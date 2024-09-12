Well-paying jobs in a city as expensive to live in as Vancouver are in high demand, and thankfully, there are many positions available that do pay well and don’t require a degree.

That doesn’t exactly mean that these jobs are easy to land, but it does mean that there is one less barrier to entry.

Many positions fall in the retail sector or are sales-based, and commission is a factor, but not all, like Freshslice Pizza, which has all sorts of surprisingly high-paying jobs that don’t require a degree.

We sourced these positions through Indeed and filtered them by the jobs that pay over $30 per hour.

If you’re a fitness enthusiast, Anytime Fitness in North Burnaby is offering a role that can pay up to $7,000 per month. The fitness sales consultant position offers a variety of benefits, like casual dress, dental care, a store discount and more. It’s a Monday to Friday shift that also includes potential bonus pay.

Another fitness studio, StretchLab Yaletown, is hiring a general manager, and the gig pays up to $120,000 per year. While the position doesn’t require a degree, it does require the applicant to have a few years of “demonstrated excellence” in a studio environment.

BC Ferries is always hiring, and their positions pay quite a bit. One position that doesn’t require a ton of experience is the gift shop retailer role. The casual position pays $32.89 per hour. While it doesn’t require a degree, a Serving It Right certificate is preferred.

The City of Vancouver is also hiring a gift shop head cashier. The role pays up to $34.30 per hour. The only requirements are that you have completed grade 12 and have retail and cashiering experience.

TransLink has a customer service representative position that pays up to $5,673 per month. The position only requires grade 12 completion and relevant experience. The successful applicant would be required to work 37.5 hours per week.

If you love pizza, Freshslice Pizza is hiring a director of operations. The role can pay up to $220,000 per year. Applicants must have over three years of food and beverage experience, but no degree is needed.

This is just a tiny sampling of well-paying Vancouver jobs on Indeed that do not require a degree.