Vancouver's heat and humidity today will feel worse than Miami

Ever wonder what it would be like to experience the summer heat in Miami? Just step out of your front door.

In Vancouver on Sunday, July 31, the high heat and humidity combined will make it even more unbearable than in the Sunshine State.

“Vancouver will feel like Miami on Sunday as the feels-like values creep into the mid-30s, while things will feel closer to or at 40 farther east through the Lower Mainland,” The Weather Network (TWN) said in a report.

Heat warnings persist throughout Metro Vancouver as Environment Canada is calling for daytime highs of 29°C to 34°C inland and 25°C to 28°C near the water. The hottest parts of the day will be in the late afternoon and early evening.

Vancouver already set an all-time dew point record on Friday, according to TWN. The higher the dew point the higher the moisture levels in the air.

“Dew points below 10°C are generally dry and comfortable, while things start feeling sticky when the dew point climbs above 15°C,” TWN said. “Anything higher than 20°C is pretty humid, and Vancouver’s dew point of 23°C is typical of what you’d expect in a place like Texas or Alabama this time of year.”

When will it cool down?

It looks like there will be a slight cooling trend after Sunday. On Wednesday, we’ll even get some cloud cover.

With files from Daily Hive Staff.