Metro Vancouver police are appealing to the public for any assistance it might be able to provide in locating a 20-year-old missing Indigenous woman.

Tatyanna Harrison was in contact with her family up until the end of March, but she has not been heard from since.

According to a statement from Vancouver Police, this behaviour is considered unusual for Harrison, and her family is concerned.

The Vancouver Police statement comes just over two weeks after the initial statement from Surrey RCMP. Harrison was officially reported missing on May 3.

She’s described as 5’1, slim build with dark, medium-length hair and brown eyes.

According to the RCMP, she usually wears prescription glasses and loose-fitting clothes. Vancouver Police say that it’s possible that her hair colour or style may have changed.

She was last known to be in Vancouver, and police say it was specifically in the Downtown Eastside area.

This plea for the public’s assistance comes just weeks after police disclosed that another young missing Indigenous woman’s remains were found. Those remains belonged to Chelsea Poorman. Poorman’s remains were discovered just three days after Harrison was reported missing.

She was only 24 years old when she went missing in September of 2020.

Anyone who might have information about Harisson’s whereabouts is being asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.

You can also contact the Vancouver Police Missing Person unit at 604-717-2530.