever were to lose you… pic.twitter.com/seEasIKtK4 — Neil Druckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) September 26, 2024

One section of the trailer around the 1:34 mark shows the main characters running through a battered transit vehicle that resembles a Vancouver SkyTrain.

We also see the town of Jackson, Wyoming, in the trailer, which some people believed was a set created in Brittania Beach, near Squamish.

The trailer does not reveal obvious landmarks, but once the show airs in 2025, we’ll likely get a better look at identifiable spots around the province.

Based on the reaction so far, it seems like the trailer is a huge hit.

So f-ing good. Cannot wait. — javi (@Javi) September 26, 2024

However, some folks are saying they’re not ready, likely because they’ve played the video game this season is based on, which features some pretty shocking twists.

I’m not ready for this 😭🏆🏆 — N 𓀠 (@NSB693) September 26, 2024

Are you excited for season two of the hit HBO show?