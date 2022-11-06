Scattered wet flurries seen across Lower Mainland

Winter weather has arrived.

Metro Vancouver has been hit with some wild weather this weekend — from a windstorm that brought down trees to wet snow over higher terrain.

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for Metro Vancouver on Saturday as wet flurries were expected that evening into Sunday morning.

Some locals shared photos and tweeted they saw snow fall in areas like Burnaby, Vancouver, Surrey and Langley.

Still coming down at higher elevations: pic.twitter.com/2T0orUsAqH — Physgal² (@SJDJ) November 6, 2022

First snow fall in the #Vancouver area. A good day to stay inside with a hot beverage and a good book. Cause you know the driving gets a bit interesting when snow falls in this city. #SailingLife #Liveaboard pic.twitter.com/1xauZcZcKi — Sailing Agora (@SailingAgora) November 6, 2022

90% snow now. At sea level. I’m Burnaby. With rates like this, can’t rule out a little accumulating snow here #BCSnow #BCStorm pic.twitter.com/9tWlDG95BB — WestCoastWX22 (@ElijahBman) November 6, 2022

The Lower Mainland is expected to experience some off-and-on precipitation, The Weather Network says.

“Most sea-level elevations should remain mostly rain, but even a modest elevation gain could result in heavy, wet snow,” the network adds.

“Snow levels will drop into Sunday morning as the air mass cools and precipitation intensifies. Locations near sea level may start to see wet snow, but any accumulation will likely be at locations above 100 metres in elevation. Near 5 cm of accumulation is possible in those locations with up to 10 cm over the highest locations over 200 m above sea level.”

The snow level is sitting at around 300 m this morning across Metro Vancouver. Still, we'll struggle to accumulate much snowfall across the Lower Mainland below 200 m. Higher terrain watch for a period of wet snow later Sunday morning as precipitation rates increase. #BCSnow pic.twitter.com/etJeJvDk8S — Tyler Hamilton (@50ShadesofVan) November 6, 2022

This afternoon, folks will see some more snow coming down near the interior before heading into the Rockies.

At the start of the weekend, Metro Vancouverites experienced a significant windstorm, resulting in power going out for over 330,000 BC Hydro customers after winds of 100+ km/h blew through the region.

The weather was so intense that Vancouver International Airport recorded the strongest wind gusts since Remembrance Day in 2011.

However, more windy conditions are still in store.

“Heading into our Sunday, with 40-70 km/h wind gusts possible across the Strait of Georgia during the early-morning hours.”

The windchill on Sunday is causing temperatures to feel colder than they are.

Forecast heading into the week

Starting Monday, temperature lows are expected to hover around 0°C for Metro Vancouver. However, the sun will likely shine on the region for most of the week.

This unseasonable chill for early November is not usual for southwestern BC this time of year.

“Temperatures will come in 5-7 degrees below seasonal by the beginning of the work week, and the chill will persist straight into next weekend. Vancouver will struggle to climb out of the lower single digits by the middle of the week, and nighttime lows should dip below freezing every night through at least Saturday,” The Weather Network adds.

There’s quite a bit of a risk of snowfall along highway passes at higher elevations and roads may also be covered in ice.

Snowfall warning for Fraser Valley

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Coquihalla Highway between Hope to Merritt and Highway 3 between Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass.

The routes affected are:

Highway 3 – Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass and Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass

Coquihalla Highway – Hope to Merritt and Merritt to Kamloops

Okanagan Connector – Merritt to Kelowna

Highway 97 – Clinton to 100 Mile House via Begbie Summit

About 15 to 25 cm of snow is expected later Sunday into the evening and early Monday.

“A Pacific low pressure system off Vancouver Island will spread snow across the southwest interior this morning then to the Kootenays this afternoon. The snow will become heaviest tonight with most of the accumulation occurring during this time,” ECCC explained. “Kootenay Pass and Begbie Summit will receive lesser amounts of near 10 cm tonight while the other areas will receive 15 cm or more.”

With temperatures dipping into the minuses, drivers are being warned to drive extra carefully and use winter tires and chains.

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.