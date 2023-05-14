BC SMASHES dozen of long-standing temperature records

It hasn’t taken long for the unseasonably hot weather, which arrived Friday to break over a dozen long-standing temperature records in BC.
One city broke a record that had been in place for more than a century.
Here are the new records set in BC Saturday:
Agassiz Area
Preliminary new record: 31.6°C
Old record: 31.3°C set in 2018
Bella Bella Area
Tied record set in 2018: 25.5°C
Comox Area
Preliminary new record: 26.9°C
Old record: 26.6°C set in 2018
Courtenay Area
Preliminary new record: 26.9°C
Old record: 26.6°C set in 2018
Dawson Creek Area
Preliminary new record: 28.4°C
Old record: 28.3°C set in 1926 (since records in this area have been kept)
Fort Nelson Area
Preliminary new record: 28.1°C
Old record: 25.6°C set in 1973
Fort St. John Area
Preliminary new record: 27.1°C
Old record: 26.7°C set in 1934
Gibsons Area
Preliminary new record: 29.3°C
Old record: 28.1°C set in 2018
Mackenzie Area
Preliminary new record: 27.4°C
Old record: 25.6°C set in 1973
Pitt Meadows Area
Preliminary new record: 31.5°C
Old record: 31.1°C set in 1912
Powell River Area
Preliminary new record: 26.4°C
Old record: 26.0°C set in 2018
Revelstoke Area
Preliminary new record: 30.3°C
Old record: 30.0°C set in 1949
Sechelt Area
Preliminary new record: 29.3°C
Old record: 28.1°C set in 2018
Squamish Area
Preliminary new record: 32.4°C
Old record: 29.6°C set in 2018
Victoria Area
Preliminary new record: 28.2°C
Old record: 26.8°C set in 2016
West Vancouver Area
Preliminary new record: 29.7°C
Old record: 29.3°C set in 2018
Whistler Area
Preliminary new record: 29.2°C
Old record: 29.0°C set in 2018
White Rock Area
Preliminary new record: 30.7 °C
Old record: 27.8°C set in 1959
- You might also like:
- "Unseasonably" hot weather and smoke arrive in Vancouver this weekend
- Hot commodity: Vancouver’s air conditioner stockpiles running dry
- Expert advice to get some sleep during this hellish heat
Since Friday, a special weather statement by Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has been in effect for Metro Vancouver.
It’s been a lot warmer than usual and daytime highs will be 10°C to 15°C above average for the next little while as daytime highs reach the mid-20s.
Sunday and Monday are expected to be the hottest days.
Due to elevated temperatures, ECCC says the risk of heat-related illnesses is increased. There are environmental impacts to consider as well, as “freezing levels will rise throughout this event, leading to increased snowpack melting with possible local flooding due to high stream flow levels.”
While the conditions will be unseasonably hot, the expected hot conditions are not like what BC experienced during the Heat Dome event in late June 2021.