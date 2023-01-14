When Justin Long and Kate Bosworth had a craving for tacos, they made sure to hit up a popular Vancouver food truck.

The celeb couple were clearly in the mood for some delicious cheesy goodness because they made a stop at Top Rope Birria, “Vancouver’s OG quesabirria tacos.”

They were clearly eager to try the tacos because owner Kevin McKenzie said that Long and Bosworth were there pretty early.

“They were my first customers when we opened at 4:00 pm on Thursday,” he told Daily Hive.

They told McKenzie that Long was going to be in town shooting until spring.

“They read about our quesabirria tacos and some of our secret menu items — he was interested in the Longboi taco (a longer version of the quesabirria we make by request),” recalled McKenzie. “It was quite cute, actually. They mentioned they were in from LA and that his last name was Long and he wanted to try the Longboi, so that’s what he had.”

Bosworth, on the other hand, opted for two signature quesabirria tacos.

McKenzie said they were “incredibly nice and generous with their time.”

“[They] hung out inside Strange Fellows, called me by name every time we interacted, requested to take pics with me at the truck,” he said, adding that they took photos with their phones and a disposable camera.

He even gave the couple some restaurant recommendations: Downlow Burgers, B2B, Kam Wai Dim Sum, Fat Mao, Phnom Penh, among others.

When McKenzie stated that he loved his movie Barbarian, Long was happy to discuss the movie in detail.

“Honestly, the absolute nicest celebs I’ve ever met,” stated McKenzie.

Top Rope Birria will be parked at Strange Fellows until the end of February. They’re open on Thursday and Friday from 4 pm to 8 pm, Saturday from 1 pm to 7 pm, and Sunday from 12 pm to 4 pm. After a break in March, they’ll be back at local breweries.

Top Rope Birria

Instagram