Vancouver Half Marathon will close major roadways this weekend

Thousands of runners will converge on the city’s west side this weekend for the Vancouver Half Marathon, and commuters are being warned that traffic will be impacted throughout the area.

The Canada Running Series (CRS) flagship event takes place on Sunday, June 23, and is sold out for all distances, including 21 km, 5 km and the Kids Races.

According to CRS in a road closure notice posted to its website, it has worked closely with local officials to ensure the long-running event happens smoothly.

“We have worked closely with the City of Vancouver and the Vancouver Police Department to minimize disruptions,” said CRS. “However, there may be some traffic delays and/or parking restrictions in your neighbourhood.

“We suggest using alternate routes and allowing additional travel time during the road closures.”

The 21-kilometre race will start at the south end of the University of British Columbia campus. Runners will head south down Marine Drive to the base of Pacific Spirit Park, then turn back north to loop around campus.

Participants will then run past Spanish Banks, continue along Point Grey Road, and finish at Kitsilano Beach.

The race officially starts at 7:30 am, but runners will be on-site as early as 6 am to secure their belongings and find their place. Drivers should expect road closures to last from 4 am until 12:30 pm, depending on location.

Parts of Marine Drive, Alma Street, Point Grey Road, Cornwall Avenue, and Arbutus Street will be closed for the race. You can see a complete list below.

Vancouver Police Department officers will be on-site to facilitate access to some residents who live near the run route.

Over 5,000 runners are expected to participate in this year’s event on the UBC, Point Grey, and Kitsilano route.

The Vancouver Half Marathon is also a fundraiser for dozens of different local charities. In the past 26 years, runners have helped raise over $13 million for important causes.

With files from Megan Devlin