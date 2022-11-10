Here's a look inside Vessi's first-ever retail store in Metro Vancouver (PHOTOS)

It’s finally here! Vessi, the maker of Vancouver’s cult favourite waterproof sneakers, has finally opened an in-person retail store in Metro Vancouver.

The first permanent store opened its doors Thursday, November 10 making it easier to keep locals’ feet dry and warm during our long rainy seasons.

“Vessi fans and local shoppers can now get a first-hand experience of Vessi’s full range of footwear and accessories, try them on for size and take home a pair just in time for the winter weather,” a release reads.

Fans of the iconic waterproof sneaker will find the store inside Metropolis at Metrotown in Burnaby, and there are some pretty nice deals for those early-bird shoppers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vessi (@vessi)



You can find the 1,000-square-foot store on the Upper Level, replacing the former Call It Spring spot.

When you walk in, you may feel right at home since the store was designed to pay homage to Vancouver — which is the brand’s hometown.

“This includes a feature wall that mimics the mountains, concrete, and grass showcasing the perfect balance of nature and urbanism that the city is known for.”

Until now, Vessi was selling online since it was created in 2018 — but the new store will have an incentive for those who are up for braving the crowds.

“The retail store is one of the ways Vessi is expanding and fueling growth in target markets. In addition to this permanent retail store, Vessi will be testing additional markets with pop-up stores in other Canadian cities, and will be continuing to build its presence in US markets through pop-up trunk shows at select Nordstrom locations.”

Vessi says there will be limited-edition items designed by local Vancouver artist Cynthia Vo. that will only be available in-store, as well as a chance for customers to actually test the shoe’s waterproof promise themselves in-store before buying through “interactive water features.”

Limited edition store-only items include two pins, a tote, and three postcards.

The store is also looking for staff and will be hiring both full and part-time positions.