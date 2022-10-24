9 horror movies you didn't know were filmed in Metro Vancouver

There are few things more enjoyable during the Halloween season than playing your favourite scary movie with all the lights off!

But did you know that some of your favourite horror movies were made right here in Hollywood North?

Whether being chased through a forest by a masked maniac or battling supernatural clowns in the sewers, some of the most memorable (and bloody) moments in horror film history were made throughout the region.

So grab the popcorn and your security blanket, because here are 10 horror films you didn’t know were filmed in Metro Vancouver.

You might also like: Where to buy Halloween costumes in Vancouver

From Twilight to torsos: 13 strangest and spookiest 1-800-GOT-JUNK? finds (PHOTOS)

All Souls returns to Mountain View Cemetery in Vancouver this Halloween

1. Final Destination

One of the most popular horror film franchises of the early 2000s, Final Destination tells the story of teenagers who have managed to cheat “Death Itself” but are then picked off one by one by bizarre and deadly accidents. There are five films in the franchise, with all but The Final Destination being filmed in Metro Vancouver. Keep an eye out and you’ll spot YVR Airport, Lions Gate Bridge, Playland, and lots more familiar locations.

2. The Cabin in the Woods

Considered by many to be one of the best in its genre, The Cabin in the Woods follows five college students who discover that their vacation getaway is not all it’s stacked up to be. The viewing audience sees that technicians are controlling the events from a remote underground facility that is really BCIT’s Aerospace building.

3. Jennifer’s Body

Megan Fox stars as the titular Jennifer, a popular high school girl who comes back as a demon after being killed during a botched ritual sacrifice by a hipster band desperate for fame and fortune. Jennifer’s Body co-stars Amanda Seyfried, Johnny Simmons, and Adam Brody, with scenes filmed at the Sutton Place Hotel, Sasamat Lake, and throughout the Fraser Valley.

4. Stephen King’s It

This 1990 adaptation of one of King’s most horrifying works was made as a two-part miniseries for ABC. The legendary Tim Curry is the demonic It who terrorizes a group of friends in the fictional town of Derry, Maine, which features Stanley Park, Saint Thomas Aquinas High School Convent, and the Buntzen Lake Hydro Plant.

5. The Wicker Man

“Not the bees!” Even if you haven’t seen the movie, you’ll definitely have heard the iconic Nicolas Cage line from the 2006 remake of The Wicker Man. The opening sequence was filmed in Merritt, and Saturna Island and Bowen Island were also filming locations used for the oft-maligned yet very quotable horror flick.

6. Blade

Considered to be one of the first successful superhero movies, Blade stars Wesley Snipes as a Marvel-ous vampire hunter taking down bloodsuckers. Many interior locations were filmed in the area. If you want to see more of the city’s iconic landmarks, you will need to track down and watch the third film in the franchise, Blade: Trinity, which also co-stars Vancouver favourite Ryan Reynolds.

7. Slither

A sheriff, played by Nathan Fillion, tries to keep his wits and other body parts about him when an alien parasite infects the townspeople of Wheelsy, South Carolina. Abbotsford stands in for the small American town in this James Gunn film, with additional Slither scenes being filmed in Langley, Surrey and Vancouver. Elizabeth Banks and Michael Rooker are also excellent in this cult classic.

8. Black Christmas

The holiday season is just around the corner, so why not watch a film that combines the best of both worlds? Black Christmas is a slasher film set in a sorority house during a winter storm and stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Lacey Chabert among others. Riverview, a favourite filming location for many tv series and movies, can be seen in this horror film.

9. Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan

The eighth film in the long-running film franchise sees Vancouver act as a screen double for New York City. Jason Vorhees terrorizes a group of high school graduates on their way to Manhattan, with Brittania Beach, Vancouver’s Post Office tunnel, and other locations showing up during the slasher movie.