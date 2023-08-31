BC residents lack safety confidence with driverless cars: survey

Residents in British Columbia aren’t quite ready to wholly accept the use of self-driving vehicles, according to the findings of a new TransLink-funded study by the University of British Columbia’s (UBC) civil engineering researchers.

Over 1,100 participants from across the province provided their feedback on self-driving vehicles after they viewed video clips of interactions between pedestrians and vehicles at crosswalks, with half of the vehicles labelled as self-driving and the other half as human-driven. But in actuality, all vehicles were operated by humans to enable researchers to evaluate and detect biases in perceptions.

According to the researchers, 41% of participants thought pedestrians faced reduced safety and comfort levels in self-driving vehicle (SDV) interactions compared to human-driven vehicles, 34% had a more favourable perception of self-driving vehicles, and 25% reported no bias.

There were varying opinions on what types of vehicles should be allowed to self-drive on public roads, with 55% supporting shared vehicles such as taxis or shuttles and 48% for privately owned vehicles.

Furthermore, 42% support permitting self-driving vehicles to travel at the same speed as human-driven vehicles, 28% support allowing self-driving vehicles to enter pedestrian-priority areas such as near schools, 11% support allowing self-driving vehicles to operate without a person in the driver’s seat, and 8% support allowing self-driving vehicles to operate without being clearly identified to other road users, such as with exterior signage and branding.

“People who harbour anxiety or discomfort regarding new technology were more likely to hold a negative bias against SDVs. Similarly, residents in the Lower Mainland tended to adopt a more critical viewpoint, likely because there are more pedestrians in this urban region,” said Gurdiljot Gill, a UBC civil engineering PhD candidate behind the study.

The findings have led the research team to believe a gradual introduction of self-driving vehicle capabilities on public streets is required, starting with the pilot project testing of self-driving taxis, shuttles and/or buses instead of leading with private cars.

There should also be more conservative behaviour with self-driving vehicles, such as adding two to four seconds for pedestrians at crosswalks, having a human in the driver’s seat to take control in case of an emergency, and avoid school areas and designated pedestrian zones.