Expect delays as popular BC highway remains shut due to rockslide risk (VIDEO)

Bad news, travellers. A popular BC highway is still closed in the Okanagan region because of a rockslide, and the timing is terrible as thousands prepare to travel for the last long weekend of summer.

Highway 97 has been blocked in both directions since Monday, when 3,000 cubic metres of rock came down around 2 pm. Video from the area shows that if a cyclist or motorist had been in that spot when the slide happened, they would have been crushed as the debris covers a large portion of the BC highway.

Watch: Summerland slide from the air.

While it’s lucky no one was hurt, and no vehicles were damaged, the bad luck for travel in the region persists through the Labour Day long weekend. It will not be opening in time for September 4, as experts suggest another slide could happen in that area.

“The highway will remain closed until further notice as an aerial geotechnical assessment has identified a risk of further rockfall. Geotechnical engineers are completing a thorough investigation of the area, which will determine a timeline for reopening. A detailed assessment and development of remediation options is anticipated to take several days,” the Ministry of Transportation said Thursday.

The recommended alternate routes are highways 97C, 5A, 3 or 33, but not only are those going to lead to added hours on your trip, but the province doesn’t recommend taking them without a full take of gas, food and water, especially at night.

“The ministry is working with partners to prepare safe, reliable detour routes for the public by grading them and providing directional signage,” it added.

But, while Highway 97 is still shut, there’s at least an improvement for those hoping to travel along Highway 1 this weekend. The highway was closed between Boston Bar and Lytton for nearly two weeks because of a wildfire, but has reopened for travellers.

“The Kookipi Creek wildfire remains active in the Fraser Canyon, with BC Wildfire Service operating in the area. Drivers are advised that this section of Highway 1 could be closed at any time should conditions warrant. This includes the possibility of proactive closures during rainfall to ensure the safety of travellers as the fire-damaged hillside may shed runoff and debris,” the ministry said.

For up-to-date driving conditions, visit: drivebc.ca