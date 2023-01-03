More than 20 FREE things to do around Metro Vancouver this January

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Vancouver, let’s do ourselves a big favour and start the new year the right way: by saving the dough in our pockets.

To help you prepare, we’ve put together a roundup of 24 great FREE events and activities happening in the city this month, including Lunar New Year celebrations, comedy classes, and more!

And for more fun things happening around town, be sure to check out our Listed section.

One-Time Only Events and Activities

What: The 48th Vancouver Chinatown Spring Festival Celebration will take place on the first day of the Year of the Rabbit throughout the historic neighbourhood.

The popular event has attracted over 4,000 participants and 100,000 spectators in past years, with family-friendly activities, live entertainment, and more for everyone to enjoy.

When: January 22, 2023

Time: 11 am (parade start), 2 to 4 pm (fair), 6 pm (gala dinner start)

Where: Various locations throughout Chinatown

Cost: Free for parade and fair

What: Boca del Lupo presents Red Phone as part of PuSh Festival 2023. The interactive theatrical and social experience is an audience-to-audience performance, with participants connecting with each other through a scripted five-minute conversation in phone booths.

When: January 29 to 31, February 2 to 4, 2023

Time: 3 to 7 pm

Where: The Fishbowl, Granville Island – 100-1398 Cartwright Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Vancouver Fraser Port Authority invites guests to discover how Delta is a gateway to Canada’s trade with the world. The free guided tour will showcase a busy container depot, huge logistics warehouses, and Canada’s largest deep-sea container terminal. You can also get an up-close look at container ships loading and unloading at Deltaport container terminal.

When: January 20 and 21, 2023

Time: 9:30 to 11:30 am, 1:30 to 3:30 pm

Where: Port of Vancouver Delta Community Office – 5223 Ladner Trunk Road Trenant Park Square, Delta

Cost: Free

What: LunarFest Celebrations by Asian-Canadian Special Events Association takes place at the Vancouver Art Gallery Plaza – šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énk Square on January 21 and 22. Check out live performances, community booths, and more for the whole family to enjoy.

When: January 21 and 22, 2023

Time: 11 am to 6 pm

Where: Šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square (north side of the Vancouver Art Gallery) – 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: The City of White Rock’s Bright Walk event at Memorial Park on Marine Drive is happening every night until January 8, 2023. Warm up with free hot chocolate, listen to the live entertainment, and check out the beautiful light displays.

You’ll find a ton of illuminated installations, including a sparkling Instagram-worthy light tunnel, a 20-foot Christmas tree, plenty of neon snowflakes and festive decor, plus a lit picture frame for photos.

When: Now until January 8, 2023

Time: Lights are on all day on weekends, and from 3 pm to 8 am on weekdays

Where: White Rock Waterfront

Cost: Free

What: Platinum recording artist Borgeous (“Tsunami,” “Stampede”) performs a free RSVP show at Harbour Event & Convention Centre on January 14. The LA-based DJ/producer has been nominated for a Juno and was ranked on DJ Mag’s list of Top 100 DJs of 2013.

When: January 14, 2023

Time: 10 pm to 3 am

Where: Harbour Event & Convention Centre – 760 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Free, rsvp online

What: Blind Tiger Comedy’s Devin Mackenzie leads a free sketch comedy class at Carousel Theatre Studios. Participants will try introductory sketch writing exercises, learn the concepts that make great sketch writers funny and try writing their own comedic scenes. Beginners are welcome and no experience is necessary.

When: January 10, 2023

Time: 7 to 9:30 pm

Where: Carousel Theatre Studios, Studio C – 1411 Cartwright Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: What Are Our Supports? is an anthology co-edited by Joni Low and Jeff O’Brien that features over 20 local and international contributors. Based on a series of artist group projects in Vancouver’s Cathedral Square Park curated by Low in 2018, the anthology includes artist reflections, commissioned poems, artwork, and more.

When: January 21, 2023

Time: 2 to 5 pm

Where: SFU Goldcorp Centre for the Arts – Djavad Mowafaghian World Art Centre – 149 West Hastings Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: It’s one of the largest free light displays in Metro Vancouver and features more than 100,000 twinkling lights. And once again, Lights at Lafarge will illuminate Lafarge Lake in Coquitlam as part of a magical display this holiday season.

When: Now until January 31, 2023

Where: Town Centre Park – 1299 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam

Cost: Free

What: Vancouver Public Library Central Branch is hosting a Lunar New Year celebration on Wednesday, January 18. Guests will experience a traditional tea ceremony featuring Joyce Ji from Wang Family Teapots and enjoy music from the BC Chinese Music Association.

The event will also include a special visit from Fortune Teller and Feng Shui Master Sherman Tai, who will share his predictions for the upcoming year.

When: January 18, 2023

Time: 6 to 8:30 pm

Where: Vancouver Public Library Central Branch – Alice MacKay Room, Lower Level – 350 West Georgia Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Burnaby Photographic Society presents a print exhibition showcasing snaps from the club’s weekly meetings, outings, external competitions, and print nights. Head down to Shadbolt Centre for the Arts to see the wide variety of unique photos.

When: Now until January 28, 2023

Time: 9 am to 9 pm (Monday to Friday), 8:30 am to 9 pm (Saturday), 9 am to 4 pm (Sunday)

Where: Centre Aisle Gallery and Encores Cafe – Shadbolt Centre for the Arts – 6450 Deer Lake Ave, Burnaby

Cost: Free

What: Multidisciplinary artist Keerat Kaur hosts a public launch of Panjabi Garden, a new publication celebrating the Panjabi language and Gurmukhi script. The event at the Surrey Art Gallery will include an artist talk as well as a sarangi performance by Kaur and Inderpal Gill.

When: January 27, 2023

Time: 6 to 8 pm

Where: Surrey Art Gallery – 13750 88 Avenue, Surrey

Cost: Free

What: Han-soom is a showcase of Korean ceramic vessels created by celebrated artists Grace Han and Gloria Jue-Youn Han. The artists’ evocative pottery draws on the technological and artistic traditions of Korean ceramics and is also a tribute to the transformative power of clay as a material and a means of communication.

When: Now until February 5, 2023. Closed Mondays and Tuesdays

Time: 12 to 5 pm (Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday), 12 to 6 pm (Thursday and Friday)

Where: Evergreen Cultural Centre – 1205 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam

Cost: Free

What: Nikkei National Museum & Cultural Centre invites guests to begin 2023 with a free drop-in calligraphy activity. Write Japanese characters on washi with brush & ink, including auspicious words for the new year or your own aspirations for the coming months. Materials, examples, and guidance will be provided.

When: January 7, 2023

Time: 11 am to 3 pm

Where: Nikkei National Museum & Cultural Centre – 6688 Southoaks Crescent, Burnaby

Cost: Free

Recurring Events and Activities Community Jam at The Improv Centre What: The Improv Centre welcomes performers of all levels to get up onstage with professionally trained improvisers at its free monthly community jam. The 18+ event features theatre exercises, improv games and scenes, and more during the fun, interactive jam. When: The last Saturday of every month. The next event is on January 28, 2023.

Time: 3:30 to 5:30 pm

Where: The Improv Centre – 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free Bill Reid Gallery – Free Admission Day What: The Bill Reid Gallery is named after the renowned Haida artist and is the only public gallery dedicated to contemporary Indigenous Art of the Northwest Coast in the country. The gallery is home to the Simon Fraser University Bill Reid Collection and also hosts a variety of special exhibitions, workshops, panel discussions, and more. Guests can visit Bill Reid Gallery for free from 2 to 5 pm on the first Friday of each month. When: The first Friday of every month

Time: 2 to 5 pm

Where: 639 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Cost: By donation

What: The Vancouver Art Gallery was founded in 1931 and is renowned as one of North America’s leading visual arts institutions. There are a variety of exhibitions currently on display, including Guud san glans Robert Davidson: A Line That Bends But Does Not Break, Jin-Me Yoon’s About Time, and a SPOTLIGHT feature on Heiltsuk artist KC Hall.

Vancouver Art Gallery offers admission by donation every Tuesday evening from 5 pm to 8 pm. In other words, it’s free to visit though any support you can provide the gallery is helpful towards its operations. Admission is also free for children and youth up to 18 years old, as well as gallery members and caregivers of persons with disabilities.

When: Every Tuesday evening

Time: 5 to 8 pm

Where: 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Cost: By donation

What: Calling all whimsical winter lovers! The Robson Square Ice Rink has reopened for the season. Skating is free for all ages for those who bring their own skates. Those without skates can rent them on-site for a fee, and helmets are mandatory for anyone under the age of 12.

The rink has an indoor skate rental, a cafe area, and an outdoor patio with heaters.

When: Open daily until the end of the season

Time: 9 am to 9 pm (Sunday to Thursday), 9 am to 11 pm (Friday and Saturday. Holiday hours vary

Where: Robson Square — 800 Robson Street, Vancouver, beneath Robson Street and Howe Street

Cost: Free for all ages if you bring your own skates. (Skate rentals are $5, and rentals end 30 minutes before closing time.)

What: Until the end of winter, skaters of all ages can glide on the approximately 12,000 sq ft surface daily from 1 to 8 pm. And fun can be had no matter the weather, as a retractable roof covers the Shipyards Skate Plaza.

Skaters can either bring their own skates or rent a pair of skates on-site, although quantities are limited. Helmets and skating aids are free, with the former being mandatory for skaters under the age of 12.

When: Daily until the end of winter

Time: 1 to 8 pm

Where: The Shipyards Commons, North Vancouver

Admission: FREE, skate rentals are available for $7 for adults and $5 for children (quantities are limited)

Eat fresh with farmers’ markets

What: Visitors will find over 85 farms and producers and a selection of food and coffee trucks. Shop for fruits and veggies, eggs and dairy, meat, prepared food, craft beverages, craft items, and more.

When: Every Saturday until March 25, 2023

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: 50 E 30th Avenue and Ontario Street, Vancouver

What: With over 35 farms and producers, the Hastings Park Winter Farmers’ Market makes it easy to keep meals farm-to-table. Highlights of the weekly event are winter produce, artisanal cheeses, bread, craft alcohol, treats, and delicious food truck offerings.

When: Every Sunday until April 30, 2023

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Hastings Park – 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

What: You can shop at the Granville Island Public Market year-round. It’s indoors, so it’s a great option on a rainy day. This place is loved by locals and tourists alike. Shop for all your basics and extras here and grab lunch from some of the city’s best eats.

When: Every day

Time: 9 am to 6 pm

Where: Granville Island – 1661 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

What: Established in 2008, the Port Moody Winter Farmers’ Market began as a bi-weekly market in the lobby and courtyard of the Port Moody Rec Centre. Now a weekly market, shoppers can stop by every Sunday for local BC produce, artisan crafts, and delicious baked goods. There will also be live music and hot coffee and food to enjoy.

When: Every Sunday until April 2023

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Port Moody Recreation Complex – 300 Ioco Road, Port Moody