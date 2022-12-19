A “haunted house” has been demolished in Vancouver, but the tales spawned by this home will live on.

If you’ve ever had even a modicum of interest in the haunted Vancouver scene, you’d know a thing or two about the now-demolished home that once sat on the corner of King Edward and Cambie Street.

Vancouver haunting enthusiasts would endearingly refer to it as simply “the Cambie house.”

Stories that span back decades spoke about the mysterious experiences that residents of the home would have to deal with. Daily Hive Urbanized reported on this home in recent years, with stories that pertained to its haunted past but also stories that spoke about the future of the land where the house was initially built.

Daily Hive Urbanized previously wrote about the various haunted stories relating to this property:

It sits on a First Nations burial ground: Legend has it that the original settlers of these lands don’t want you disturbing their final resting place.

Legend has it that the original settlers of these lands don’t want you disturbing their final resting place. The couple, the baby, and the crib : The house’s new occupants put their baby in its crib one night. They returned to their rooms, and soon after, they heard the baby screaming and crying. The couple ran into the nursery to find the baby at the edge of the window sill.

: The house’s new occupants put their baby in its crib one night. They returned to their rooms, and soon after, they heard the baby screaming and crying. The couple ran into the nursery to find the baby at the edge of the window sill. The family that just moved in : A new family that finished their big move into the house went out for dinner. But when they returned, they found all their luggage and clothes folded and packed neatly, and they took it as an ominous warning to leave.

: A new family that finished their big move into the house went out for dinner. But when they returned, they found all their luggage and clothes folded and packed neatly, and they took it as an ominous warning to leave. The family on the lawn: A new family had just moved in and was going to sleep in their new home. The next day, they woke up on the lawn with all their boxes and suitcases next to them.

A new family had just moved in and was going to sleep in their new home. The next day, they woke up on the lawn with all their boxes and suitcases next to them. The woman in the window: A passerby on a bike saw a “For Sale” sign on the front lawn. The realtor had just finished an open house, locked up, and was leaving for the day. The passerby asked if the house had been sold, and she replied, “No, not yet. Not much interest in this place, if you know what I mean.” Moments later, the passerby saw a lady-like figure passing by the second-storey window.

There was also a tale that Taoist monks had once moved into the home to cleanse it of the evil spirits that dwelled within.

Even the Vancouver Haunted Trolley Tour would stop here with a story dedicated to the “Cambie House.”

The home was located diagonally across from King Edward Canada-Line Station, and the fact that developers want to build condos where the “haunted house” once rested isn’t surprising; it’s a prime spot.

In 2018, Daily Hive Urbanized reported that the development proposal from Raymond Letkeman Architects calls for a six-storey, 64-foot-tall building with 65 market homes, with the unit mix consisting of 33 one-bedroom units, 16 two-bedroom units, and 16 three-bedroom units.

In 2021, the home was put on the market for major bucks.

A YouTuber echoed the sentiments of others who call it the “most haunted house in Vancouver.”

While the home is now gone, the haunted stories of the Cambie house will live on in the hearts and minds of those in Vancouver who enjoy the spookier side of life.

And who knows, maybe the condos built in its place will spawn their own spooky stories.

With files from Kenneth Chan