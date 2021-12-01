22 fantastic holiday gift ideas from Vancouver companies

Shopping locally is one of the best ways to be sustainable. Here’s a round-up of our favourite gifts from Vancouver-based brands, retailers and artisans.

Herschel hails from right here in Vancouver. The local brand has done it again with their Tech Backpack ($149), which is constructed with CORDURA® Ballistic Nylon for extra durability and includes refined leather trims.

With three main compartments, this modern utility style is outfitted with a padded and fleece lined laptop sleeve, front compartment with mesh organizers and key clip, and a shoulder strap pocket for wireless earbuds.

Featuring our signature shoe compartment, a hidden passport pocket and a convenient luggage trolley sleeve, The Tech Daypack is designed for all your devices and in-flight essentials. Available via Hesrschel.ca or in Herschel stores.

Saje Wellness hails from right here in Vancouver. The company is known for their stunningly beautiful diffusers and variety of essential oil blends (there’s seriously something for everyone). The brand once again played their beautifully packaged holiday offerings, including the ultimate 24 Days of Wellness advent calendar — a great early gift, or still delightful on Christmas.

The company also introduced their first cordless and rechargeable diffuser: the Aroma (Be) Free, which not only scents a room, but looks like a piece of decor. For holiday, the diffuser comes as part of a gift set with a limited-edition holiday blend.

Available online via Saje Wellness.

For the blow-dry obsessed BFF. Wish Dry Bar is the Lower Mainland’s most luxurious blow dry bar situated on West Vancouver’s picturesque Bellevue Ave. Wish Dry Bar offers an elevated experience for blowouts ($58), hair treatments and make-up for everyday and special occasions.

While guests sit back and relax they can choose from wine and an assortment of cocktails. Whether looking to indulge in a little self-care or give the gift of great hair this holiday season, Wish Dry Bar offers it all — especially with their blowout, hair treatment and cocktail package ($107.85).

There are so many amazing local candle makers, we couldn’t choose just one.

Created by Melody Lim, Mala the Brand’s scents are unmatched — particularly her best-selling Cereal. She also created a holiday collection, with yummy scents like the Tom Ford-inspired tobacco & vanilla, peppermint cocoa, mistletoe and butterscotch! Best of all, these eco-friendly and soy wax babies are priced at $20.

The body candle trend has been all over Instagram in recent months, and for good reason — these sexy shapes are certainly easy on the eye (and your coffee table). YVR Candles has taken these to the next level with jumbo 8″ ones that look like mini statues. Burn if you like, or leave them as decor.

Liv Homewares is another Vancouver brand making a splash with its uniquely shaped candles, including the wavy pillar ($23), lantern ($18) and sweet cloud candles ($12). Available online or in-person at the Coho Makers Market, taking place Nov. 27 and Dec. 11.

Finally, the stainless steel oil candles (yes, you read that right) by Everlasting Candle Co. ($70) are innovative, sustainable and most certainly a conversation starter. Created and designed by a family in Vancouver, this trio of metal rods sits in a clean burning Pristine Oil for a clean-burning, smoke-free solution that provides a scentless ambiance.

Choose from gold, champagne or black shades with various glass-shaped holders.

For one on-the-go. These waterproof sneakers from local company Vessi are literally made for rain (or shine, which there’s less of in Vancouver these days). The Cityscape ($135) shoes, available in black, gray and seasonal coral and orange) are definitely a gift that’ll get some use.

For a sleeker look, try the classic ’90s inspired Weekend Sneaker ($165). Available in an array of shades, these ones are a nod to some of your fave childhood styles — but fully waterproof.

Both styles are available for men and women and are sold online via Vessi.

Flax’s luxe linen bed sheets are the ultimate gift and worth the splurge (starting at $260 for the duvet set). Choose from an array of neutrals like white and pebble, or pops of colour with their bright marigold or more muted sage.

The local company, founded by Vivian McCormick, Anna Heyd, and Oana Papuc, has added several other categories to their repertoire including the bathe collection featuring their cozy robe ($98). The robe, available in pebble or rose, is made of 100% OEKO-TEX certified European linen.

The home collection is also worth a gander, featuring The Chef’s Apron ($78) and Ovesrized Napkins ($48) for someone who loves to cook and entertain. Available online via Flax Home.

Welcome to the Self Care Club. Brunette the Label has collaborated with fellow Vancouver-based company Midnight Paloma for a collection of cozies and products.

The beautifully designed Coconut Rose Hand Cream ($25) and Rose Himalayan Bath Soak ($20, also available at Nordstrom) are the perfect BFF gift duo.

The collection also includes limited-edition sweatshirts and matching pants in either pink or black (all $99/ea), along with other essentials, including a gua sha ($26) and towel headband ($20).

Available online at Brunette the Label online.

There are so many amazing skincare lines out there, including some from right here in Vancouver. Founder and makeup artist Victoria Ferguson applied her years of knowledge from the film industry into East 29th, which is named for the street she raised her son.

Empathy is at the core of this socially conscious indie brand, which is committed to being green, vegan and cruelty-free. Ferguson launched with just one product, her essential Vital Serum ($88) aimed at improving hydration, texture and tone while also smoothing out wrinkles. East 29th recently launched two new additions: the Valia Cleanser ($41) and Verse Lotion Mist ($56) — all perfect for the skincare guru on your list.

Melanie Auld has been a go-to jewelry designer in Vancouver and beyond for years — particularly when it comes to holiday gifting.

This year, we eyed the stunning 14K and sterling silver Author Collection which tells a personalized story of the wearer. Transformable chains (starting at $165) are the foundation for this piece, which hold selected charm clasps ($40-45) and meaningful pendants ($50-85).

This versatile, forever-piece can constantly be changed with different pendants, making it forever one’s own.

A visit to her stunning boutique just off of South Granville is a must to view her designs in person (bonus: items are all exquisitely wrapped in her signature blush pink and gold packaging, so you can skip the wrapping paper). Also available online.

Bodysuits are a wardrobe staple right now, and we can’t get enough of these local ones — particularly The Minimalist ($110), which is technically a swimsuit.

Perfect for your stylish bestie to catch some ways or wear out, this versatile item comes in tons of colours, including a ’70s rust, classic black and bright red. Available online via Londre.

Vancouver’s own Shay Mitchell founded travel brand Béis in 2018 inspired by her own love of travel (check out #Shaycation on YouTube). The affordable and stylish luggage is a must-have for any wanderlusts on your list.

The Weekender Bag ($128) is essential, with an impeccable design that includes a waterproof shoe compartment.

The Canadian site for the popular brand launched just in time for the holiday season.

Sundays has made major waves in the furniture world, and their latest collaboration with Studio Block is the perfect addition for the home-obsessed person on your list.

The local furniture company teamed up with designer Alyssa Lewis of Studio Block to conceptualize the three-sized cubes ($720), which are both thoughtfully designed and practical.

Use these as a coffee table, small shelf, benches or bedside table, just to name a few. We also love that they’re stackable. Available in the speckled fragment color or neutral clay.

Vancouver BFF’s Mariel Armstrong (formerly of Partyskirts) and Jacqui Karls (formerly of Kensie and Mac & Jac) came together to create their own label Shady Lady a few years back. Initially just an affordable eyewear line, the fashionable gals have expanded their offerings to be a full apparel line — including pyjamas.

From short sleeve button-downs to pants, jogger sets, boxers and chemises, there’s a style for every type of gal in their collection. Shady Lady loves a good print: find fun ones like animal-inspired ones, cats, champagne bottles and even sleep masks. Priced from $38 – $98.

The Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden is the center of Vancouver’s historic Chinatown. The not-for-profit museum is dedicated to the garden’s mission to bring together communities and cultures through their collaborative space and educational programs.

Find an array of meaningful gifts in their online shop, including artist Artbedo’s (Mikayla Hong) stunning hand-drawn prints. These 8″x10″ or 5″x7″ sized images ($5 – $22) feature vibrant storefronts in the area, and capture the unique colours of Chinatown. Hong is a self-taught artist who is dedicated to social change giving back to the community. Beyond supporting the garden, a portion of proceeds goes to various organizations like the Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre and Chinatown Foundation.

For the art and history lover, check out Paul Wong’s book Occupying Chinatown ($80) which features stunning full colour photos that expire the Chinese-Canadian identity. Available online via Dr. Sun Yat-Sen’s Classical Chinese Garden’s online shop.

For the plant-lover on your list. The family-founded company has one mission: to take the stress out of plant buying, right down to the care (there’s an app for that, which has tips, and will remind you when to water, etc).

The online-only company offers all sorts of greens, including ones for your home, office, and outdoor area.

For someone picky, Plantsome’s gift box is a beautiful and sustainably designed package that includes a gift card, along with a mini plant named Fred and a holder.

AG Hair makes some of the best products in the game, and they happen to be right here in the Lower Mainland (Coquitlam, to be exact, where they make all of their items). You can never go wrong with their holiday gift sets, especially the ones with their plant-based essentials.

The brands’ vegan and sulfate-free plant-based Balance shampoo and Boost conditioner feature organic apple cider vinegar as a key ingredient (yes, ACV has many amazing properties) to close the hair cuticle for additional shine, along with aloe vera and argan oil to stay moisturized. Scented with lavender, rosemary and sage, this duo brings the spa to home. Both the shampoo and conditioner, along with their Nourish hair mask, are included in the USE. LOVE. NOURISH. gift set ($64.50).

Safe for colour-treated hair, and ideal for any hair type.

A local gift that also gives back. The Ronald McDonald House of BC provides a safe place to stay for out-of-town families when their seriously ill child requires a life-saving treatment or major medical procedure in Vancouver. The house accommodates over 2000 families a year through the generosity of donations and fundraisers.

This year, you can help support RMH BC through a gift in the name of a loved one, friend or family member by adopting an in-house Christmas tree at the house. The tires add a festive atmosphere for the families staying through the holidays who may be unable to return home.

RMH BC also has a virtual holiday wish list, allowing gift-givers to choose a family with a coveted item on their wish list and donate it to them.