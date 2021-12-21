Special weather statement issued for Vancouver ahead of freezing rain

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Vancouver and the surrounding area as rain and snow combined with cool temperatures could bring freezing rain.

The weather agency advises residents and anyone travelling through Vancouver, Burnaby, New Westminster, Coquitlam, and Maple Ridge to brace for icy conditions. Rain and snow forecasts for the area could quickly turn to ice.

Freezing rain could develop Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday night, Environment Canada advised. Freezing rain is possible over Metro Vancouver and the Sunshine Coast.

A mix of snow and rain is expected to begin in the afternoon. Environment Canada advises that this mix of precipitation could turn to freezing rain, particularly in inland areas.

Vancouver is expecting to see a high of 1°C on Tuesday before temperatures change to 2°C later this evening.

Rain and snow are forecast for the rest of the week.