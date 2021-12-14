Snow blankets Metro Vancouver as special weather statement continues (PHOTOS)

Metro Vancouver residents woke up on Tuesday morning to different parts of the region blanketed in snow.

A special weather statement was issued by Environment Canada on Monday and still remains in effect, forecasting up to 5 cm of snow across the following areas:

Metro Vancouver – central including the City of Vancouver Burnaby and New Westminster

Metro Vancouver – North Shore including West Vancouver and North Vancouver

Metro Vancouver – northeast including Coquitlam and Maple Ridge

Metro Vancouver – southeast including Surrey and Langley

Metro Vancouver – southwest including Richmond and Delta

Snow is expected to continue through Tuesday morning and has already posed some challenges for drivers during their morning commute.

Rain in downtown Vancouver. Slush and snow in Coquitlam and PoCo. Shockingly high number of drivers actually slowing down. Stay safe out there. — Todd Nickel (@toddnickel) December 14, 2021

Here’s what different parts of Metro Vancouver look like so far; be sure to check DriveBC for updates and the latest information on road conditions.

This should have been a Snowfall Warning for Vancouver standards. But I’m not the experts here and forecasting Snow in this city is a gigantic pain in the ass… @ECCCWeatherBC #BCStorm #ShareYourWeather pic.twitter.com/2WWUctjwok — Brad Atchison (@Brad604) December 14, 2021

Did it really snow in Vancouver if you don’t post a photo of it snowing in Vancouver? 💙 pic.twitter.com/JxJ9zDbdJ4 — Sami (@samaliajade) December 14, 2021

#SFU def a prime toboggan destination this AM pic.twitter.com/nWkYDb0jlI — Chris Doyle (@ensembleator) December 14, 2021

Snow day in Coquitlam ❄☃️ pic.twitter.com/lVNozMagSm — Deb Paskall (@debpaskall) December 14, 2021

Less snow at the university than home in central Coquitlam. Roads are a mess though. Large truck blocking galardi above the traffic circle. Bus stopped and letting off passengers then at least two cars with no snow tires blocking the second lane. Stay home if no snow tires! pic.twitter.com/Af8Gc6amiL — Brent Ward (@GeoBrentatlarge) December 14, 2021

Snow? Yes it is snowed and it continues to do so! Snow clearing update: Crews are out and responding to accumulations on priority routes as needed. Streets:

4 trucks (2 South side & 2 North side) plowing/salting all priority routes including hills, bus stops, school zones. pic.twitter.com/bba1ca0XKH — City of Port Coquitlam (@CityofPoCo) December 14, 2021

So much snow in New West!! pic.twitter.com/UkIQVb9nsX — SeriousLi (@SeriousLiamer) December 14, 2021