BC SMASHES dozen of long-standing temperature records

It hasn’t taken long for the unseasonably hot weather, which arrived Friday to break over a dozen long-standing temperature records in BC.

One city broke a record that had been in place for more than a century.

Here are the new records set in BC Saturday:

Agassiz Area

Preliminary new record: 31.6°C

Old record: 31.3°C set in 2018

Bella Bella Area

Tied record set in 2018: 25.5°C

Comox Area

Preliminary new record: 26.9°C

Old record: 26.6°C set in 2018

Courtenay Area

Preliminary new record: 26.9°C

Old record: 26.6°C set in 2018

Dawson Creek Area

Preliminary new record: 28.4°C

Old record: 28.3°C set in 1926 (since records in this area have been kept)

Fort Nelson Area

Preliminary new record: 28.1°C

Old record: 25.6°C set in 1973

Fort St. John Area

Preliminary new record: 27.1°C

Old record: 26.7°C set in 1934

Gibsons Area

Preliminary new record: 29.3°C

Old record: 28.1°C set in 2018

Mackenzie Area

Preliminary new record: 27.4°C

Old record: 25.6°C set in 1973

Pitt Meadows Area

Preliminary new record: 31.5°C

Old record: 31.1°C set in 1912

Powell River Area

Preliminary new record: 26.4°C

Old record: 26.0°C set in 2018

Revelstoke Area

Preliminary new record: 30.3°C

Old record: 30.0°C set in 1949

Sechelt Area

Preliminary new record: 29.3°C

Old record: 28.1°C set in 2018

Squamish Area

Preliminary new record: 32.4°C

Old record: 29.6°C set in 2018

Victoria Area

Preliminary new record: 28.2°C

Old record: 26.8°C set in 2016

West Vancouver Area

Preliminary new record: 29.7°C

Old record: 29.3°C set in 2018

Whistler Area

Preliminary new record: 29.2°C

Old record: 29.0°C set in 2018

White Rock Area

Preliminary new record: 30.7 °C

Old record: 27.8°C set in 1959

Since Friday, a special weather statement by Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has been in effect for Metro Vancouver.

It’s been a lot warmer than usual and daytime highs will be 10°C to 15°C above average for the next little while as daytime highs reach the mid-20s.

Sunday and Monday are expected to be the hottest days.

Due to elevated temperatures, ECCC says the risk of heat-related illnesses is increased. There are environmental impacts to consider as well, as “freezing levels will rise throughout this event, leading to increased snowpack melting with possible local flooding due to high stream flow levels.”

While the conditions will be unseasonably hot, the expected hot conditions are not like what BC experienced during the Heat Dome event in late June 2021.