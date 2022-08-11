VentureFashion & BeautyShoppingUrbanizedCurated

Lululemon Vancouver flagship store reopens after rebuild and expansion (PHOTOS)

Kenneth Chan
Kenneth Chan
|
Aug 11 2022, 3:19 am
Lululemon Vancouver flagship store reopens after rebuild and expansion (PHOTOS)
The newly renovated and expanded Lululemon Vancouver flagship store at 970 Robson Street, Vancouver. (Kenneth Chan/Daily Hive)

Following an almost five-month renovation closure, the Lululemon Vancouver flagship store at the southeast corner of the intersection of Robson and Burrard streets in downtown is now boasting a new look, both inside and outside.

The flagship store reopened this week. This is the prominent location’s first refresh since it opened in 2014, with the previous interior completely gutted and now rebuilt, featuring the retailer’s latest brick-and-mortar store design concepts and features.

Moreover, it reconfigures the store with a single cohesive and more efficient layout, following the 2020 expansion into the adjacent retail unit previously occupied by UGG. Lululemon’s use of the previous UGG space over the past year and a half was initially accomplished with only quick, minor physical changes.

970 Robson Street Vancouver Lululemon Flagship store renovation 2022

The newly renovated and expanded Lululemon Vancouver flagship store at 970 Robson Street, Vancouver. (Kenneth Chan/Daily Hive)

970 Robson Street Vancouver Lululemon Flagship store renovation 2022

The newly renovated and expanded Lululemon Vancouver flagship store at 970 Robson Street, Vancouver. (Kenneth Chan/Daily Hive)

970 Robson Street Vancouver Lululemon Flagship store renovation 2022

The newly renovated and expanded Lululemon Vancouver flagship store at 970 Robson Street, Vancouver. (Kenneth Chan/Daily Hive)

970 Robson Street Vancouver Lululemon Flagship store renovation 2022

The newly renovated and expanded Lululemon Vancouver flagship store at 970 Robson Street, Vancouver. (Kenneth Chan/Daily Hive)

970 Robson Street Vancouver Lululemon Flagship store renovation 2022

The newly renovated and expanded Lululemon Vancouver flagship store at 970 Robson Street, Vancouver. (Kenneth Chan/Daily Hive)

The store now spans 6,900 sq ft, including the 4,400 sq ft space of the original store footprint at 970 Robson Street, and 2,500 sq ft from the expansion into the adjacent former UGG store.

The exterior is now also redesigned with a streamlined, seamless look, with nighttime lighting features.

2011 condition:

970 Robson Street Vancouver Lululemon 2011

2011 condition of the retail space at the corner of Burrard and Robson streets, with Blenz Coffee located at the prominent intersection corner unit. (Google Maps)

2014 condition:

970 Robson Street Vancouver Lululemon September 2020 2

September 2020 condition of the Lululemon Vancouver flagship store at 970 Robson Street. (Google Maps)

August 2022 condition:

970 Robson Street Vancouver Lululemon Flagship store renovation 2022

The newly renovated and expanded Lululemon Vancouver flagship store at 970 Robson Street, Vancouver. (Kenneth Chan/Daily Hive)

About a decade ago, before Lululemon and UGG’s opening, this corner commercial space was split into a handful of retail units for Blenz, New Balance, Geox, and Miss Sixty.

With the flagship store reopened, the temporary replacement Lululemon store within the former J.Crew Robson space at 1088 Robson Street, just a block to the west, is now closed.

970 Robson Street Vancouver Lululemon Flagship store renovation 2022

The newly renovated and expanded Lululemon Vancouver flagship store at 970 Robson Street, Vancouver. (Kenneth Chan/Daily Hive)

970 Robson Street Vancouver Lululemon Flagship store renovation 2022

The newly renovated and expanded Lululemon Vancouver flagship store at 970 Robson Street, Vancouver. (Kenneth Chan/Daily Hive)

970 Robson Street Vancouver Lululemon Flagship store renovation 2022

The newly renovated and expanded Lululemon Vancouver flagship store at 970 Robson Street, Vancouver. (Kenneth Chan/Daily Hive)

970 Robson Street Vancouver Lululemon Flagship store renovation 2022

The newly renovated and expanded Lululemon Vancouver flagship store at 970 Robson Street, Vancouver. (Kenneth Chan/Daily Hive)

970 Robson Street Vancouver Lululemon Flagship store renovation 2022

The newly renovated and expanded Lululemon Vancouver flagship store at 970 Robson Street, Vancouver. (Kenneth Chan/Daily Hive)

970 Robson Street Vancouver Lululemon Flagship store renovation 2022

The newly renovated and expanded Lululemon Vancouver flagship store at 970 Robson Street, Vancouver. (Kenneth Chan/Daily Hive)

Previous condition:

970 Robson Street Vancouver Lululemon 2019

2019 condition of the Lululemon Vancouver flagship and UGG stores at 970 Robson Street. (Google Maps)

970 Robson Street Vancouver Lululemon September 2020

September 2020 condition of the Lululemon Vancouver flagship store at 970 Robson Street, with the initial expansion into the former UGG space. (Google Maps)

GET THE LATEST REAL ESTATE, ARCHITECTURE, URBAN ISSUES, AND TRANSPORTATION NEWS DIRECTLY TO YOUR INBOX. SUBSCRIBE TO URBANIZED:
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Kenneth ChanKenneth Chan
+ Venture
+ Fashion & Beauty
+ Shopping
+ Urbanized
+ Curated
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.