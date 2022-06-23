Magic City: Your guide to the ultimate 48 hours in Miami

With gorgeous beaches, warm weather and picturesque palm trees, Miami is the definition of a weekend escape.

We’ve rounded up the best spots to kick it for 48 hours in the Magic City year-round.

Where To Sleep

Palihouse Miami Beach

South Beach is where the action is — but if you want an actual good night’s sleep, the Palihouse Miami Beach is where to stay.

The boutique property keeps the charm of the original ’40s era Greenbriar Hotel, which the IG-worthy pool area is named for.

The hotel feels exclusive yet relaxed all at once, particularly when it comes to the oversized rooms — many of which have kitchenettes and small living room areas. Think more private club, less hotel.

The Moxy

If you want to be in the middle of the party, Moxy Miami South Beach is your jam.

The lively and bustling lobby feels like a hopping bar at all times of day, as does the social pool area. Retro charm is on the docket with the decor, which embraces shades of neon combined with Art Deco.

The well-priced rooms aren’t big, but are well appointed with everything you need (bonus points go to the design construction). Whether or not you stay at this property, stunning restaurant Como Como is a must for dinner — or at the very least, a cocktail.

Where To Eat

Byblos Miami

Torontonians may recognize this one. Charles Khabouth and Ink Entertainment took their Middle Eastern concept south back in 2015 — and Byblos Miami has been hopping ever since.

Be prepared to share, because everything on this menu is that good.

Must-trys include the tomato and Persian feta salad, fresh hamachi and the za’atar spiced fried chicken.

Joe’s Stone Crab

Lunch or dinner, Joe’s Stone Crab is a Miami staple. The original location opened in 1913 with a small lunch counter, and they’re still serving up the city’s best seafood to this day.

This spot is all about the old school charm, but let’s be real — you’re coming for the food…and more specifically the crab (the Florida Stone to be exact).

The crab cakes and key lime pie — a Florida classic — are also musts. Despite there being 450 seats, be prepared to wait in line — or hop over to the take away side and dine al fresco on the beach.

Gianni’s Restaurant

Gianni’s Restaurant is named for the one and only late Gianni Versace, who was murdered in 1997 at this very villa. The legendary Versace Mansion has since been transformed into a stunning hotel and restaurant maintaining much of the grandiose design.

With a lit-up fountain pool area and cascading staircase, the main room of Gianni’s is simply breathtaking — and the food doesn’t disappoint either. Our faves include the truffle gnocchi and prime filet mignon. The Versace-logo topped Vanilla Profiteroles dessert almost looks too good to eat, but every bite is heaven.

Dior Café

Found on the 2nd floor of the Dior store at Miami’s Design District, this luxe café is the perfect afternoon indulgence.

Grab a fashionable gal pal and wear your afternoon finest to sip on the ‘CD’ lattes while snapping photos against the Instagram-approved Toile de Jouy print (also found on Dior bags and clothing). The red-heart ‘J’Adore’ ice cream dessert is the perfect sweet treat on a hot Miami Day.

Watr at the Rooftop

The 1 Hotel is the spot to see and be seen. Rooftop restaurant Watr, appropriately named for its adjacency to the pool and beach, is the perfect spot to absorb Miami.

Laid back furniture like large white sofas create a comfy home vibe to kick back and nosh on Japanese and South American fusion, including plenty of sushi.

Nikki Beach

Book an afternoon at the only Nikki Beach location in North America.

This beach club has a full restaurant along with their own private beach chairs serving a full food and cocktail menu including salads and sushi: you won’t experience South Beach better than this.

Resident DJs keep the vibe extra upbeat.

Where To Dance

Story Nightclub

Story Nightclub is simply put, next level.

The Francois Frossard designed space sprawls thirty-thousand square feet, and is inspired by a Greek style amphitheater.

Anchored by a grand, center staircase, Story has four large, twisted columns covered in faux alligator skin and LED pixel mapping which further enhance the venue’s dramatic appearance. Lighting and sound here is premium too, with a system that costs over $500K USD.

Komodo

One of the city’s most popular clubstaurants, Komodo is located in Miami’s booming (and ultra chic) Brickell neighborhood.

Loved by celebrities and locals alike, Komodo is known for its iconic, treehouse-like atmosphere, Instagrammable birds’ nest seating and elegant Southeast Asian cuisine.

With Komodo’s lounge just steps away, guests can enjoy an elevated meal and a party without leaving the venue.

Where To Shop

The Webster

Culture and fashion converges at the ultra-cool Webster location in Miami.

A main attraction of the legendary Collins St. strip, the space is an architectural marvel that is more like an art gallery than a store.

Find all the cool luxury labels here, including cool contemporary lines like Cult Gaia, Sporty & Rich and Palm Angels.

Glossier

Instagram’s favorite makeup brand Glossier has an outpost nestled in the trendy Miami Design District.

Experience the brands cult-fave products IRL, including the Bow Brow and Futuredew serum-highlighter combo. Millennial pink engulfs the entire photo-worthy space that has a retro Art Deco vibe.