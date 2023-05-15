Vancouver hit with HOT heat alert with potential for smoky skies

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued another heat alert for Vancouver, and a sizeable human-caused fire that sparked in BC could lead to smoky conditions.

Yesterday, 33 heat records were broken across the province, including in West Vancouver, Whistler, White Rock, Abbotsford, and Squamish.

Temperatures increased to as high as 35˚C in parts of BC, and based on the ECCC alert, more May records could be broken.

After a bit of a break from the heat on Monday evening and Tuesday, temperatures will rebound on Wednesday, with daytime highs around 10 to 15 degrees above seasonal values and overnight lows around five to 10 degrees, about “what is normally experienced this time of year.”

ECCC is reminding folks that while things will feel hot, conditions aren’t expected to feel as bad as the “heat dome” weather of 2021.

What might make things feel a little worse is a fire at Davis Lake, a 17.5-hectare blaze that was human-caused.

Independent weather guy Chris Doyle suggests that some residents might smell smoke today.

If you smell smoke over parts of the the LM today, don’t be surprised. Plume from fire V10313 this morning (Davis PP, N of Miracle Valley, Mission) pic.twitter.com/ieGcM5CCMT — Chris Doyle (@ensembleator) May 15, 2023

For now, IQAir suggests that the air quality in Vancouver is good.

While ECCC hasn’t shared when the hot conditions are expected to subside, The Weather Network says temperatures won’t drop significantly until midway through the May long weekend.

It might be a good time to reserve your spot at this Metro Vancouver water park.