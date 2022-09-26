11 Vancouver food events happening this week: September 26 to October 2

October is already nearly upon us (somehow) and that means plenty of fun, cool weather food events to check out.

This coming week, there are not one but three Oktoberfest-style parties, a festival at UBC Farm, and a few final outdoor food fests for the season.

Here are our top choices for food events to check out in Vancouver from September 26 to October 2.

One-time only events

Sawubona Food Fest

Taking place at the Moberly Arts Centre and hosted by the African Friendship Society, this one-day event is a chance to try authentic food from West, Central, East, and Southern Africa. This food event is taking place on the second day of the Africa with the Masters Festival, which will feature several cultural events and displays.

When: Saturday, October 1 from noon to 3 pm

Where: Moberly Arts and Cultural Centre — 7646 Prince Albert Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Online

Toki Doki pop-up at Nancy Go Yaya

The recently shuttered Nancy Go Yaya has been serving as a space for food events and pop-ups over the last few months, with its most recent installment being a pop-up from Toki Doki. The Tofino-based eatery will be bringing its Japanese street snacks, Okonomiyaki, and fun cocktails to the restaurant space on Pender Street. There will also be a special collab with Tofino Brewing Co. on offer. Reservations are required.

When: Tuesday, September 27 with seating times at 5 and 7:30 pm

Where: Nancy Go Yaya Eating House — 265 East Pender Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Online

Joy of Feeding

This outdoor food festival and fundraiser is taking place at the UBC Farm and will highlight dishes from 12 local chefs from some of Vancouver’s best restaurants. The chefs, which include two chef teams, will be preparing their favourite “family recipes” featuring produce right from the UBC Farm. Proceeds will be going to support the food literacy and sustainability programs at the Centre for Sustainable Food Systems at UBC Farm and Chefs’ Table Society’s future Culinary Centre.

When: Sunday, October 2 from noon to 3 pm

Where: UBC Farm — 3461 Ross Drive, Vancouver

Tickets: From $90 ($45 for UBC students)

Harvest Haus Oktoberfest

Vancouver’s take on the traditional German beer festival comes in the form of Harvest Haus, a fun-filled weekend that takes place on September 30 and October 1. Harvest Haus, which takes place at the PNE Forum, combines modern cuisine with some traditional and “authentic European harvest traditions,” according to the event’s website.

There will be bratwurst, lederhosen, and lots and lots of beer.

You can expect to dine on platters of freshly-made pretzels with an accompaniment of grainy mustard and sauerkraut as well as roast chicken, and fine chocolate for dessert.

When: Friday, September 30 from 6 to 11:30; Saturday, October 1 from 11:30 am to 4:30 pm and 6 to 11:30 pm

Where: PNE Forum — 2901 Hastings Street E, Vancouver

Tickets: Available online

Recurring events Oktoberfest at Parallel 49 From Saturday, September 17 to Sunday, October 2, Parallel 49’s impressive 120-seat beer garden will be transformed into a lively Oktoberfest biergarten, with tasty German treats, live entertainment, and more. In addition to Parallel 49’s regular beer lineup, the brewery will have four feature Oktoberfest beers: a German Pilsner, Hefeweizen, Schwarzbier, and Festbier. These will also be served in classic dimpled beer steins, adding to the Oktoberfest vibes. The event will also feature an Oktoberfest-themed food menu, with dishes like Bavarian pretzels with mustard, Bratkartoffen (crispy potatoes with onion, caraway seed mayo and dill), fully loaded currywurst, and schnitzel sandos on offer, to name a few. When: Until Sunday, October 2

Where: Parallel 49 Brewing — 1950 Triumph Street, Vancouver Facebook | Instagram Wunderbar at Bells & Whistles View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bells & Whistles (@bellsandwhistlesyvr) It may be odd that Oktoberfest happens in September, but if it means we get to indulge in German-style fare and beer sooner, then so be it. Bells & Whistle’s special Oktoberfest-style menu, called their Wunderbar, returned last Saturday and will be on offer at their Fraser Street location until October 3. Expect pretzels, currywurst, schnitzel, and German beers. When: Until Monday, October 3

Where: Bells & Whistles — 3296 Fraser St, Vancouver Vancouver Croissant Crawl Ten different bakeries, cafes, and patisseries will be participating in this year’s crawl, including Nelson the Seagull, Bel Café, Cadeaux Bakery, Davie Village Bakery, and Viva Café and Bakery. The Croissant Crawl will take place from October 1 to 7, during which time all the participating vendors will create a special, limited-edition flavour. The tour is self-directed, meaning you can try out all these places on your own time during the entire week. When: October 1 to 7

Where: Participating bakeries and cafes around the city Tacofino Collab and Fundraiser with Mr. Bannock A Tacofino and Mr. Bannock (Paul Natrall) mashup is returning for a second year this September with a Wild Bison Taco made with ethically raised bison, seasonal Chilliwack corn purée, spicy pineapple salsa, and sweet and sour onions on a corn tortilla. The collaboration, available from September 1 to September 30 at Tacofino Ocho, will aim to highlight traditional Indigenous ingredients. Proceeds will be donated to the Greater Vancouver Food Bank. Both the Tacofino food truck and Mr. Bannock will also be at West Coast Night on August 31, where people of the West Coast will share ancestral stories through song and dance. When: Until Friday, September 30

Where: Tacofino Ocho — 8 East 5th Avenue, Vancouver Beauty And The Beast Cocktail Experience Taking place at the Vancouver Alpen Club (Deutsches Haus), this immersive, pop-up cocktail experience has guests enter the enchanted and cursed world of Beauty and The Beast, but with boozy drinks. Along the way, you’ll have the opportunity to create your own delicious bespoke-themed cocktails in this escape room, theatre show, and adventure all blended into one. When: Until November 6, 2022

Where: The Vancouver Alpen Club (Deutsches Haus) — 4875 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

Price: $45 per person, purchase online Richmond Night Market 2022 The Richmond Night Market is the largest night market in North America and this year’s theme is Summer Magic Rainbow. The popular annual event draws crowds ready to check out the rows on rows of vibrant cuisine; there are over 500 different international food items this year. When: Until October 10, 2022; Fridays, 7 pm to midnight; Saturdays, 6 pm to midnight; Sundays and Holidays, 7 to 11 pm

Where: The corner of Number 3 and River Road (one block from the Bridgeport Canada Line station)

The free weekly community event is presented by Fort Langley Project and features over 40 local vendors, food trucks and drinks vendors, live entertainment, and more.

When: Every Friday until October 7, 2022, from 5 to 10 pm

Where: Corner of Glover Road and Mary Avenue, Fort Langley

With files from Daniel Chai and Hanna McLean

