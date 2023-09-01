Get to da choppa: Vancouver gas prices reach lowest point since July

If you’ve been fed up by the steady increase in gas prices, it may be wise to get to your nearest station, as the cost to fill up in Vancouver is lower than it has been since July.

According to Gas Wizard and reports online from around Metro Vancouver, gas prices have dropped to $1.939 per litre or lower.

Today is definitely the time to fill up if you’ve been waiting for a drop, as Gas Wizard predicts prices are going to start to creep up again beginning Saturday, expecting a jump to $1.979 per litre, and predictions from the website are pretty accurate.

GasBuddy has some users reporting prices as low as $1.909 in places like Delta.

According to GasBuddy, prices haven’t been this low since late July, when they were hovering around $1.924 per litre.

It’s quite a massive drop in price when you compare it to how much it cost to fill up even five days ago, when prices reached $2.129 per litre.

So if you’re running low on gas, in the immortal words of Arnold Schwarzenegger, “Get to da choppa!”