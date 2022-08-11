Lululemon Vancouver flagship store reopens after rebuild and expansion (PHOTOS)

Following an almost five-month renovation closure, the Lululemon Vancouver flagship store at the southeast corner of the intersection of Robson and Burrard streets in downtown is now boasting a new look, both inside and outside.

The flagship store reopened this week. This is the prominent location’s first refresh since it opened in 2014, with the previous interior completely gutted and now rebuilt, featuring the retailer’s latest brick-and-mortar store design concepts and features.

Moreover, it reconfigures the store with a single cohesive and more efficient layout, following the 2020 expansion into the adjacent retail unit previously occupied by UGG. Lululemon’s use of the previous UGG space over the past year and a half was initially accomplished with only quick, minor physical changes.

The store now spans 6,900 sq ft, including the 4,400 sq ft space of the original store footprint at 970 Robson Street, and 2,500 sq ft from the expansion into the adjacent former UGG store.

The exterior is now also redesigned with a streamlined, seamless look, with nighttime lighting features.

2011 condition:

2014 condition:

August 2022 condition:

About a decade ago, before Lululemon and UGG’s opening, this corner commercial space was split into a handful of retail units for Blenz, New Balance, Geox, and Miss Sixty.

With the flagship store reopened, the temporary replacement Lululemon store within the former J.Crew Robson space at 1088 Robson Street, just a block to the west, is now closed.

Previous condition: