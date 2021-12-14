NewsWeather

Snow blankets Metro Vancouver as special weather statement continues (PHOTOS)

Vincent Plana
Vincent Plana
Dec 14 2021, 5:29 pm
City of Port Coquitlam/Twitter

Metro Vancouver residents woke up on Tuesday morning to different parts of the region blanketed in snow.

A special weather statement was issued by Environment Canada on Monday and still remains in effect, forecasting up to 5 cm of snow across the following areas:

  • Metro Vancouver – central including the City of Vancouver Burnaby and New Westminster
  • Metro Vancouver – North Shore including West Vancouver and North Vancouver
  • Metro Vancouver – northeast including Coquitlam and Maple Ridge
  • Metro Vancouver – southeast including Surrey and Langley
  • Metro Vancouver – southwest including Richmond and Delta

Snow is expected to continue through Tuesday morning and has already posed some challenges for drivers during their morning commute.

Here’s what different parts of Metro Vancouver look like so far; be sure to check DriveBC for updates and the latest information on road conditions.

