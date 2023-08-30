Travellers are selling BC Ferries reservations on Facebook ahead of the long weekend

If you waited too long to get a BC Ferries booking for the upcoming Labour Day long weekend, you might not be out of luck, as many are selling their reservations.

Several Facebook groups basically exist as a BC Ferries reservation economy, with people selling and requesting specific dates and trips.

Others are even trading their BC Ferries reservations with fellow travellers.

One group, “Unused Ferry Reservations for sale, trade or free,” has over 28,000 members.

Posts in groups like this are colour-coded, with different colours representing different needs, whether it’s buying, selling, or other.

Based on some of the conversations on some of the posts in that group in particular, it also sounds like an overall helpful resource for BC Ferries tips, like informative posts about when more reservations are released for specific sailings.

Quite a few members of the group are selling their BC Ferries reservations for free, except for the reservation fee.

Right now, many travellers are looking for reservations for Labour Day Monday, but there aren’t as many selling, though that could change as we get closer to the weekend.

Some are lamenting what it’s like to be a ferry traveller.

“What a racket this ferry life is,” one user wrote in a post.

People also won’t get away with taking advantage of others; as an admin writes in a post, “If you try to sell a reservation or offer to buy a reservation for more than face value, your post will be removed, and you will be permanently banned from the group.”