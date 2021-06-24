It could hit 37°C in Vancouver this weekend as dangerous heat wave sets in

A “dangerous, long-duration heat wave” is expected to arrive in British Columbia starting Friday.

As a result, heat warnings have been issued for much of British Columbia, including Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, Whistler, and parts of Vancouver Island.

According to Environment Canada, the Metro Vancouver area will see daytime highs ranging from 29°C to 38°C. Expect little relief overnight, however, with overnight lows of 18°C to 20°C.

“An exceptionally strong ridge of high pressure will develop over British Columbia, likely resulting in record-breaking temperatures,” the weather agency says.

“The duration of this heat is concerning as there is little relief at night with elevated overnight temperatures.”

The heat wave is expected to last until next Tuesday. Environment Canada adds that this “record-breaking heat event” will increase the potential for heat-related illnesses.

Residents are reminded to drink plenty of water, even before you feel thirsty and to stay in a cool place when possible. Check on older family members, friends, and neighbours, and never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.