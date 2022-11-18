Home-grown presents: 22 truly outstanding Vancouver holiday gift ideas

Looking for gift ideas for your favourite Vancouverite? We present 22 of this holiday season’s best gift ideas from local brands, companies, artisans, and writers.

The Force is strong with this local brand: Smash + Tess recently announced an out-of-this-galaxy Star Wars collection for the entire family — including pampered pooches. Ranging in price from $15 to $140, the cozy collection includes favourite characters such as R2D2 and Yoda on everything from rompers and shorts to crop tops and lounge pants.

Lululemon has long been known for its comfy but stylish clothing for sweaty pursuits such as yoga, running, and cycling. Some of the iconic Vancouver brand’s top gift ideas this year include the stretchy, water-repellent Mist Over Windbreaker ($148), which packs neatly into its own pocket; the smooth-as-butter Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant Nulu ($128 to $138); and the Restfeel Slide ($68), available for women or for men, designed to pamper tender tootsies after an intense workout.

Lauren Mote made a name for herself in Vancouver by tending bar at places like Uva and cofounding Bittered Sling, which produces artisanal bitters. Over the years Mote has also taken her considerable talent on the road, travelling to far-flung corners of the planet to mix drinks. Now the former Vancouverite has written her first book, A Bartender’s Guide to the World: Cocktails and Stories from 75 Places ($35) — part memoir, part recipe book, and completely filled with gorgeous photography. It’s the perfect present for any budding bartender or eager globetrotter.

There’s a Herschel bag or backpack to fit every taste and style. Feeling overwhelmed with gift ideas? You can’t go wrong with the retro-inspired brand’s Little America Backpack ($140 to $210). This popular classic has a fleece-lined 15” laptop sleeve and a drawcord closure, along with Herschel’s signature striped lining.

Duer is known for its jeans that look professional enough for the office but feel comfy enough to wear biking and hiking. The brand also makes shirts, jackets, and accessories. A few of the top gift ideas for the 2022 holiday season: the Fireside Denim Girlfriend Jean ($169), made from fleece-lined, water-repellent denim, ideal for wet and chilly winter days; the Dura Soft Premium Long Sleeve ($85), crafted from a blend of Pima cotton, Tencel Lyocell, and nylon, designed to wick away moisture; and the Merino Everyday Toque ($49), which is naturally breathable and temperature regulating.

Hollywood is already in love with this bold brand, and every day more and more locals are discovering Bloodline, too. Each piece of jewellery is made to order in Vancouver using recycled silver. Eye-catching choices include the Omnia ID Bracelet ($1,290), which reads “Omnia Vincit Amor” (“Love Conquers All”); the fierce Wild Cat Pendant ($445); and the show-stopping Angel Wing Ring ($1,300).

Adriana Barton played the cello for 17 years, an experience that left her scarred both physically and emotionally. The Vancouver journalist blends memoir with science in Wired for Music: A Search for Health and Joy Through the Science of Sound ($32.95), which brings together research in neuroscience, anthropology, and more to analyze the many effects that music has on humans.

Like many nine-year-olds, Lily Harper enjoys playing sports and hanging out with her friends. But unlike most kids her age, she’s a budding entrepreneur who’s already founded her own company. Based in South Surrey, Lily Lou’s Aromas sells hand-poured candles and wax melts. New for the 2022 holiday season is the Enchanted Ritual collection, which includes gorgeous choices such as the Iridescent Sun Candle ($48) and the Sugar Fairy Candle ($48).

Need gift ideas for globetrotting pals? Each ring by Traveller Collective commemorates an amazing place visited — continent ($10), country ($9), city ($9), etc. — and the rings then hang discreetly from a necklace ($31) or clip ($31 to $39). Custom rings ($11 to $14) can be engraved with up to 20 characters. A small team in East Van makes each piece.

Since 1971, Mountain Equipment Company has been outfitting Vancouverites for outdoor adventures, whether around the corner or around the globe. Some of MEC’s top gift ideas for 2022 include the waterproof but breathable MEC Aquanator Rain Jacket ($119.95) and the durable MEC Base Camp Chair ($79.95), perfect for both backyard barbecues and weekend camping trips.

Olive & Piper makes dazzling but affordable jewellery for daily wear, gala evenings, and every occasion in between. The Dakota Drops ($67) add some serious sparkle to any outfit, and the earrings also come in a smaller size: the Mini Dakota Drops ($62). Other gorgeous gift ideas include the Parker Bracelet ($62), with its eye-catching emerald hue, and the understated North Pendant ($58).

The British Columbia Liquor Distribution Branch operates almost 200 stores throughout the province, which means an abundance of gift possibilities for fans of beer, wine, spirits, and more. To find inspiration for curating palate-pleasing gift boxes for every taste (and budget), check out the BC Liquor Holiday Gift Guide and the winter 2022-2023 issue of TASTE, available starting November 25. No matter which of the top tipples you choose for a present, you’re sure to leave the recipient in good spirits.

Vessi uses vegan materials to make lightweight, breathable sneakers that are 100% waterproof — in other words, the ideal footwear for Vancouver’s soggiest winter weather. Top pick this holiday season: the comfy and casual Weekend Sneaker, available for women ($135), men ($135), and kids ($75). These shoes look good while keeping feet dry, even when an afternoon of puddle jumping is the only activity on the agenda. The brand recently opened its first permanent bricks-and-mortar store, in Metropolis at Metrotown.

Lover’s Tempo has grown from its humble beginnings — a simple booth at a makers’ market in Vancouver — into a brand of affordable jewellery that’s carried by hundreds of retailers around the globe. The Burst Charm Huggie Drop Hoop Earrings ($95) and the Eclipse Ring ($75) are both made from recycled sterling silver and plated with 14K gold.

Massey Theatre in New Westminster has something for anyone who appreciates the joy of live performance. Season highlights include International Guitar Night (January 28), featuring performances by Itamar Erez, Jocelyn Gould, Jesus Guerrero, and Stephanie Jones; Ballet Jörgen’s Cinderella (February 18), an innovative take on the classic fairy tale; and A Dinosaur Tale (March 18 and 19), a live-action story of fantasy and adventure. Tickets start at $20.

Outdoor adventurers can’t get enough of North Van brand Arc’teryx — the most hardcore fans film themselves showering in their Arc’teryx jackets, set their videos to a song called (what else) “Arc’teryx,” then post them on TikTok. The Arc’teryx admirer in your life is sure to appreciate the lightweight Mantis 16 Backpack ($140), made from recycled polyester, or the Rush Jacket ($850), which is both waterproof and windproof but also breathable.

This brand truly is the bee’s knees: EastVan Bees works with Vancouver homeowners, businesses, and community gardens to help local bees thrive — and to produce delicious multi-floral honey in addition to sweet products such as Hand Dipped Taper Candles (from $18) and a five-piece starter kit of Beeswax Food Wraps ($25).

Taikan is known for its gender-neutral clothing and bags inspired by street culture — the perfect presents for the pickiest people on your holiday list. Crafted from durable nylon, the Sherpa 2.0 ($119.99) is a roomy tote with a padded laptop sleeve. The cozy and relaxed Sherpa Jacket ($169.99) is made from faux sherpa.

Architectural writer Adele Weder, who resides in Vancouver and Haida Gwaii, did extensive research and interviews to pull together Ron Thom, Architect: The Life of a Creative Modernist ($37.95). What emerges is a fascinating portrait of the British Columbian architect best known for buildings such as Massey College and Trent University.

Coffee aficionados are sure to appreciate a bag of beans from 49th Parallel Coffee Roasters, including Main Street Espresso ($23), with its notes of sweet fruit and cane sugar, and Organic Breakfast Roast ($20), which entices with its flavours of dark chocolate and toffee.

Based in Vancouver, Monos makes luggage and other essentials for tireless travellers. Top gift ideas include the Carry-On ($306) — a sturdy suitcase designed to fit in any airplane’s overhead bin — and its upgraded sibling, the Carry-On Pro ($353).

Wine*

Petrichor Cabernet Merlot ($19.99) and Petrichor Pinot Grigio ($18.99) both deliver that evocative earthy aroma of the great outdoors after a good rain.

*Denotes sponsored placement in the article