9 Vancouver food events happening this week: October 31 to November 6

As we wrap up October (and say goodbye to Halloween officially), we’re also gearing ourselves up for all the food events that November brings with it.

From a carb-centric snack night to a cheese and meat festival, the first week of November is already looking like it’s going to be a tasty one.

Here are our top choices for food events to check out in Vancouver from October 31 to November 6.

One-time only events

Seafood Extravaganza with Mark Singson at Bao Bei

Join chef Mark Singson for a special, one-night-only dinner at Bao Bei on October 31. This “Seafood Extravaganza” will highlight Singson’s unique approach to the Pacific Northwest’s “ocean bounty” as well as some (very) late summer produce. Reservations must be made in advance and will include a welcome cocktail and goody bag from Leavenly Goods.

When: Monday, October 31 at various times

Where: Bao Bei Chinese Brasserie — 163 Keefer Street, Vancouver

Reservations: $125 per person

CARB NIGHT at Coho with Chef Noga and The Dumpling King

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MATT, THE DUMPLING KING 餃子王 (@therealdumplingking)

Aptly called “Carb Night,” this one-time event will see Chef Noga and The Dumpling King team up for a special menu of salty, carby foods with a curated beer and wine menu. Some sneak peek menu highlights include Noga’s Lil’ Grill Plate (grilled onigiri and bacon-wrapped scallion skewers), TGod of War Dan Dan WunTuns (pork belly wuntuns with Sichuan peppercorns, dan dan sauce, and pickled Sichuanese Cardamine sprouts), and deep fried steam bunz. The event is first come, first served, with no reservations.

When: Friday, November 4 from 5 pm until they sell out

Where: 1370 East Georgia Street, Vancouver

Bar Gobo “Joyride” Pop-Up

Bar Gobo’s first-ever pop-up event, Joyride will be led by the female team behind Burdock & Co. and will take place every Sunday in November, starting this Sunday. According to the bar’s press release for the event, we can expect a “carefree evening where wine flows, snacks satisfy hungry gourmands, and buzzy tunes set a lively vibe” – you can’t get much better than that. Seating will be available on a first come, first served basis.

When: Every Sunday in November, starting November 6, from 6 pm until late

Where: Bar Gobo — 237 Union Street, Vancouver

Dia de los Muertos Pop-Up Bar at Fairmont Pacific Rim

This week, Fairmont Pacific Rim’s Botanist and The Lobby Lounge & RawBar are welcoming the team behind Mexico City’s Hanky Panky cocktail bar for a pop-up extravaganza. The Dia de los Muertos celebration will be a collaborative dinner and cocktail experience centred around Mexican flavours with three feature Hanky Panky cocktails concocted by bartender and General Manager Gina Barbachano and bartender David Negrete. The pop-up experience will be at Botanist on November 2 and 3, and at Lobby Lounge & RawBar on November 4.

When: November 2 and 3 (Botanist) and November 4 (Lobby Lounge & RawBar)

Where: Fairmont Pacific Rim — 1038 Canada Place, Vancouver

Tickets: Available online

Vancouver Cheese and Meat Festival

North Vancouver’s The Pipe Shop – The Shipyards heritage venue – will host the “deliciously indulgent” artisan food and beverage celebration this year, happening on Saturday, November 5. The Cheese and Meat Festival is all about indulging in the small plate, so be ready to mingle with BC’s finest artisanal food and beverage vendors and try multiple samples of their best creations. When you arrive at The Pipe Shop, you’ll receive your own personal charcuterie board (yours to bring home) as well as a tasting glass for sipping. So you’ll be fully equipped to discover the finest flavours from across the province and the Pacific Northwest.

When: Saturday, November 5; various tasting sessions

Where: The Pipe Shop — 115 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Tickets: Buy online

Recurring events Alba Truffle Dinner at Acquafarina View this post on Instagram A post shared by acquafarina (@acquafarinavan) The fleeting, culinary elite white Alba truffle season is upon us, and to mark the occasion Vancouver Italian restaurant Acquafarina is hosting a limited dining series featuring the fungi. The exclusive chef tasting menu will feature seven dishes using the Alba truffle, including bison ravioli with shaved truffle. Quantities are very limited per evening, and dinners must be booked in advance. When: Until November 12

Where: Acquafarina — 425 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $350 per person Beauty And The Beast Cocktail Experience Taking place at the Vancouver Alpen Club (Deutsches Haus), this immersive, pop-up cocktail experience has guests enter the enchanted and cursed world of Beauty and The Beast, but with boozy drinks. Along the way, you’ll have the opportunity to create your own delicious bespoke-themed cocktails in this escape room, theatre show, and adventure all blended into one. When: Until November 6, 2022

Where: The Vancouver Alpen Club (Deutsches Haus) — 4875 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

Price: $45 per person, purchase online Cabaret Bijou Cabaret Bijou will combine the pizzazz and sass of a cabaret-style show with a gourmet dining experience, with its inspiration drawing heavily from the traditions of vaudeville, cirque, and dinner-cabaret dining experiences of yore. Taking place at Vanier Park, organizers have erected a venue special for this event: the Mirror Palace, modelled after turn-of-the-century art deco jewellery boxes. As for the food, the dinner concept comes to us from Executive Chef Sean Reeve, whose Vancouver restaurants The Mackenzie Room, Collective Goods, and Say Mercy! will serve as inspiration for the gourmet four-course offerings. When: October 22, 2022, until March 5, 2023

Where: Vanier Park, Vancouver

Tickets: Available online Instagram H Tasting Lounge’s Winterlust The waterfront spot, located at The Westin Bayshore Vancouver, will be offering Winterlust, a seriously Insta-worthy setup, on its patio starting October 30 through December. Folks can look forward to enjoying heated Alpine-inspired domes decked out with cozy decor this year. Each dome is 8’-by-8′ and boasts panoramic glass panelling. Guests can book for up to six people and there’s a minimum spend, not including taxes and gratuity. When: Through December

Where: H Tasting Lounge — 1601 Bayshore Drive, Vancouver

Price: Reservations

With files from Daily Hive Staff

